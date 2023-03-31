Best Plant Based Meal Delivery Services of 2023

These services can offer the same convenience of takeout from your local restaurant without racking up all those extra fees. Whether your motivation for signing up for a meal delivery service is to get more organic foods, find your new home for shakes and smoothies, or otherwise, we are here to help you find the best plant-based meal delivery service for you.

Plant-based diets can be a terrific lifestyle choice for many people. Increasing the proportion of vegetables in your daily routine can help lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and despite common misconceptions, plants can be an excellent source of protein. However, because the American diet tends to be a bit meat-heavy, it can be hard to find plant-based options while still eating foods you enjoy. Enter our list of the best plant-based meal delivery services.

Best Prepared Meals: Daily Harvest
Key Specs Starting Price: $7 per serving

$7 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Looking for a great meal delivery service that will spare you the trouble of having to cook? Daily Harvest is for you. Pros All meals are fully prepared and ready to eat in minutes

Ability to choose delivery date

Snacks and sweets available in addition to full meals Cons Cannot customize orders

Portions are a bit small Overview One of the biggest perks of meal delivery services is the amount of time you'll save you in the kitchen. By signing up with Daily Harvest, you will receive frozen plant-based soups, smoothies, flatbreads, and more that are ready to reheat whenever you want them. All menu items are also gluten-free and made without fillers or additives, and organic produce is used whenever possible. Keep in mind, though, that Daily Harvest's portions can be a bit on the lighter side, so some meals may not be as satiating as others. Additionally, the company doesn't allow customization, which can be particularly inconvenient if you have certain food allergies. Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Meal Kits: EveryPlate
Key Specs Starting Price: $5 per serving

$5 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Meal kits can be a great way to explore new recipes and expand your palate, and EveryPlate's delicious offerings make it an excellent choice for this category. Pros and Cons Pros More affordable than most meal kit subscriptions Can build a plan around dietary preferences Menu rotates quickly Cons Does not cater to restrictions or allergies

Some ingredients are repetitive Overview With servings starting at $5 each, EveryPlate is not just a yummy and nutritious option, but it is very affordable too — rivaling even the cost of grocery shopping. While some meal delivery services have static menus that can get boring quickly, EveryPlate changes its menu each week, introducing dozens of new options to keep you engaged and trying new things. It even publishes its upcoming menus two weeks in advance so you can plan accordingly. Meals We Tried Crispy Caesar chicken

Steak frites

Blackened shrimp salad

Hotel butter barramundi

Best Organic: Fresh N Lean
Key Specs Starting Price: $8.50 per serving

$8.50 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean's healthy and protein-rich options make it one of the best organic vegan meal delivery services out there. Pros Caters to a wide range of diets, including Mediterranean and paleo

Delivers to all 50 states

Products arrive fresh Cons Cannot choose delivery date

Meals are single-serving only Overview Fresh N Lean is one of the few meal delivery services in the United States that is USDA-certified organic. This company is a big believer in making organic, whole foods accessible to everyone, which is why it delivers to every state in the country and has prices starting at less than $9 per serving. In addition to some popular diets like Mediterranean and keto, Fresh N Lean also offers meal plans that cater to vegan, low-carb vegan, and paleo diets. Keep in mind, however, that Fresh N Lean's orders only feed one person, so it may not be ideal for families. Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash

Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice

Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa

BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans

Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best for Sustainability: Green Chef
Key Specs Starting Price: $12 per serving

$12 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef's constant commitment to sustainability, from the food it serves you to the materials it's packaged in, makes it an obvious choice for this category. Pros Uses a variety of locally sourced and organic produce in meals

Delicious meal offerings from cuisines all over the world

Products arrive fresh Cons No customizations or modifications

Shipping not included Overview One of the worst things about meal delivery, in general, is that it often involves so many pieces of wasteful plastic, paper, and cardboard packaging. Fortunately, Green Chef uses sustainable packaging and includes in-depth recycling information to ensure nothing is going to waste. It isn't just its packaging that's eco-friendly though; its food options are carefully selected from only the best sources. Its fish is wild-caught, and its produce is locally sourced and organic. So, you can enjoy some of the best ingredients on the market as you try Green Chef's delicious menu that rotates each week. Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple-glazed carrots with figs

Best Vegan Splurge: Sakara Life
Key Specs Starting Price: $28 per serving

$28 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Sakara life isn't just a food delivery service — it's a comprehensive lifestyle brand that puts wellness at the forefront of its meal plans. Pros All meals are vegan and are delivered ready to eat

Offers targeted nutrition programs to help you meet your goals

Great selection of snacks, teas, and supplements in addition to meals Cons More expensive than most delivery services

