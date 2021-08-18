All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
Sugar, pumpkin spice and everything nice you can buy to get your fall flavor fix
Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies
The classic cookie gets a seasonal upgrade with two crisp wafers sandwiching thin layers of chocolate and pumpkin spice filling.
Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard & Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake
All hail the pumpkin king — err, queen. DQ's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is a creamy blend of pumpkin pie bits and vanilla soft serve, while the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake is a sweet mix of pumpkin puree, ground cinnamon spice cookies and vanilla soft serve. Both come topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of nutmeg.
Thomas' Pumpkin Spice English Muffins
Although it's only a limited-edition flavor—made with real pumpkin puree and a mix of aromatic spices like cinnamon—the toaster-ready muffins still have Thomas's famous nooks and crannies.
Dunkin' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew & Pumpkin Spice Latte
The pumpkin treats are plentiful at Dunkin' this season. Their cold brew comes topped with a new pumpkin cream cold foam and cinnamon-sugar. The latte is a blend of pumpkin and vanilla flavors topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon-sugar. To round out the pumpkin experience, they also offer pumpkin donuts and Munchkins (glazed pumpkin cake donuts) and pumpkin muffins slathered in white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.
Nissin Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Ramen
It may seem like a seasonal marketing gimmick, but it's a flavor that makes entirely too much sense. Pumpkin curries are delicious year-round.
Kind Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bar
Caramel apples are so 2020. Caramel pumpkins are the new fall favorite—with the addition of crunchy almonds, smooth caramel and a hit of pumpkin spice, of course.
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
It's no surprise that Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, made with a medley of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, is making its triumphant return this year.
Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Iced Drinks
Tim Hortons hears a "boo!" with their assortment of Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Iced Capps (the coffee chain's take on a flavored cappuccino), and a collection of sweet treats including Pumpkin Spice Timbits (donut holes), Pumpkin Spice Muffins and Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donuts.
Simple Mills Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix
Breakfast gets an upgrade! Add eggs, oil and milk to this almond-flour based mix, and you'll have fresh pumpkin pancakes and waffles any time a craving hits.
Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese
Your morning bagels are about to get an autumnal upgrade. Slather them with this sweet, creamy spread made with cinnamon and real pumpkin.
Cracker Barrel Pumpkin Pie Latte
Served hot or iced, these lattes have a sweet pumpkin pie flavor, are are finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice.
Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Yogurt
We're getting Siggi with it by spooning this thick and creamy, pumpkin-and spice yogurt into our morning granola.