Lifestyle Food The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining These services make plant-based eating a breeze By Will Franke Published on March 31, 2023 03:09 PM Photo: istetiana / Getty Images Plant-based diets can be a terrific lifestyle choice for many people. Increasing the proportion of vegetables in your daily routine can help lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and despite common misconceptions, plants can be an excellent source of protein. However, because the American diet tends to be a bit meat-heavy, it can be hard to find plant-based options while still eating foods you enjoy. Enter our list of the best plant-based meal delivery services. These services can offer the same convenience of takeout from your local restaurant without racking up all those extra fees. Whether your motivation for signing up for a meal delivery service is to get more organic foods, find your new home for shakes and smoothies, or otherwise, we are here to help you find the best plant-based meal delivery service for you. Best Plant Based Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Prepared Meals: Daily Harvest Best Meal Kits: EveryPlate Best Organic: Fresh N Lean Best for Sustainability: Green Chef Best Vegan Splurge: Sakara Life Best for Vegetarians: Blue Apron Best for Vegans: Purple Carrot Best for Flexitarians: Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Best for Soups and Smoothies: Splendid Spoon Best for Families: HelloFresh Best Prepared Meals: Daily Harvest Key SpecsStarting Price: $7 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Looking for a great meal delivery service that will spare you the trouble of having to cook? Daily Harvest is for you. ProsAll meals are fully prepared and ready to eat in minutesAbility to choose delivery dateSnacks and sweets available in addition to full mealsConsCannot customize ordersPortions are a bit smallOverview One of the biggest perks of meal delivery services is the amount of time you'll save you in the kitchen. By signing up with Daily Harvest, you will receive frozen plant-based soups, smoothies, flatbreads, and more that are ready to reheat whenever you want them. All menu items are also gluten-free and made without fillers or additives, and organic produce is used whenever possible. Keep in mind, though, that Daily Harvest's portions can be a bit on the lighter side, so some meals may not be as satiating as others. Additionally, the company doesn't allow customization, which can be particularly inconvenient if you have certain food allergies. Meals We TriedMint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best Meal Kits: EveryPlate Key SpecsStarting Price: $5 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Meal kits can be a great way to explore new recipes and expand your palate, and EveryPlate's delicious offerings make it an excellent choice for this category. Pros and Cons Pros More affordable than most meal kit subscriptionsCan build a plan around dietary preferencesMenu rotates quickly Cons Does not cater to restrictions or allergiesSome ingredients are repetitiveOverview With servings starting at $5 each, EveryPlate is not just a yummy and nutritious option, but it is very affordable too — rivaling even the cost of grocery shopping. While some meal delivery services have static menus that can get boring quickly, EveryPlate changes its menu each week, introducing dozens of new options to keep you engaged and trying new things. It even publishes its upcoming menus two weeks in advance so you can plan accordingly. Meals We TriedCrispy Caesar chickenSteak fritesBlackened shrimp saladHotel butter barramundi Best Organic: Fresh N Lean Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.50 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Fresh N Lean's healthy and protein-rich options make it one of the best organic vegan meal delivery services out there. ProsCaters to a wide range of diets, including Mediterranean and paleoDelivers to all 50 statesProducts arrive freshConsCannot choose delivery dateMeals are single-serving onlyOverview Fresh N Lean is one of the few meal delivery services in the United States that is USDA-certified organic. This company is a big believer in making organic, whole foods accessible to everyone, which is why it delivers to every state in the country and has prices starting at less than $9 per serving. In addition to some popular diets like Mediterranean and keto, Fresh N Lean also offers meal plans that cater to vegan, low-carb vegan, and paleo diets. Keep in mind, however, that Fresh N Lean's orders only feed one person, so it may not be ideal for families. Meals We TriedGrilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice Best for Sustainability: Green Chef Key SpecsStarting Price: $12 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Green Chef's constant commitment to sustainability, from the food it serves you to the materials it's packaged in, makes it an obvious choice for this category. ProsUses