Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Because our genetics have hardly changed[2] since the Stone Age ended and we introduced foods from small-scale farming to our diets — like wheat, dairy, and processed meats — those who stand by the paleo diet claim that our diets should revert to what our prehistoric ancestors ate as closely as possible. While it can be hard to find reliable sources of food that accommodate a paleo diet, there are some great meal delivery services that can help. So, whether you are looking for a service that delivers some terrific gourmet meals or best accommodates your budget, here is our list of the best paleo meal delivery services.

The paleo diet is one of the most popular diets for weight loss or healthy weight maintenance out there, so if you are looking for a diet to help you get or stay in shape, you have probably at least heard about it by now. In case you aren't familiar with the specifics, the paleo diet is meant to replicate the kinds of food our Paleolithic ancestors (from roughly 2.5 million to 10 thousand years ago[1] might have eaten.

Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states

46 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Sunbasket's wide range of delicious and affordable paleo-friendly meals make it our choice for best overall. Pros Meal delivery options sorted by diet

Discloses sourcing information

Offers certified organic produce Cons Shipping not included

Smaller portion sizes Overview Take one look at Sunbasket's menu, and you'll realize that your paleo diet doesn't have to be so difficult after all. Thai turkey lettuce wraps and Vietnamese shaking beef are just two examples of the diverse and flavorful dishes on Sunbasket's menu. Not only does Sunbasket have some great paleo options, but most of the menu consists of organic and sustainably sourced produce, making Sunbasket a terrific choice for the environmentally conscious consumer, too. Some reviews have claimed that the portion sizes run on the small side, however, so just make sure to keep that in mind. Pricing and Plans Fresh and Ready: $9.99 per serving

Meal kits: $11.99 per serving Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds

Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry

Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheese

Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic

Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables

Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best for Budget: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.49 per serving

$8.49 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean offers meal plans for some of the most popular diets out there, including paleo, with meals starting under $9. Pros Accommodates several different diets

Delivers to all 50 states

Can select how many meals per day you want Cons Shipping not included

Cannot choose delivery date Overview A lot of people are under the impression that sticking to a popular diet like paleo will break the bank, but Fresh N Lean is here to put those fears to rest. When you sign up for one of its meal plans, whether it's paleo, keto, Mediterranean, or otherwise, you have the option to get fresh meals delivered to your door every day starting at under $9. Keep in mind, however, that the prices listed on the meal plans do not include shipping, so you should factor that in when calculating the total cost. Additionally, because you can't choose your delivery date, Fresh N Lean may not be the best choice for people who require a flexible meal schedule. Pricing and Plans Breakfast, Paleo, 5 days per week: $10.99 per meal

Breakfast, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.49 per meal

Breakfast and lunch, Paleo, 5 days per week: $11.74 per meal

Breakfast and lunch, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.74 per meal

Three meals, Paleo, 5 days per week: $11.16 per meal

Three meals, Paleo, 7 days per week: $10.66 per meal Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash

Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice

Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa

BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans

Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Organic: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef is a reliable source of 100% organic meals with a variety of menu options that accommodate a paleo diet. Pros Menu changes weekly for maximum variety

All produce and eggs are certified organic unless stated otherwise

Customers can choose delivery date Cons No paleo-specific meal plan available

Shipping not included Overview Green Chef has a delicious selection of meals made with certified organic ingredients, including produce, eggs, and certain proteins. The company's menu is updated weekly to ensure that you don't get bored, with recipes like Cuban chicken with chimichurri and pork with lemon-basil caper sauce in rotation. Additionally, Green Chef allows its customers to choose their delivery date, so if you require flexibility with your meal delivery service, then this service is an excellent choice. While Green Chef is ideal for those looking for a source of healthy and organic meals, it doesn't have a paleo-specific meal plan. However, some of its plans, such as Keto, Fast & Fit, and Protein Packed likely have paleo-friendly meals included. Pricing and Plans Three meals per week: $13.49 per serving

Four meals per week: $12.99 per serving Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.09 per meal

$11.09 per meal Delivery Area: 39 states

39 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you're looking for flavorful prepared meals that come from award-winning chefs, it's hard to do better than CookUnity. Pros Option to skip, swap, and cancel meals anytime

Meals created by award-winning chefs

Shipping included Cons Relatively small delivery area

No specific paleo meal plan Overview CookUnity's meals are made with high-quality ingredients and are designed by award-winning chefs. Best of all, the meals are prepared before being delivered and are never frozen, so all you have to do is follow the simple reheating instructions and you're ready to dig in. As far as meal delivery services go, CookUnity is quite flexible, allowing you to skip or swap meals whenever needed. Don't feel like picking out your own meals? No problem; CookUnity can select them for you based on your preferences. Keep in mind, though, that CookUnity has a relatively small delivery area compared to most meal delivery services on this list, and menu availability depends on your ZIP code. Additionally, while many of CookUnity's meals are paleo friendly, there isn't a meal plan catered specifically for that diet. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $13.59 per meal

6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal

8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal

12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal

16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best Gourmet: Pete's Real Food Pete's Real Food Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15.60 per serving

$15.60 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Pete's Real Food makes sticking to your paleo diet easy with its delectable gourmet offerings. Pros Customizable meal delivery plans

Meals are delivered prepared and only require reheating

All paleo meals include nutrition facts on website Cons Shipping not included

Cannot choose delivery date Overview Forget the idea of soggy, low-quality meals being delivered to your door. Pete's Real Food takes ready-to-eat meals to a whole new level and promises to provide nothing short of nutritious, restaurant-quality food. When signing up for this meal delivery service, you can choose to get from five to 21 prepared meals each week, allowing you to cross grocery shopping off your list completely and forget about unhealthy takeout. What's more, Pete's Real Food has a paleo meal plan available, and each item comes with a detailed nutrition guide for your reference and planning. Recent menu options include a Mediterranean turkey burger, smoked tomato braised beef, and Korean pork fried rice. Pricing and Plans Paleo meal plans start at $70 for five meals per week Meals We Tried Grilled chicken with sautéed cabbage and green goddess potato salad

Chicken chili with oven-roasted tomatoes and spaghetti squash

Beef stroganoff over sweet potato noodles

Chicken meatballs with cauliflower mash and sweet potato fries

Turkey burgers with lemon garlic asparagus and roasted purple potato wedges

Best Low-Carb: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.34 per serving

$11.34 per serving Delivery Area: 44 states

44 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It The paleo diet is already known for cutting out a lot of carbs, but if you're looking for a meal delivery service with great low-carb options, then give Snap Kitchen a try. Pros Low-carb menu option available

All packaging is recyclable

Customers can choose delivery date Cons Can't order meals individually

Slightly limited delivery area Overview Who says sticking to a low-carb diet has to be hard? In addition to offering an extensive selection of paleo-friendly meals, Snap Kitchen also has a low-carb menu you can order from, making sticking to your diet even easier than before. Some of the current options include chorizo breakfast tacos, peach BBQ brisket, and Mongolian beef. As if that wasn't enough, Snap Kitchen helps keep all of its sourcing sustainable by providing 100% recyclable packaging If you want to order from Snap Kitchen, you don't, unfortunately, have the option to order any of its meals à la carte — the service is subscription only, with either six or 12 meals delivered per week. You should also make sure that you live within its delivery area since Snap Kitchen doesn't deliver to all 50 states at this time. Pricing and Plans 6 meals per week: $13.84 per meal

12 meals per week: $11.34 per meal Meals We Tried Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage

Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce

Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce

Herb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts

Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce

Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower

Best Variety: Paleo On The Go Paleo on the Go Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $14.75 per serving

$14.75 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Paleo On The Go is great for anyone eating a paleo or autoimmune protocol diet (AIP) diet, and the variety of its offerings will easily keep you committed to your goals. Pros Paleo and AIP compliant

Ingredients are clearly listed at point of purchase and on meal packaging

Shipping included Cons Cost per serving gets expensive

Does not allow substitutions or alterations Overview Not only is Paleo On The Go a great meal delivery service for those sticking to a paleo diet, but its offerings are also compliant with what is known as the autoimmune protocol diet (or AIP). AIP is what is known as an elimination diet, and it is practiced by those suffering from autoinflammatory reactions in the gut caused by certain foods[3]. Like paleo, it involves cutting out foods like grains, legumes, and dairy, and once autoinflammatory reactions have eased, those practicing AIP will slowly reintroduce these foods into their diet to see which foods are causing issues. Paleo On The Go's menu is packed with over 70 different AIP- and paleo-friendly foods, including breakfast items, entrées, soups, sauces, and desserts. So, if you think practicing this diet is right for you, Paleo On The Go is a perfect choice. Pricing and Plans Menu items start at $14.75 Meals We Tried Homemade chicken potpie

Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon

Coq au vin with herb-mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash

Moo shoo pork tacos

German brats with sauerkraut and home-fried potatoes

Polish stuffed cabbage rolls

Thai basil shrimp

Best for Athletes: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.42 per serving

$11.42 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Trifecta is a meal subscription with terrific paleo options, especially if your dieting goals involve losing weight or getting in shape. Pros Paleo meal plan available

Option to exclude items and ingredients you don't like

Dietitians on staff to help keep you and your goals on track Cons Can't view full menu before ordering

Shipping not included Overview Trifecta is more than just a meal delivery service. It provides an all-inclusive diet and training package to help you build muscle and lose unwanted pounds. Everyone who signs up with Trifecta receives a personalized fitness plan to meet their goals, which includes daily coaching and a personalized, dietitian-designed meal plan catered to their needs. If an extra push is what you've been needing to get yourself into shape, then look no further! One of the only downsides to Trifecta is that you can't view the menu before signing up. This is because the meal plans are chef-selected and personalized for you. However, Trifecta's menu rotates weekly, so you'll get to try something new each time. Pricing and Plans 5 meals per week: $154.99 per week

7 meals per week: $110.99 per week

10 meals per week: $157.99 per week

14 meals per week: $219.99 per week Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables