The Best Pizza Ovens We Tested in Our Lab
If you look forward to pizza night at home, then there's probably nothing better than having a box containing that perfectly crisp crust delivered to your doorstep. Or is there? With the right pizza oven, you can create a pizzeria experience right at home. Even celebrities like Joanna Gaines love throwing together an impromptu pizza party any night of the week.
Outdoor pizza ovens make it easy to dine casually al fresco, while countertop pizza ovens can transform a frozen pizza into a magnificent meal. To help you decide what's best for your home, PEOPLE Tested took on the onerous yet very tasty task of trying out nearly two dozen pizza ovens.
We evaluated the pizza ovens for ease of use and assembly (so you can get to cooking your first slices right away), heat control, and cooking performance, with special attention to the crisp, evenly cooked crust that we all love. We didn't forget about the crust's costar — the cheese, of course — and so we also evaluated the ovens based on how well they melt that cheesy layer. The best slices emerged from the Ooni Koda 12.
Keep reading to learn more about the best PEOPLE Tested pizza ovens.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
Best Overall: Ooni Koda 12
Pros: The Ooni Koda 12 cooks pizza quickly and evenly, thanks to the steel shell that locks in heat. You can also use it to cook meat, fish, and vegetables.
Cons: There's a bit of a learning curve to the Ooni Koda 12, so don't be surprised if you have a burnt pizza on your first try.
This sleek black oven is gas powered, making it the perfect partner to your gas grill. It can even roast meat, fish, and vegetables, so you might actually find that you'll use your grill less. But if pizza is your primary focus, you'll love this oven. Just activate the build-in gas ignition to get those flames going and adjust the dial for the proper cooking heat.
Our testers found this oven cooks pizza nice and evenly, though you'll have to turn the crust every 20 seconds or so or it will burn. Once you get the knack of rotating your pizza, though, you won't be calling your neighborhood place as often — or maybe at all.
The Ooni Koda 12 does takes slightly longer than the other ovens tested to cook, but you won't mind at all once you see and taste the crisp crust. Our testers were very pleased with the whole wheat pizza, too. The cheese melted nicely and the crust was crispy and puffed up with some good char marks.
One of our favorite things about Ooni Koda 12 is its super easy setup. All you have to do is take it out of the box, open the legs, and you are ready to heat it up and start making pizza. Home chefs trying their hand at pizza for the first time might find there's a bit of a learning curve to rotating the pizza; our testers found that a smaller pizza peel did the trick for getting an evenly cooked pie.
The testers found that the oven stayed consistently hot throughout the duration; however, the pizza did catch fire the closer it came to the flame. Note that this can occur with outdoor pizza ovens and will be something you'll learn to avoid once you know how to better maneuver your pizza while it's cooking.
|
Surface Area
|
15.7 x 11.6 x 24.8 inches
|
Max Size of Pizza
|
13 inches
|
Weight
|
29 pounds
|
Fuel/Heat Source
|
Gas
Best Budget: Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Pizza Oven
Pros: The cheese melts well and toppings like pepperoni crisp up nicely.
Cons: If you like a crispy pizza crust, this won't do the trick.
The box claims frozen pizza will be ready in 22 minutes, but our testers kept it cooking for 24 minutes to ensure the toppings came out crispy. While the pepperoni did crisp up nicely, the crust itself was cooked unevenly — our testers found some spots were nice and brown while others remained light. The cheese melted well, but there were no golden brown spots.
The Presto Pizzazz Plus features both upper and lower racks that shift as the pizza cooks. While the pizza does get heated from the bottom and the top, the oven takes much longer to heat up than other models tested. The testers found that the direct heat only comes from above when the pizza rotates under the heating element, resulting in an unevenly cooked pizza.
Overall, it's a good budget-friendly pick that's small, lightweight and portable.
|
Surface Area
|
15.25 x 14.25 x 10.25 inches
|
Max Size of Pizza
|
13 inches
|
Weight
|
7.68 pounds
|
Fuel/Heat Source
|
Electric
Best for Gas Grills: Only Fire Universal Stainless Steel Pizza Oven Kit
Pros: It's easy to use right out of the box and will fit right on your grill top. The pizza crust comes out puffy and crispy without having to turn it often.
Cons: It took longer to cook pizza than the other models tested, and you won't find any golden brown spots on the melted cheese.
Our testers were pleased to find that the bottom of the crust came out a beautiful, crispy brown with this oven. The sides were a bit light, but they did puff up nicely and even had some charred spots like you'd find at a restaurant. A whole wheat pizza came out darker than traditional crust, which had a chewy center and crisp and puffy exterior.
The pizza took nine minutes to cook with the Only Fire Kit, which is longer than the other outdoor pizza oven models tested. But for our testers, the crisp crust and even cooking job was well worth the wait. The pizza stone holds heat well, and the testers found that they didn't have to turn the pizza as frequently as you do with others. The cheese melted beautifully, but there were no golden brown spots.
Overall, the Only Fire Oven Kit was very easy to use. All you have to do is take it out of the box, place it on the grill, and you are good to go with your outdoor pizza oven. If you're looking to expand the utility of your gas grill beyond burgers and other traditional barbecue fare, the Only Fire Universal Stainless Steel Pizza Oven Kit is the way to go.
|
Surface Area
|
21 x 21 x 7.9 inches
|
Max Size of Pizza
|
14 inches
|
Weight
|
10 pounds
|
Fuel/Heat Source
|
Gas
Best for Indoor Use: Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo
Pros: There's no assembly required, so nothing gets in the way of cooking and enjoying your first at-home slices.
Cons: The price is steep, and the oven also produces smoke, so use it in a well-ventilated area.
The Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo nabbed the highest score on our rating scale. It heats up quickly and the temperature remained steady and accurate all during the testing period. The results are an evenly baked pizza that looks like you ordered it from your favorite neighborhood pizza place.
What's so smart about the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo? The Element IQ® system focuses the heat just where it needs to be for the best cooking performance. Using smart sensors and temperature-control technology, the oven adjusts its heat based on whatever pizza you're making. Our testers tried it out on a frozen pizza and were happy with the results — a beautifully even bake across the whole pizza.
This is an indoor countertop oven, but it gets very hot. The instructions say that the unit could start smoking and that's exactly what it did for our testers. The manufacturer guidelines say to allow anywhere from 12 to 20 minutes to cook a pizza, which is a rather large range, so you'll want to keep close by to monitor how crispy you like your crust. Our testers found the sweet spot to be 15 minutes, and the results were a nicely browned crust topped with golden brown cheese.
|
Surface Area
|
22.3 x 21.4 x 18.9 inches
|
Max Size of Pizza
|
12 inches
|
Weight
|
45.6 pounds
|
Fuel/Heat Source
|
Electric
Things to Consider Before Buying a Pizza Oven
Size
Size matters for a pizza oven, in terms of weight and how much space it takes up. If you're in the market for an indoor pizza oven and counter space is minimal, look for more lightweight models that can easily be stowed in a cabinet or pantry when not in use.
Price
Pizza delivery can get pricey over time, so it makes sense to want to cook up your own pies at home. However, some pizza oven models do have a high price tag, so you'll want to make sure your at-home setup is actually saving you money in the end. As with many kitchen appliances, you get what you pay for, but there are reasonably priced models on the market that will get you delicious results.
Type
Pizza ovens come in both indoor and outdoor models, so shop the one that's right for your space, as well as you pizza preference. If you like frozen pizza and are looking for something bigger than a toaster and smaller than an oven for your pizza making, look for compact, portable indoor models that crisp up slices nicely and can be stored away neatly. If you've got outdoor space, look for sturdy models that can stand on their own or can be used on the grill top for easy pizza making al fresco.
When to Buy Pizza Ovens
For outdoor pizza ovens, you'll likely find the best selection in the spring right before the summer cookout season), though the best prices are typically at the end of season. Don't forget to check for sales around the holidays, like Memorial Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. For indoor pizza models, look for deals offered year-round to time your purchase, especially Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.
How We Tested Pizza Ovens
Our testers spent two days trying out more than 20 different types of pizza ovens. As they tested the ovens on a variety of homemade and frozen pizzas, they focused on four metrics: assembly, heat control, cooking performance, and portability. Each oven was awarded a score from 1 to 5, and the winners were chosen based on an average of those scores. Prices did not figure into the scoring, as they were not revealed to the testers until the end of their evaluation process.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
