Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Lifestyle Food These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks Sunbasket is our top pick for paleo meal delivery By Will Franke Will Franke Will is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Chicago. These days, he specializes in travel, food, and beverage, but he has written about every topic from over-the-counter cold medicine to political instability in Venezuela. In addition to writing, he works as a script supervisor in television and offers his expertise as a consultant to various marketing agencies. Once upon a time, he attended and graduated from Indiana University with a journalism degree. When Will isn't working, he is learning new languages, planning trips, or playing piano (poorly). People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 27, 2023 04:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Claudia Totir / Getty Images The paleo diet is one of the most popular diets for weight loss or healthy weight maintenance out there, so if you are looking for a diet to help you get or stay in shape, you have probably at least heard about it by now. In case you aren't familiar with the specifics, the paleo diet is meant to replicate the kinds of food our Paleolithic ancestors (from roughly 2.5 million to 10 thousand years ago[1] might have eaten. Because our genetics have hardly changed[2] since the Stone Age ended and we introduced foods from small-scale farming to our diets — like wheat, dairy, and processed meats — those who stand by the paleo diet claim that our diets should revert to what our prehistoric ancestors ate as closely as possible. While it can be hard to find reliable sources of food that accommodate a paleo diet, there are some great meal delivery services that can help. So, whether you are looking for a service that delivers some terrific gourmet meals or best accommodates your budget, here is our list of the best paleo meal delivery services. Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best for Budget: Fresh N Lean Best Organic: Green Chef Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Best Gourmet: Pete's Real Food Best Low-Carb: Snap Kitchen Best Variety: Paleo On The Go Best for Athletes: Trifecta Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 46 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Sunbasket's wide range of delicious and affordable paleo-friendly meals make it our choice for best overall. ProsMeal delivery options sorted by dietDiscloses sourcing informationOffers certified organic produceConsShipping not includedSmaller portion sizesOverview Take one look at Sunbasket's menu, and you'll realize that your paleo diet doesn't have to be so difficult after all. Thai turkey lettuce wraps and Vietnamese shaking beef are just two examples of the diverse and flavorful dishes on Sunbasket's menu. Not only does Sunbasket have some great paleo options, but most of the menu consists of organic and sustainably sourced produce, making Sunbasket a terrific choice for the environmentally conscious consumer, too. Some reviews have claimed that the portion sizes run on the small side, however, so just make sure to keep that in mind. Pricing and PlansFresh and Ready: $9.99 per servingMeal kits: $11.99 per servingMeals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables, and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Best for Budget: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Fresh N Lean offers meal plans for some of the most popular diets out there, including paleo, with meals starting under $9. ProsAccommodates several different dietsDelivers to all 50 statesCan select how many meals per day you wantConsShipping not includedCannot choose delivery dateOverview A lot of people are under the impression that sticking to a popular diet like paleo will break the bank, but Fresh N Lean is here to put those fears to rest. When you sign up for one of its meal plans, whether it's paleo, keto, Mediterranean, or otherwise, you have the option to get fresh meals delivered to your door every day starting at under $9. Keep in mind, however, that the prices listed on the meal plans do not include shipping, so you should factor that in when calculating the total cost. Additionally, because you can't choose your delivery date, Fresh N Lean may not be the best choice for people who require a flexible meal schedule. Pricing and PlansBreakfast, Paleo, 5 days per week: $10.99 per mealBreakfast, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.49 per mealBreakfast and lunch, Paleo, 5 days per week: $11.74 per mealBreakfast and lunch, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.74 per mealThree meals, Paleo, 5 days per week: $11.16 per mealThree meals, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.66 per mealMeals We TriedGrilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice Best Organic: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Green Chef is a reliable source of 100% organic meals with a variety of menu options that accommodate a paleo diet. ProsMenu changes weekly for maximum varietyAll produce and eggs are certified organic unless stated otherwiseCustomers can choose delivery dateConsNo paleo-specific meal plan availableShipping not includedOverview Green Chef has a delicious selection of meals made with certified organic ingredients, including produce, eggs, and certain proteins. The company's menu is