a variety of locally sourced and organic produce in mealsDelicious meal offerings from cuisines all over the worldProducts arrive freshConsNo customizations or modificationsShipping not includedOverview One of the worst things about meal delivery, in general, is that it often involves so many pieces of wasteful plastic, paper, and cardboard packaging. Fortunately, Green Chef uses sustainable packaging and includes in-depth recycling information to ensure nothing is going to waste. It isn't just its packaging that's eco-friendly though; its food options are carefully selected from only the best sources. Its fish is wild-caught, and its produce is locally sourced and organic. So, you can enjoy some of the best ingredients on the market as you try Green Chef's delicious menu that rotates each week. Meals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple-glazed carrots with figs Best Vegan Splurge: Sakara Life Key SpecsStarting Price: $28 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Sakara life isn't just a food delivery service — it's a comprehensive lifestyle brand that puts wellness at the forefront of its meal plans. ProsAll meals are vegan and are delivered ready to eatOffers targeted nutrition programs to help you meet your goalsGreat selection of snacks, teas, and supplements in addition to meals ConsMore expensive than most delivery servicesServings are not ideal for familiesOverview Whether you're after teas, lotions, supplements, or a fantastic vegan meal program, Sakara Life has you covered. In addition to being a great vegan meal kit delivery service, Sakara Life offers some amazing vegan products to cover all other aspects of your wellness journey. All of its meals are delivered fresh and ready to eat, and this service even offers targeted nutrition and wellness programs to help you achieve your goals. While Sakara Life has a lot going for it, its services are a bit more expensive than most other services on this list. And since its meals are designed to serve one person, it isn't an ideal meal partner for families or groups. Meals We TriedSouthwest Sunset soup, chipotle corn muffin High Vibe honeydew salad, mint chlorophyll quinoa, kombucha vinaigrette Moo shu veggie wraps with tamarind sauce Prosperity pad Thai, kelp noodles, creamy sesame dressing Best for Vegetarians: Blue Apron Key SpecsStarting Price: $8 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Kits are fresh, prepared meals are frozenWhy You Should Try It Blue Apron lets you build your own meal plan around vegetarian options, making it a great choice for vegetarians looking for gourmet meals. ProsAffordable weekly subscriptionCan skip or cancel orders at any timeAlso sells wine bundles and kitchen toolsConsUses lots of plastic packagingNo gifting options availableOverview Blue Apron has one of the best customizable meal plans out there, allowing its customers the option to only get vegetarian and plant-based meals delivered each week. However, the company has several other meal options as well, including family-friendly, "wellness," and Heat & Eat prepared meals, plus add-on items like desserts, breakfasts, extra proteins, and more. So, if you ever feel like changing your subscription up a bit and adding something new, Blue Apron makes it very easy. It is also quite flexible with deliveries, allowing you to skip or delay shipments at your leisure. Like some food delivery services, it has a monthly wine delivery too, but make sure that you live in a state where it is able to deliver alcohol before ordering. Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice Space Ranger chicken enchiladas One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat: Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame Chicken Alfredo pasta with peas Best for Vegans: Purple Carrot Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you follow a vegan diet, Purple Carrot is here for you with its inventive plant-based menu. ProsMost non-produce items are organicSite offers both meal kits and fully prepared mealsItems are delivered freshConsMenu does not rotate very oftenFree shipping only on orders $100 or moreOverview Not only is Purple Carrot a great meal delivery service for vegans, but the majority of its produce is USDA-certified organic, so you are getting nutritional and sustainable food products with each order. You also have the flexibility of choosing meal kits that you prepare and cook at home or prepared meals that only require you to reheat them, making it a great service for those with unpredictable schedules. Weekly menus include breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, plus a "Plantry" section to help you stock your pantry and kitchen with vegan staples. Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky riceCurry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsaRajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofuCreamy mac and cheese with pesto peas and sun-dried tomatoesSpelt risotto with summer vegetable caponataChilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilafTofu palak paneer with carrot biryani Best for Flexitarians: Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Key SpecsStarting Price: $9 per servingDelivery Area: 46 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon's menu boasts over 100 items each week, including both plant-based and non-plant-based options for those who like to switch things up. ProsOffers meat options in addition to plant-based recipesHealthy and delicious recipesCustomers have option to choose delivery date ConsNo fully prepared meals availableShipping is not includedOverview No, Martha Stewart does not own Marley Spoon, but you could say she is the face of the company and contributes her style and recipes to its products. Signing up for a Marley Spoon subscription gives you access to some terrific and nutritious meals, whether you are looking for a plant-based meal or a meat-heavy one. Considering the incredible woman behind the brand, it's no surprise that the menu consistently includes rich, flavorful options like French dip sandwiches, gyros, falafel burgers, vegan chili, chicken Parmesan, pork souvlaki, and many more. Meals We TriedGreek chicken gyro with chopped salad and garlic sauce Broccoli Reuben, Russian dressing wedge salad Oven-fried beef taquitos, tomatillo salsa, and jalapeños Gochujang turkey ragu with fresh udon, cilantro, and scallions Best for Soups and Smoothies: Splendid Spoon Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Splendid Spoon wins this category due to entire sections of its menu being dedicated to sippable and slurpable smoothies and soups. ProsEntire menu of delicious plant-based optionsNo cooking requiredCan filter menu for various dietary needsConsHigher price pointSome meals aren't as fillingOverview Smoothies and soups can be a delicious and refreshing way to get more fruit and greens in your diet — and if that appeals to you, then you should check out Splendid Spoon. The company has menu sections specifically for these products, and it also gives you the option to filter the menu for a variety of dietary needs, such as low sugar and high protein. Additionally, all of its menu items are plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that its prices are a little on the higher end, especially considering the portions are not that big to begin with. Meals We Tried Smoothies: Cacao almondBlackberry basilGreen matchaPower greensRaspberry cacao Soups: Red lentil dalGreen tomatillo chiliLentil and kaleKimchi fried quinoaCauliflower tikkaCauliflower potatoButternut turmericGarden minestrone Best for Families: HelloFresh Key SpecsStarting Price: $8 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It HelloFresh has been a leading name in meal delivery for a while now, and part of the reason is that it's such an ideal option for families. ProsEach delivery can feed up to four peopleGreat selection of meals from cuisines all over the worldMany five-star customer reviewsConsLimited dietary accommodationsNo free shippingOverview If you are in the market for a meal delivery service, then you have likely heard of HelloFresh by now. While HelloFresh prioritizes showing you your preferred menu selections (such as "veggie" or "family-friendly"), you will have access to its entire menu each week, allowing you to fully customize your membership. Additionally, the company lets you choose between deliveries that feed either two or four people, which makes it a great choice for feeding a family. Not sure you're ready to commit yet? Just take a look at what HelloFresh's satisfied customers are saying about it; it has more five-star reviews on Trustpilot than any meal delivery service. Meals We TriedCrispy buffalo-spiced chicken BBQ cheddar burgers Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa Pork sausage rigatoni rosa Final Thoughts Plant-based diets can be a great choice for many people, and whether you have been vegetarian or vegan your whole life or just want to introduce more plants into your diet, we are confident that any of these best plant-based meal services will be a great choice. If you're looking for prepared meals, Daily Harvest's weekly menu has over 100 frozen vegan items to choose from. If meal kits are your thing, EveryPlate and Green Chef offer excellent plant-based options. And if you're feeding a crowd, HelloFresh has an extensive selection of tasty meals the whole family is sure to enjoy. Compare the Best Plant Based Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Daily Harvest Best Prepared Meals $7 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No EveryPlate Best Meal Kits $5 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Fresh N Lean Best Organic $8.