Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services of 2023

These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks

Sunbasket is our top pick for paleo meal delivery

By
Will Franke
Will Franke Headshot
Will Franke

Will is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Chicago. These days, he specializes in travel, food, and beverage, but he has written about every topic from over-the-counter cold medicine to political instability in Venezuela. In addition to writing, he works as a script supervisor in television and offers his expertise as a consultant to various marketing agencies. Once upon a time, he attended and graduated from Indiana University with a journalism degree. When Will isn't working, he is learning new languages, planning trips, or playing piano (poorly).

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 04:10 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
Photo: Claudia Totir / Getty Images

The paleo diet is one of the most popular diets for weight loss or healthy weight maintenance out there, so if you are looking for a diet to help you get or stay in shape, you have probably at least heard about it by now. In case you aren't familiar with the specifics, the paleo diet is meant to replicate the kinds of food our Paleolithic ancestors (from roughly 2.5 million to 10 thousand years ago[1] might have eaten.

Because our genetics have hardly changed[2] since the Stone Age ended and we introduced foods from small-scale farming to our diets — like wheat, dairy, and processed meats — those who stand by the paleo diet claim that our diets should revert to what our prehistoric ancestors ate as closely as possible. While it can be hard to find reliable sources of food that accommodate a paleo diet, there are some great meal delivery services that can help. So, whether you are looking for a service that delivers some terrific gourmet meals or best accommodates your budget, here is our list of the best paleo meal delivery services.

Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket logo
Sunbasket
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 46 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Sunbasket's wide range of delicious and affordable paleo-friendly meals make it our choice for best overall.

Pros

  • Meal delivery options sorted by diet
  • Discloses sourcing information
  • Offers certified organic produce

Cons

  • Shipping not included
  • Smaller portion sizes

Overview

Take one look at Sunbasket's menu, and you'll realize that your paleo diet doesn't have to be so difficult after all. Thai turkey lettuce wraps and Vietnamese shaking beef are just two examples of the diverse and flavorful dishes on Sunbasket's menu.

Not only does Sunbasket have some great paleo options, but most of the menu consists of organic and sustainably sourced produce, making Sunbasket a terrific choice for the environmentally conscious consumer, too. Some reviews have claimed that the portion sizes run on the small side, however, so just make sure to keep that in mind.

Pricing and Plans

  • Fresh and Ready: $9.99 per serving
  • Meal kits: $11.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best for Budget: Fresh N Lean

Fresh n Lean logo
Fresh n Lean
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.49 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Fresh N Lean offers meal plans for some of the most popular diets out there, including paleo, with meals starting under $9.

Pros

  • Accommodates several different diets
  • Delivers to all 50 states
  • Can select how many meals per day you want

Cons

  • Shipping not included
  • Cannot choose delivery date

Overview

A lot of people are under the impression that sticking to a popular diet like paleo will break the bank, but Fresh N Lean is here to put those fears to rest. When you sign up for one of its meal plans, whether it's paleo, keto, Mediterranean, or otherwise, you have the option to get fresh meals delivered to your door every day starting at under $9.

Keep in mind, however, that the prices listed on the meal plans do not include shipping, so you should factor that in when calculating the total cost. Additionally, because you can't choose your delivery date, Fresh N Lean may not be the best choice for people who require a flexible meal schedule.

Pricing and Plans

  • Breakfast, Paleo, 5 days per week: $10.99 per meal
  • Breakfast, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.49 per meal
  • Breakfast and lunch, Paleo, 5 days per week: $11.74 per meal
  • Breakfast and lunch, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.74 per meal
  • Three meals, Paleo, 5 days per week: $11.16 per meal
  • Three meals, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.66 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash
  • Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice
  • Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa
  • BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans
  • Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Organic: Green Chef

Green Chef logo
Green Chef
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Green Chef is a reliable source of 100% organic meals with a variety of menu options that accommodate a paleo diet.

Pros

  • Menu changes weekly for maximum variety
  • All produce and eggs are certified organic unless stated otherwise
  • Customers can choose delivery date

Cons

  • No paleo-specific meal plan available
  • Shipping not included

Overview

Green Chef has a delicious selection of meals made with certified organic ingredients, including produce, eggs, and certain proteins. The company's menu is updated weekly to ensure that you don't get bored, with recipes like Cuban chicken with chimichurri and pork with lemon-basil caper sauce in rotation. Additionally, Green Chef allows its customers to choose their delivery date, so if you require flexibility with your meal delivery service, then this service is an excellent choice.