updated weekly to ensure that you don't get bored, with recipes like Cuban chicken with chimichurri and pork with lemon-basil caper sauce in rotation. Additionally, Green Chef allows its customers to choose their delivery date, so if you require flexibility with your meal delivery service, then this service is an excellent choice. While Green Chef is ideal for those looking for a source of healthy and organic meals, it doesn't have a paleo-specific meal plan. However, some of its plans, such as Keto, Fast & Fit, and Protein Packed likely have paleo-friendly meals included. Pricing and PlansThree meals per week: $13.49 per servingFour meals per week: $12.99 per servingMeals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.09 per mealDelivery Area: 39 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you're looking for flavorful prepared meals that come from award-winning chefs, it's hard to do better than CookUnity. ProsOption to skip, swap, and cancel meals anytimeMeals created by award-winning chefsShipping includedConsRelatively small delivery areaNo specific paleo meal planOverview CookUnity's meals are made with high-quality ingredients and are designed by award-winning chefs. Best of all, the meals are prepared before being delivered and are never frozen, so all you have to do is follow the simple reheating instructions and you're ready to dig in. As far as meal delivery services go, CookUnity is quite flexible, allowing you to skip or swap meals whenever needed. Don't feel like picking out your own meals? No problem; CookUnity can select them for you based on your preferences. Keep in mind, though, that CookUnity has a relatively small delivery area compared to most meal delivery services on this list, and menu availability depends on your ZIP code. Additionally, while many of CookUnity's meals are paleo friendly, there isn't a meal plan catered specifically for that diet. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $13.59 per meal6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal16 meals per week: $11.09 per mealMeals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Gourmet: Pete's Real Food Pete's Real Food Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $15.60 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Pete's Real Food makes sticking to your paleo diet easy with its delectable gourmet offerings. ProsCustomizable meal delivery plansMeals are delivered prepared and only require reheatingAll paleo meals include nutrition facts on websiteConsShipping not includedCannot choose delivery dateOverview Forget the idea of soggy, low-quality meals being delivered to your door. Pete's Real Food takes ready-to-eat meals to a whole new level and promises to provide nothing short of nutritious, restaurant-quality food. When signing up for this meal delivery service, you can choose to get from five to 21 prepared meals each week, allowing you to cross grocery shopping off your list completely and forget about unhealthy takeout. What's more, Pete's Real Food has a paleo meal plan available, and each item comes with a detailed nutrition guide for your reference and planning. Recent menu options include a Mediterranean turkey burger, smoked tomato braised beef, and Korean pork fried rice. Pricing and PlansPaleo meal plans start at $70 for five meals per weekMeals We TriedGrilled chicken with sautéed cabbage and green goddess potato saladChicken chili with oven-roasted tomatoes and spaghetti squashBeef stroganoff over sweet potato noodlesChicken meatballs with cauliflower mash and sweet potato friesTurkey burgers with lemon garlic asparagus and roasted purple potato wedges Best Low-Carb: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.34 per servingDelivery Area: 44 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It The paleo diet is already known for cutting out a lot of carbs, but if you're looking for a meal delivery service with great low-carb options, then give Snap Kitchen a try. ProsLow-carb menu option availableAll packaging is recyclable Customers can choose delivery dateConsCan't order meals individuallySlightly limited delivery areaOverview Who says sticking to a low-carb diet has to be hard? In addition to offering an extensive selection of paleo-friendly meals, Snap Kitchen also has a low-carb menu you can order from, making sticking to your diet even easier than before. Some of the current options include chorizo breakfast tacos, peach BBQ brisket, and Mongolian beef. As if that wasn't enough, Snap Kitchen helps keep all of its sourcing sustainable by providing 100% recyclable packaging If you want to order from Snap Kitchen, you don't, unfortunately, have the option to order any of its meals à la carte — the service is subscription only, with either six or 12 meals delivered per week. You should also make sure that you live within its delivery area since Snap Kitchen doesn't deliver to all 50 states at this time. Pricing and Plans6 meals per week: $13.84 per meal12 meals per week: $11.34 per mealMeals We TriedBaked ziti with Italian beef sausageStir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauceChicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauceHerb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sproutsShawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini saucePeach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower Best Variety: Paleo On The Go Paleo on the