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes Green Chef Best for Sustainability $12 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Sakara Life Best Vegan Splurge $28 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Blue Apron Best for Vegetarians $8 per serving 48 states Fresh and frozen Yes No Purple Carrot Best for Vegans $11 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes (on orders $100 or more) Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Best for Flexitarians $9 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No Splendid Spoon Best for Soups and Smoothies $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes HelloFresh Best for Families $8 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes How to Choose the Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Factors to Consider Price/Cost Per Meal: While meal delivery services are often cheaper than getting takeout from your local restaurant, they can be a more expensive option than grocery shopping. Make sure that whatever service you choose accommodates your budget. Number of Meals Per Delivery: Have a family to feed? Double-check that your subscription delivers enough food to feed everyone. Flexibility: If you have an unpredictable schedule, work late, or travel for work, then you may want to pick a meal delivery service that lets you postpone or cancel meals without a penalty. (You'll thank us later.) Menu Selection: Whatever your reasons for choosing a meal delivery are, the best way to make it worth the money is to make sure that the service of your choice has enough variety to keep you interested. Nothing is worse than getting bored with your own cooking! Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Some meal delivery services are very accommodating to dietary preferences and restrictions, while others are not. Additionally, some companies have meal plans that are designed around various nutritional goals, like losing weight or lowering cholesterol. Be sure that the service you choose will accommodate any dietary needs you may have. Frequently Asked Questions What Is a Plant-Based Diet? There are misconceptions that plant-based diets are the same as vegetarian or vegan diets. If someone has a plant-based diet, it means that they are proportionately choosing more of their foods from plant-based sources. The Mediterranean diet, for example, is not vegetarian or vegan, but it is plant-based. Is a Plant-Based Diet the Same as a Vegan Diet? In a technical sense, a plant-based diet1 is more similar to a vegetarian diet. Plant-based diets don't eliminate all animal products, and some even include meat and poultry, too. The key to plant-based diets is that they simply place a heavier emphasis on fruits, vegetables, and nuts. What Do You Eat for Protein on a Plant-Based Diet? Meat, poultry, and seafood: Yes, some plant-based diets even allow small portions of meat. They just encourage you to avoid them as whole meals.Vegetables: There seems to be a common misunderstanding that plant-based, vegan, and vegetarian diets cannot be high in protein. In fact, many common vegetables like artichokes, peas, and Brussels sprouts are very high in protein. For example, a cup of green peas contains eight grams.Beans, legumes, and tofu: These foods are famous for being excellent sources of protein. One cup of cooked beans contains 15 grams of protein, and diets rich in beans and legumes have been known to help decrease blood pressure.Whey protein: This is made from a milk byproduct, so unless your plant-based diet cuts out dairy, this is fair game. While these are very popular, particularly in fitness circles, they don't have as much protein as other sources on this list. Can You Freeze Plant-Based Meal Deliveries? There's nothing wrong with freezing plant-based meals. Just keep in mind that freezing food for extended periods may cause it to lose its flavor and quality2, especially if the food has been thawed and refrozen. What Are the Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet? Switching to a plant-based diet can come with many great benefits. These include lower blood pressure, BMI, and cholesterol, to name a few. Not to mention, since meats are often more expensive than vegetables, switching to a plant-based diet can be great for your wallet. Who says eating healthy has to be expensive? Can I Eat a Balanced Diet with Plant-Based Foods? Plant-based diets can be just as balanced as any others. The only thing that makes plant-based diets different is that they emphasize getting the majority of your nutrients from vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Plenty of these are very protein-rich, and some plant-based diets even let you have meat in certain portions, too. Methodology When putting together this list of the best plant-based food delivery services, PEOPLE's team of testers evaluated each and every one of these companies on an extensive list of criteria. These include, but are not limited to, customer satisfaction, sustainability, food quality, price, customization, and flexibility. Sources The Permanente Journal. Tuso, P.J., M.H. Ismail, B.P. Ha, and C. Bartolotto. "Nutritional Update for Physicians: Plant-Based Diets." U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Freezing and Food Safety." 