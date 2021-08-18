All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall

The pumpkin treats are plentiful at Dunkin' this season. Their cold brew comes topped with a new pumpkin cream cold foam and cinnamon-sugar. The latte is a blend of pumpkin and vanilla flavors topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon-sugar. To round out the pumpkin experience, they also offer pumpkin donuts and Munchkins (glazed pumpkin cake donuts) and pumpkin muffins slathered in white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.