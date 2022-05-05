The Best Pizza Ovens We Tested in Our Lab

This is an indoor countertop oven, but it gets very hot. The instructions say that the unit could start smoking and that's exactly what it did for our testers. The manufacturer guidelines say to allow anywhere from 12 to 20 minutes to cook a pizza, which is a rather large range, so you'll want to keep close by to monitor how crispy you like your crust. Our testers found the sweet spot to be 15 minutes, and the results were a nicely browned crust topped with golden brown cheese.