Servings are not ideal for families Overview Whether you're after teas, lotions, supplements, or a fantastic vegan meal program, Sakara Life has you covered. In addition to being a great vegan meal kit delivery service, Sakara Life offers some amazing vegan products to cover all other aspects of your wellness journey. All of its meals are delivered fresh and ready to eat, and this service even offers targeted nutrition and wellness programs to help you achieve your goals. While Sakara Life has a lot going for it, its services are a bit more expensive than most other services on this list. And since its meals are designed to serve one person, it isn't an ideal meal partner for families or groups. Meals We Tried Southwest Sunset soup, chipotle corn muffin

High Vibe honeydew salad, mint chlorophyll quinoa, kombucha vinaigrette

Moo shu veggie wraps with tamarind sauce

Prosperity pad Thai, kelp noodles, creamy sesame dressing

Best for Vegetarians: Blue Apron
Key Specs Starting Price: $8 per serving

$8 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Kits are fresh, prepared meals are frozen Why You Should Try It Blue Apron lets you build your own meal plan around vegetarian options, making it a great choice for vegetarians looking for gourmet meals. Pros Affordable weekly subscription

Can skip or cancel orders at any time

Also sells wine bundles and kitchen tools Cons Uses lots of plastic packaging

No gifting options available Overview Blue Apron has one of the best customizable meal plans out there, allowing its customers the option to only get vegetarian and plant-based meals delivered each week. However, the company has several other meal options as well, including family-friendly, "wellness," and Heat & Eat prepared meals, plus add-on items like desserts, breakfasts, extra proteins, and more. So, if you ever feel like changing your subscription up a bit and adding something new, Blue Apron makes it very easy. It is also quite flexible with deliveries, allowing you to skip or delay shipments at your leisure. Like some food delivery services, it has a monthly wine delivery too, but make sure that you live in a state where it is able to deliver alcohol before ordering. Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice

Space Ranger chicken enchiladas

One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka

Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat: Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame

Chicken Alfredo pasta with peas

Best for Vegans: Purple Carrot
Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you follow a vegan diet, Purple Carrot is here for you with its inventive plant-based menu. Pros Most non-produce items are organic

Site offers both meal kits and fully prepared meals

Items are delivered fresh Cons Menu does not rotate very often

Free shipping only on orders $100 or more Overview Not only is Purple Carrot a great meal delivery service for vegans, but the majority of its produce is USDA-certified organic, so you are getting nutritional and sustainable food products with each order. You also have the flexibility of choosing meal kits that you prepare and cook at home or prepared meals that only require you to reheat them, making it a great service for those with unpredictable schedules. Weekly menus include breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, plus a "Plantry" section to help you stock your pantry and kitchen with vegan staples. Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky rice

Curry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsa

Rajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofu

Creamy mac and cheese with pesto peas and sun-dried tomatoes

Spelt risotto with summer vegetable caponata

Chilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilaf

Tofu palak paneer with carrot biryani

Best for Flexitarians: Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon
Key Specs Starting Price: $9 per serving

$9 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states

46 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon's menu boasts over 100 items each week, including both plant-based and non-plant-based options for those who like to switch things up. Pros Offers meat options in addition to plant-based recipes

Healthy and delicious recipes

Customers have option to choose delivery date Cons No fully prepared meals available

Shipping is not included Overview No, Martha Stewart does not own Marley Spoon, but you could say she is the face of the company and contributes her style and recipes to its products. Signing up for a Marley Spoon subscription gives you access to some terrific and nutritious meals, whether you are looking for a plant-based meal or a meat-heavy one. Considering the incredible woman behind the brand, it's no surprise that the menu consistently includes rich, flavorful options like French dip sandwiches, gyros, falafel burgers, vegan chili, chicken Parmesan, pork souvlaki, and many more. Meals We Tried Greek chicken gyro with chopped salad and garlic sauce

Broccoli Reuben, Russian dressing wedge salad

Oven-fried beef taquitos, tomatillo salsa, and jalapeños

Gochujang turkey ragu with fresh udon, cilantro, and scallions

Best for Soups and Smoothies: Splendid Spoon
Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Splendid Spoon wins this category due to entire sections of its menu being dedicated to sippable and slurpable smoothies and soups. Pros Entire menu of delicious plant-based options

No cooking required

Can filter menu for various dietary needs Cons Higher price point

Some meals aren't as filling Overview Smoothies and soups can be a delicious and refreshing way to get more fruit and greens in your diet — and if that appeals to you, then you should check out Splendid Spoon. The company has menu sections specifically for these products, and it also gives you the option to filter the menu for a variety of dietary needs, such as low sugar and high protein. Additionally, all of its menu items are plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that its prices are a little on the higher end, especially considering the portions are not that big to begin with. Meals We Tried Smoothies: Cacao almond

Blackberry basil

Green matcha

Power greens

Raspberry cacao Soups: Red lentil dal

Green tomatillo chili

Lentil and kale

Kimchi fried quinoa

Cauliflower tikka

Cauliflower potato

Butternut turmeric

Garden minestrone