Go Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $14.75 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Paleo On The Go is great for anyone eating a paleo or autoimmune protocol diet (AIP) diet, and the variety of its offerings will easily keep you committed to your goals. ProsPaleo and AIP compliantIngredients are clearly listed at point of purchase and on meal packagingShipping included ConsCost per serving gets expensiveDoes not allow substitutions or alterationsOverview Not only is Paleo On The Go a great meal delivery service for those sticking to a paleo diet, but its offerings are also compliant with what is known as the autoimmune protocol diet (or AIP). AIP is what is known as an elimination diet, and it is practiced by those suffering from autoinflammatory reactions in the gut caused by certain foods[3]. Like paleo, it involves cutting out foods like grains, legumes, and dairy, and once autoinflammatory reactions have eased, those practicing AIP will slowly reintroduce these foods into their diet to see which foods are causing issues. Paleo On The Go's menu is packed with over 70 different AIP- and paleo-friendly foods, including breakfast items, entrées, soups, sauces, and desserts. So, if you think practicing this diet is right for you, Paleo On The Go is a perfect choice. Pricing and PlansMenu items start at $14.75Meals We TriedHomemade chicken potpieBacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky baconCoq au vin with herb-mashed Japanese white sweet potatoesSalisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash Moo shoo pork tacosGerman brats with sauerkraut and home-fried potatoesPolish stuffed cabbage rollsThai basil shrimp Best for Athletes: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.42 per servingDelivery Area: 50 states Products Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Trifecta is a meal subscription with terrific paleo options, especially if your dieting goals involve losing weight or getting in shape. ProsPaleo meal plan availableOption to exclude items and ingredients you don't likeDietitians on staff to help keep you and your goals on trackConsCan't view full menu before orderingShipping not includedOverview Trifecta is more than just a meal delivery service. It provides an all-inclusive diet and training package to help you build muscle and lose unwanted pounds. Everyone who signs up with Trifecta receives a personalized fitness plan to meet their goals, which includes daily coaching and a personalized, dietitian-designed meal plan catered to their needs. If an extra push is what you've been needing to get yourself into shape, then look no further! One of the only downsides to Trifecta is that you can't view the menu before signing up. This is because the meal plans are chef-selected and personalized for you. However, Trifecta's menu rotates weekly, so you'll get to try something new each time. Pricing and Plans5 meals per week: $154.99 per week7 meals per week: $110.99 per week10 meals per week: $157.99 per week14 meals per week: $219.99 per weekMeals We TriedKung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.50 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It The Good Kitchen lets you filter the menu by various allergens and dietary preferences, making it an easy choice for this category. ProsAll meals are fully prepared prior to deliveryCan filter the menu for paleo options and multiple allergensDelivers to all 50 statesConsShipping not includedMenu is somewhat limitedOverview While many meal delivery services out there have allergen-avoidant foods and can accommodate many popular diets, The Good Kitchen lets you filter its menu to only show options that accommodate your dietary restrictions. Whether you have a severe nut allergy or just don't like onions, The Good Kitchen makes it easy to personalize its service to your preferences. On top of that, The Good Kitchen freshly prepares all of its meals before sending them to you, meaning all the heavy lifting is off your shoulders, and you can simply reheat your meals for a few minutes before eating. Keep in mind, however, that the menu is somewhat on the short side, so while The Good Kitchen does a lot to accommodate your restrictions, it may not be able to keep you sufficiently engaged with its offerings. Pricing and Plans6 meals per week: $89.88 per week8 meals per week: $117.60 per week10 meals per week: $143.33 per week12 meals per week: $163.80 per weekMeals We TriedBeef shepherd's pieBison and beef sloppy Joe with potato leek gratinChicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoliChili lime chicken with fajita vegetables and cilantro cauliflower riceMiso-glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchiniTomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with Yukon potato hash Final Verdict Each of the meal delivery services on our list offers great options for people following a paleo diet. But all things considered, Sunbasket takes our top spot for best overall. Not only do Sunbasket's serving prices start at under $10, but its delivery area covers nearly the entire country, and customers can choose their delivery dates to best accommodate their schedule. Compare the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Sunbasket Best Overall $9.99 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No Fresh N Lean Best for Budget $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes Green Chef Best Organic $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No CookUnity Best Prepared Meals $11.09 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes Yes Pete's Real Food Best Gourmet $15.60 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Snap Kitchen Best Low-Carb $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh Yes Yes Paleo On The Go Best Variety $14.75 per serving 50 states Frozen No Yes Trifecta Best for Athletes $11.42 per serving 50 states Fresh No No The Good Kitchen Best Allergy-Friendly $11.