These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning

Sunbasket is our top recommendation for organic meal delivery

Pete Scherer
Pete Scherer

Pete Scherer is a cook and baker with a decade of experience across many facets of the Southern California food scene.

Published on February 16, 2023

Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
Photo: Anna_Shepulova / Getty Images

An organic meal delivery service is a service that delivers meals made from certified organic ingredients, which are grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals, and are often sourced from local and sustainable farms. You can choose from a variety of menu options and have the meals delivered to your doorstep, saving time and effort in meal preparation.

What makes one organic meal delivery service better than another? While it largely depends on individual preferences, some factors make top services stand out, including quality ingredients, meal variety, sustainability, convenience, and customer service. Whether you're looking for a few meal kits to supplement your routine or ready-to-eat meals for every day of the week, there's an organic meal delivery service for you.

Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket logo
Sunbasket
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With its extensive menu, large selection of add-ons, and high-quality organic ingredients, Sunbasket remains a must-try organic meal delivery service.

Pros

  • Huge variety of add-ons
  • Flexible subscription
  • Offers both prepared meals and meal kits

Cons

  • Extra charges for premium meals
  • Fewer vegetarian and vegan options than some other services

Overview

Sunbasket's produce is 100 percent certified organic, and the company provides detailed information on the welfare standards for its animal products. The menu boasts nearly three dozen weekly options, plus a huge variety of add-ons — more, in fact, than any other meal delivery service. Add-ons run the gamut, from Rosemary Maple Sea Salt Almonds to a full-size Black Forest Ham for family gatherings, to Mush Overnight Oats for early mornings on the go. The company offers meal kits and fully prepped heat-and-serve meals across a wide range of dietary styles, from vegetarian to paleo.

Pricing and Plans

  • 2 to 5 meal kits per week for 2 or 4 people: starts at $11.49 per serving
  • 4 to 10 Fresh & Ready meals per week for 4 to 10 people: starts at $9.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Budget-Friendly: Fresh N Lean

Fresh n Lean logo
Fresh n Lean
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.49 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Fresh N Lean meals include organic produce, grass-fed beef, free-range poultry, and sustainable seafood.

Pros

  • Meats are free-range and raised with no antibiotics
  • Offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner
  • Free shipping

Cons

  • You can't mix and match from different menus
  • Must subscribe to breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week to get the most budget-friendly price

Overview

Fresh N Lean offers organically sourced, ready-to-eat meals for various diets, including high protein, low-carb vegan, Whole30, and Mediterranean. The company's once-weekly deliveries can cover your breakfast, lunch, and dinner needs for the entire week. You can easily edit your plan and add extra snacks and à la carte proteins. With over 100 meals to choose from, you'll never get bored.

Pricing and Plans

  • Breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, 5 or 7 days a week: from $15.49 to $10.32 per serving, depending on meal type and order volume

Meals We Tried

  • Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash
  • Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice
  • Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa
  • BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans
  • Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Variety: Hungryroot

Hungryroot logo
Hungryroot
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.69 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Hungryroot is a grocery delivery service that also provides recipes based on your preferences.

Pros

  • Great customer service
  • Easy recipes
  • Swap or remove ingredients

Cons

  • Groceries instead of meal kits
  • Experienced cooks may be bored

Overview

Hungryroot is basically an online grocery store, carrying top brands like Banza, Kite Hill, and Beyond Meat. The twist lies in the company's sign-up questionnaire, which the company's system uses to generate meal ideas. For example, if your preferences trigger a recipe for Spicy Vegan Chorizo and Potato Tacos, the system will add the recipe and necessary groceries to that week's box. If you're not in the mood, these suggestions are fully editable. And since you're receiving groceries rather than meal kits, you can ultimately use the ingredients however you see fit.

Pricing and Plans

At the end of Hungryroot's quiz, you're presented with a plan that you can either accept or alter according to your needs.

  • 2 servings with 8 recipes: $9.69 per serving
  • 2 servings with 7 recipes: $9.69 per serving
  • 2 servings with 6 recipes: $10.29 per serving
  • 2 servings with 5 recipes: $10.89 per serving
  • 2 servings with 4 recipes: $11.39 per serving
  • 2 servings with 3 recipes: $11.39 per serving
  • 4 servings with 4 recipes: $9.69 per serving
  • 4 servings with 3 recipes: $9.69 per serving
  • 4 servings with 2 recipes: $10.29 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni
  • Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels sprouts
  • Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos
  • Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

Best for Families: Green Chef

Green Chef logo
Green Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With meal kits for up to six people and a nice selection of add-ons, Green Chef is a great option for families.

Pros

  • High animal welfare standards
  • Organic produce and eggs
  • Sustainable packaging

Cons

  • No free shipping
  • Very few prepared meal options

Overview

Green Chef's large menu rotates every week with new recipes as well as recurring favorites. Plans include keto, Mediterranean, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices. You always have access to the entire menu, regardless of your plan. The meal kits are flavorful and packed with whole food ingredients. There's also an add-on menu offering prepared breakfast items, salads, extra proteins, and more. You can order up to four six-serving kits per week.

Pricing and Plans

2 servings per meal:

  • 3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $12.99 per serving

4 servings per meal:

  • 2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving
  • 3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

6 servings per meal:

  • 3 meals per week: $11.99 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple-glazed carrots with figs

Best Meal Kits: Blue Apron

Blue Apron logo
Blue Apron
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

For top-quality, flavorful meal kits, Blue Apron remains a perennial favorite.

Pros

  • Exceptional quality
  • Extensive variety
  • Optional wine subscription

Cons

  • Longer prep and cooking times
  • Lots of packaging
  • Limited dietary accommodation

Overview

Blue Apron offers the best meal kits in the space and has a well-stocked pantry marketplace and an excellent optional wine subscription. The recipes range from beginner chef to advanced gourmand, with meals ranging from ready-to-cook Oven Baked Togarashi Chicken and Rice to cook-it-yourself Seared Scallops in Creamy Tomato Sauce. Add a charcuterie board or a caramel macchiato pie for a well-rounded meal. Vegetarian, kid-friendly, and wellness-focused plans are available.

Pricing and Plans

  • 2 meals with 2 servings each: $11.99 per serving
  • 3 meals with 2 servings each: $9.99 per serving
  • 4 meals with 2 servings each: $9.49 per serving
  • 2 meals with 4 servings each: $9.49 per serving
  • 3 meals with 4 servings each: $8.49 per serving
  • 4 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice
  • Space Ranger chicken enchiladas
  • One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka
  • Baked meatballs and romesco mayo

Heat and Eat

  • Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame
  • Chicken Alfredo pasta with peas

Best Prepared Meals: RealEats

Real Eats logo
Real Eats
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $13.49 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 30 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Each fully prepped meal from RealEats comes in its own sous-vide pouch for perfect, easy reheating.

Pros

  • Great selection of add-ons
  • Locally sourced ingredients
  • Swap proteins and sides

Cons

  • Plating from pouches can be slightly tricky
  • Limited delivery area

Overview

RealEats is a farm-to-table meal delivery service run by a Michelin-star chef. Most ingredients are sourced fresh from upstate New York farms and other eastern U.S. agricultural centers. The company's fully cooked single-serving meals are delivered as separate components, freshly packed and vacuum sealed, to be reheated and plated in your kitchen. This method eliminates the overcooked protein issue (a common pitfall of reheating prepared meals).

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 Meals: $15.99 per meal
  • 6 Meals: $14.49 per meal
  • 8 Meals: $13.99 per meal
  • 12 Meals: $13.49 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, steamed brown rice
  • Citrus miso salmon, honey-glazed carrots, quinoa with lemon
  • Saag paneer, chana masala, saffron basmati rice
  • Peppercorn steak, honey-glazed carrots, creamy Parmesan risotto

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth

Modify Health Logo
Modify Health
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.95 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

ModifyHealth offers fully prepared, low FODMAP and Mediterranean meals. Both meal plans are gluten free and offer additional allergen exclusion options.

Pros

  • Large portion sizes
  • Dietitian support available
  • 100 percent gluten-free facility

Cons

  • Might be bland from lack of salt
  • No breakfast options or other add-ons for the Mediterranean plan

Overview

Wellness is the focus at ModifyHealth. With doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists on the team, you can rest assured that your sensitivities are taken very seriously. And if you need extra support, both the Mediterranean and low-FODMAP menus are available in a programmatic form that includes dietitian support and additional resources designed to launch your new lifestyle. The company uses organic ingredients as much as possible, as well as grass-fed meat, free-range poultry, and sustainable fish, all free of antibiotics and with no added hormones.

Pricing and Plans

Low-FODMAP Meals:

  • Minimum order: 6 meals per week
  • Breakfast: $9.95 per meal
  • Entrée: $12.95 per meal

Mediterranean Meals:

  • Minimum order: 6 meals per week
  • Entrée: $12.95 per meal

Low FODMAP or Mediterranean FIT Quickstart Program:

  • Initial 6-week fee: $399
  • $49 per month going forward

Meals We Tried

  • Greek chicken and rice
  • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
  • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
  • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
  • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper
  • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Final Verdict

We ultimately chose Sunbasket as the best overall organic meal delivery service. With comprehensive and detailed sourcing information; an enormous, diverse menu; and high marks for sustainability, the company is an excellent fit for a broad range of organically minded customers. Solid customer service and a superb mobile app are the icing on the cake.

Compare the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price  Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Sunbasket		 $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No
Best Budget-Friendly
Fresh N Lean		 $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes
Best Variety
Hungryroot		 $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes, for orders over $70
Best for Families
Green Chef		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Meal Kits
Blue Apron		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Prepared Meals
RealEats		 $13.49 per serving 30 states Fresh No No
Best Gluten-Free
ModifyHealth		 $9.95 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes

How to Choose the Best Organic Meal Delivery Service

  • Price/Cost per Meal: Eating organic is a commitment to you and your family's health, but it also needs to match your budget. It's important to consider how many meals make sense for your household and whether the price per meal is doable.
  • Number of Meals per Delivery: The volume offered by meal delivery services varies greatly. Some can deliver dozens of meals weekly, while others only provide a handful. Timing is also a key factor. Make sure the delivery schedule is suited to your schedule.
  • Flexibility: Choosing an organic meal delivery service means looking at two kinds of flexibility: scheduling and dietary. Do you have a strict schedule? Or are your weeks more open-ended? These services have many different policies when scheduling deliveries, pausing your subscription, or canceling your service. Make sure you review them before selecting. Also, see if you can make substitutions to suit your dietary needs.
  • Menu Selection: Consider the menu's size, how frequently it changes, and the assortment of the dishes. For a service to keep your taste buds interested long-term, you'll need to toe the line between consistency and variety.
  • Diet and Variety: Consider your dietary requirements and taste preferences; you'll want to find the most well-balanced service that accommodates your overall preferences.
  • Organic Certification: Some services have USDA certification, and some do not. Making sure your values align with your selected service is important for your peace of mind.

Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Right for You?

Whether organic meal delivery services are right for you entirely depends on your needs, preferences, and budget. An organic meal delivery service might be a good fit if you're looking to save time and effort while maintaining a healthful and environmentally sustainable diet. If you want to eat 100 percent organic food, however, you might be disappointed, as most services use conventional ingredients to some degree.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the Difference Between Organic and Non-Organic Food?

Organic and non-organic food differ in several ways, including how they are grown, processed, and labeled. While organic food is produced using methods that avoid synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), non-organic food isn't. Organic farming emphasizes the importance of healthy soil, achieved through crop rotation and composting. For a food product to be labeled "organic," it must meet strict standards set by the USDA.

Are Organic Meals Healthier?

Research comparing nutrient levels in organic and non-organic foods has yielded mixed results. While some research suggests that organic food may have certain health benefits, the evidence is not clear-cut. Organic food is grown without synthetic pesticides, so it may contain lower levels of these chemicals than non-organic food. Some studies have linked pesticide exposure to a range of health problems, including certain types of cancer and neurological disorders. More research is needed to determine the actual health effects of consuming organic food.

Is Organic Meal Delivery Worth the Cost?

Whether a service is worth the cost depends on your budget and your needs. Many people are willing to pay a substantial premium for the time savings and convenience that these services provide. Because meal preparation is a complex activity involving planning, shopping, cooking, and cleanup, the best way to observe the impact a service will have on your life is to simply try it for a month. If your life feels better and you can afford the cost, you have your answer.

Are Meal Delivery Services Environmentally Friendly?

From an environmental perspective, meal delivery services can be more sustainable and efficient than home cooking. Preportioned ingredients can cut down on food waste, and centralized distribution can cut down on carbon output. While the devil, as they say, is in the details, it is certainly possible that meal delivery services are more environmentally friendly than their alternatives.

Methodology

Our team of experts tested and evaluated more than 40 meal delivery services. We assessed each service's performance in many areas, such as flavor, user experience, customer service, sustainability, and more. We compiled this data and translated it into numerical scores in order to generate the rankings you see here.