While Green Chef is ideal for those looking for a source of healthy and organic meals, it doesn't have a paleo-specific meal plan. However, some of its plans, such as Keto, Fast & Fit, and Protein Packed likely have paleo-friendly meals included.

Pricing and Plans

  • Three meals per week: $13.49 per serving
  • Four meals per week: $12.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity

Cook Unity logo
Cook Unity
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.09 per meal
  • Delivery Area: 39 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

If you're looking for flavorful prepared meals that come from award-winning chefs, it's hard to do better than CookUnity.

Pros

  • Option to skip, swap, and cancel meals anytime
  • Meals created by award-winning chefs
  • Shipping included

Cons

  • Relatively small delivery area
  • No specific paleo meal plan

Overview

CookUnity's meals are made with high-quality ingredients and are designed by award-winning chefs. Best of all, the meals are prepared before being delivered and are never frozen, so all you have to do is follow the simple reheating instructions and you're ready to dig in. As far as meal delivery services go, CookUnity is quite flexible, allowing you to skip or swap meals whenever needed. Don't feel like picking out your own meals? No problem; CookUnity can select them for you based on your preferences.

Keep in mind, though, that CookUnity has a relatively small delivery area compared to most meal delivery services on this list, and menu availability depends on your ZIP code. Additionally, while many of CookUnity's meals are paleo friendly, there isn't a meal plan catered specifically for that diet.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals per week: $13.59 per meal
  • 6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal
  • 8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal
  • 12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal
  • 16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Gourmet: Pete's Real Food

Pete's Real Food logo
Pete's Real Food
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $15.60 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Pete's Real Food makes sticking to your paleo diet easy with its delectable gourmet offerings.

Pros

  • Customizable meal delivery plans
  • Meals are delivered prepared and only require reheating
  • All paleo meals include nutrition facts on website

Cons

  • Shipping not included
  • Cannot choose delivery date

Overview

Forget the idea of soggy, low-quality meals being delivered to your door. Pete's Real Food takes ready-to-eat meals to a whole new level and promises to provide nothing short of nutritious, restaurant-quality food. When signing up for this meal delivery service, you can choose to get from five to 21 prepared meals each week, allowing you to cross grocery shopping off your list completely and forget about unhealthy takeout.

What's more, Pete's Real Food has a paleo meal plan available, and each item comes with a detailed nutrition guide for your reference and planning. Recent menu options include a Mediterranean turkey burger, smoked tomato braised beef, and Korean pork fried rice.

Pricing and Plans

  • Paleo meal plans start at $70 for five meals per week

Meals We Tried

  • Grilled chicken with sautéed cabbage and green goddess potato salad
  • Chicken chili with oven-roasted tomatoes and spaghetti squash
  • Beef stroganoff over sweet potato noodles
  • Chicken meatballs with cauliflower mash and sweet potato fries
  • Turkey burgers with lemon garlic asparagus and roasted purple potato wedges

Best Low-Carb: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen logo
Snap Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.34 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 44 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

The paleo diet is already known for cutting out a lot of carbs, but if you're looking for a meal delivery service with great low-carb options, then give Snap Kitchen a try.

Pros

  • Low-carb menu option available
  • All packaging is recyclable
  • Customers can choose delivery date

Cons

  • Can't order meals individually
  • Slightly limited delivery area

Overview

Who says sticking to a low-carb diet has to be hard? In addition to offering an extensive selection of paleo-friendly meals, Snap Kitchen also has a low-carb menu you can order from, making sticking to your diet even easier than before. Some of the current options include chorizo breakfast tacos, peach BBQ brisket, and Mongolian beef. As if that wasn't enough, Snap Kitchen helps keep all of its sourcing sustainable by providing 100% recyclable packaging

If you want to order from Snap Kitchen, you don't, unfortunately, have the option to order any of its meals à la carte — the service is subscription only, with either six or 12 meals delivered per week. You should also make sure that you live within its delivery area since Snap Kitchen doesn't deliver to all 50 states at this time.

Pricing and Plans

  • 6 meals per week: $13.84 per meal
  • 12 meals per week: $11.34 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage
  • Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce
  • Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce
  • Herb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts
  • Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce
  • Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower

Best Variety: Paleo On The Go

Paleo on the Go logo
Paleo on the Go
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $14.75 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Paleo On The Go is great for anyone eating a paleo or autoimmune protocol diet (AIP) diet, and the variety of its offerings will easily keep you committed to your goals.

Pros

  • Paleo and AIP compliant
  • Ingredients are clearly listed at point of purchase and on meal packaging
  • Shipping included

Cons

  • Cost per serving gets expensive
  • Does not allow substitutions or alterations

Overview

Not only is Paleo On The Go a great meal delivery service for those sticking to a paleo diet, but its offerings are also compliant with what is known as the autoimmune protocol diet (or AIP). AIP is what is known as an elimination diet, and it is practiced by those suffering from autoinflammatory reactions in the gut caused by certain foods[3]. Like paleo, it involves cutting out foods like grains, legumes, and dairy, and once autoinflammatory reactions have eased, those practicing AIP will slowly reintroduce these foods into their diet to see which foods are causing issues.

Paleo On The Go's menu is packed with over 70 different AIP- and paleo-friendly foods, including breakfast items, entrées, soups, sauces, and desserts. So, if you think practicing this diet is right for you, Paleo On The Go is a perfect choice.

Pricing and Plans

  • Menu items start at $14.75

Meals We Tried

  • Homemade chicken potpie
  • Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon
  • Coq au vin with herb-mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes
  • Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash
  • Moo shoo pork tacos
  • German brats with sauerkraut and home-fried potatoes
  • Polish stuffed cabbage rolls
  • Thai basil shrimp

Best for Athletes: Trifecta

Trifecta logo
Trifecta
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.42 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Trifecta is a meal subscription with terrific paleo options, especially if your dieting goals involve losing weight or getting in shape.

Pros

  • Paleo meal plan available
  • Option to exclude items and ingredients you don't like
  • Dietitians on staff to help keep you and your goals on track

Cons

  • Can't view full menu before ordering
  • Shipping not included

Overview

Trifecta is more than just a meal delivery service. It provides an all-inclusive diet and training package to help you build muscle and lose unwanted pounds. Everyone who signs up with Trifecta receives a personalized fitness plan to meet their goals, which includes daily coaching and a personalized, dietitian-designed meal plan catered to their needs. If an extra push is what you've been needing to get yourself into shape, then look no further!

One of the only downsides to Trifecta is that you can't view the menu before signing up. This is because the meal plans are chef-selected and personalized for you. However, Trifecta's menu rotates weekly, so you'll get to try something new each time.

Pricing and Plans

  • 5 meals per week: $154.99 per week
  • 7 meals per week: $110.99 per week
  • 10 meals per week: $157.99 per week
  • 14 meals per week: $219.99 per week

Meals We Tried

  • Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato
  • Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage
  • Herb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables
  • Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables
  • Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables
  • Ginger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potato
  • Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen

The Good Kitchen logo
The Good Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.50 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

The Good Kitchen lets you filter the menu by various allergens and dietary preferences, making it an easy choice for this category.

Pros

  • All meals are fully prepared prior to delivery
  • Can filter the menu for paleo options and multiple allergens
  • Delivers to all 50 states

Cons

  • Shipping not included
  • Menu is somewhat limited

Overview

While many meal delivery services out there have allergen-avoidant foods and can accommodate many popular diets, The Good Kitchen lets you filter its menu to only show options that accommodate your dietary restrictions. Whether you have a severe nut allergy or just don't like onions, The Good Kitchen makes it easy to personalize its service to your preferences.

On top of that, The Good Kitchen freshly prepares all of its meals before sending them to you, meaning all the heavy lifting is off your shoulders, and you can simply reheat your meals for a few minutes before eating. Keep in mind, however, that the menu is somewhat on the short side, so while The Good Kitchen does a lot to accommodate your restrictions, it may not be able to keep you sufficiently engaged with its offerings.

Pricing and Plans

  • 6 meals per week: $89.88 per week
  • 8 meals per week: $117.60 per week
  • 10 meals per week: $143.33 per week
  • 12 meals per week: $163.80 per week

Meals We Tried

  • Beef shepherd's pie
  • Bison and beef sloppy Joe with potato leek gratin
  • Chicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoli
  • Chili lime chicken with fajita vegetables and cilantro cauliflower rice
  • Miso-glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchini
  • Tomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with Yukon potato hash

Final Verdict

Each of the meal delivery services on our list offers great options for people following a paleo diet. But all things considered, Sunbasket takes our top spot for best overall. Not only do Sunbasket's serving prices start at under $10, but its delivery area covers nearly the entire country, and customers can choose their delivery dates to best accommodate their schedule.

Compare the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Sunbasket
Best Overall		 $9.99 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No
Fresh N Lean
Best for Budget		 $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes
Green Chef
Best Organic		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
CookUnity
Best Prepared Meals		 $11.09 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes Yes
Pete's Real Food
Best Gourmet		 $15.60 per serving 50 states Fresh No No
Snap Kitchen
Best Low-Carb		 $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh Yes Yes
Paleo On The Go
Best Variety		 $14.75 per serving 50 states Frozen No Yes
Trifecta
Best for Athletes		 $11.42 per serving 50 states Fresh No No
The Good Kitchen
Best Allergy-Friendly		 $11.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No No

How to Choose a Paleo Meal Delivery Service

What to Consider

  • Price/Cost per Meal: Eating well is important, but you have to make sure the paleo meal delivery service you choose will accommodate both your dietary needs and your budget.
  • Number of Meals per Delivery: Before signing up for a meal delivery service, make sure you're able to order the appropriate number of meals each week — you don't want too much or too little food.
  • Flexibility: Does your delivery service of choice let you skip meals when you're out of town for the week? Additionally, is there a set schedule for deliveries, or does the service let you choose when you receive your meals each week?
  • Menu Selection: Getting bored of your diet is a surefire guarantee that you won't be sticking to it. Having enough options to spice it up every now and then is crucial!
  • Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: If you're starting a diet — paleo or otherwise — with the intention of getting in shape or losing weight, you need to make sure that your meal delivery service has a healthy variety of menu options to help you do that.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Paleo Diet?

Paleo diets seek to replicate the kinds of foods our Paleolithic ancestors would have hunted and gathered. This is primarily lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Because humans didn't rely on farming as their primary source of food until around 10,000 years ago, the paleo diet excludes dairy, wheat, grains, and legumes. While paleo comes with a lot of diet restrictions, there are no set restrictions on portions, so you can feel free to eat until you're full.

Are Paleo Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost?

Most of the meal delivery services on this list cost between $10 to $15 per serving. While this may end up costing you more than grocery shopping, it often costs considerably less than dining out. With that said, however, the answer to this question will largely depend on your budget and whether you think meal delivery is worth the investment.

Is the Paleo Diet Healthy?

Due to the lean nature of the paleo diet, it can be a good way to burn fat or build muscle — but as with every diet, you need to be careful not to overdo it. Paleo is known for helping you cut down on carbs, but despite their bad reputation, carbs are a terrific source of energy[4] and an important part of a balanced diet. So, if you are cutting out wheat and dairy entirely, you will need to compensate for it by getting the nutrients you need in lean meats, fruits, and vegetables.

How Do Paleo Meal Delivery Services Keep Their Food Fresh?

Meal delivery services use special packaging and refrigerants when delivering your food. These refrigerants vary based on the specific needs of your food and ingredients, and they ensure that your meals arrive to you fresh and ready to cook.

Do Paleo Meal Delivery Services Cater to People with Food Allergies?

Not all meal delivery services are built equally. Before signing up for one, always make sure that the service has enough meals available to accommodate any food allergies you may have. When in doubt, taking your questions directly to customer service can be a great way to ensure whether a meal delivery service is the right fit for your dietary restrictions.

Methodology

In order to put together our list of the best meal delivery services for paleo, we evaluated dozens of different meal delivery services on a long list of criteria. Of course, we had to consider whether or not the services were paleo-friendly in the first place, but price per serving, variety, delivery area, customer reviews, and more were also taken into consideration.

Sources

  1. Mayo Clinic. "Paleo diet: What is it and why is it so popular?"
  2. Harvard School of Public Health. "Diet Review: Paleo Diet for Weight Loss."
  3. National Library of Medicine. "Efficacy of the Autoimmune Protocol Diet for Inflammatory Bowel Disease."
  4. National Library of Medicine. "Carbohydrates."
Related Articles
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
A tray of roasted chicken legs on gray background
These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier
healthy meal delivery
13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2022
Woman feeding her pet dog
The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate
best flower subscriptions
These 7 Flower Subscriptions Have the Best Selection of Blooms
best subscription boxes for women
The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Fashion, Self-Care, and More
best online styling services
The Best Online Styling Services to Elevate Your Wardrobe
best clothing subscription boxes for men
12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men
best hair subscription boxes
Treat Your Tresses with the Best Hair Subscription Boxes
best clothing subscription boxes for women
From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now
Young people having a toast with a glass of wine
These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover
best perfume subscription boxes
Find Your Signature Scent with These Perfume Subscription Boxes
Sliced bread and a bread knife sitting on a wooden cutting board
The 7 Best Bread Knives of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best flower delivery services
The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From Right Now
Cocktail Glasses, Whiskey on the Rocks and Decanter
Whiskey Subscriptions for Tasting at Home
The Best Pizza Stones
We Tested 17 Pizza Stones and Steels for the Perfect, Crispy Pie — These 7 Are the Best