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No No How to Choose a Paleo Meal Delivery Service What to Consider Price/Cost per Meal: Eating well is important, but you have to make sure the paleo meal delivery service you choose will accommodate both your dietary needs and your budget. Number of Meals per Delivery: Before signing up for a meal delivery service, make sure you're able to order the appropriate number of meals each week — you don't want too much or too little food. Flexibility: Does your delivery service of choice let you skip meals when you're out of town for the week? Additionally, is there a set schedule for deliveries, or does the service let you choose when you receive your meals each week?Menu Selection: Getting bored of your diet is a surefire guarantee that you won't be sticking to it. Having enough options to spice it up every now and then is crucial!Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: If you're starting a diet — paleo or otherwise — with the intention of getting in shape or losing weight, you need to make sure that your meal delivery service has a healthy variety of menu options to help you do that. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Paleo Diet? Paleo diets seek to replicate the kinds of foods our Paleolithic ancestors would have hunted and gathered. This is primarily lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Because humans didn't rely on farming as their primary source of food until around 10,000 years ago, the paleo diet excludes dairy, wheat, grains, and legumes. While paleo comes with a lot of diet restrictions, there are no set restrictions on portions, so you can feel free to eat until you're full. Are Paleo Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost? Most of the meal delivery services on this list cost between $10 to $15 per serving. While this may end up costing you more than grocery shopping, it often costs considerably less than dining out. With that said, however, the answer to this question will largely depend on your budget and whether you think meal delivery is worth the investment. Is the Paleo Diet Healthy? Due to the lean nature of the paleo diet, it can be a good way to burn fat or build muscle — but as with every diet, you need to be careful not to overdo it. Paleo is known for helping you cut down on carbs, but despite their bad reputation, carbs are a terrific source of energy[4] and an important part of a balanced diet. So, if you are cutting out wheat and dairy entirely, you will need to compensate for it by getting the nutrients you need in lean meats, fruits, and vegetables. How Do Paleo Meal Delivery Services Keep Their Food Fresh? Meal delivery services use special packaging and refrigerants when delivering your food. These refrigerants vary based on the specific needs of your food and ingredients, and they ensure that your meals arrive to you fresh and ready to cook. Do Paleo Meal Delivery Services Cater to People with Food Allergies? Not all meal delivery services are built equally. Before signing up for one, always make sure that the service has enough meals available to accommodate any food allergies you may have. When in doubt, taking your questions directly to customer service can be a great way to ensure whether a meal delivery service is the right fit for your dietary restrictions. Methodology In order to put together our list of the best meal delivery services for paleo, we evaluated dozens of different meal delivery services on a long list of criteria. Of course, we had to consider whether or not the services were paleo-friendly in the first place, but price per serving, variety, delivery area, customer reviews, and more were also taken into consideration. Sources Mayo Clinic. "Paleo diet: What is it and why is it so popular?" Harvard School of Public Health. "Diet Review: Paleo Diet for Weight Loss." National Library of Medicine. "Efficacy of the Autoimmune Protocol Diet for Inflammatory Bowel Disease." National Library of Medicine. "Carbohydrates." Related Articles These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier 13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2022 The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate These 7 Flower Subscriptions Have the Best Selection of Blooms The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Fashion, Self-Care, and More The Best Online Styling Services to Elevate Your Wardrobe 12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men Treat Your Tresses with the Best Hair Subscription Boxes From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover Find Your Signature Scent with These Perfume Subscription Boxes The 7 Best Bread Knives of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From Right Now Whiskey Subscriptions for Tasting at Home We Tested 17 Pizza Stones and Steels for the Perfect, Crispy Pie — These 7 Are the Best Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies