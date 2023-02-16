Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall

Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Best Budget-Friendly

Fresh N Lean $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes Best Variety

Hungryroot $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes, for orders over $70 Best for Families

Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Meal Kits

Blue Apron $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Prepared Meals

RealEats $13.49 per serving 30 states Fresh No No Best Gluten-Free

ModifyHealth $9.95 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes

How to Choose the Best Organic Meal Delivery Service

Eating organic is a commitment to you and your family's health, but it also needs to match your budget. It's important to consider how many meals make sense for your household and whether the price per meal is doable. Number of Meals per Delivery: The volume offered by meal delivery services varies greatly. Some can deliver dozens of meals weekly, while others only provide a handful. Timing is also a key factor. Make sure the delivery schedule is suited to your schedule.

Choosing an organic meal delivery service means looking at two kinds of flexibility: scheduling and dietary. Do you have a strict schedule? Or are your weeks more open-ended? These services have many different policies when scheduling deliveries, pausing your subscription, or canceling your service. Make sure you review them before selecting. Also, see if you can make substitutions to suit your dietary needs. Menu Selection: Consider the menu's size, how frequently it changes, and the assortment of the dishes. For a service to keep your taste buds interested long-term, you'll need to toe the line between consistency and variety.

Consider your dietary requirements and taste preferences; you'll want to find the most well-balanced service that accommodates your overall preferences. Organic Certification: Some services have USDA certification, and some do not. Making sure your values align with your selected service is important for your peace of mind.

Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Right for You?

Whether organic meal delivery services are right for you entirely depends on your needs, preferences, and budget. An organic meal delivery service might be a good fit if you're looking to save time and effort while maintaining a healthful and environmentally sustainable diet. If you want to eat 100 percent organic food, however, you might be disappointed, as most services use conventional ingredients to some degree.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the Difference Between Organic and Non-Organic Food?

Organic and non-organic food differ in several ways, including how they are grown, processed, and labeled. While organic food is produced using methods that avoid synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), non-organic food isn't. Organic farming emphasizes the importance of healthy soil, achieved through crop rotation and composting. For a food product to be labeled "organic," it must meet strict standards set by the USDA.

Are Organic Meals Healthier?

Research comparing nutrient levels in organic and non-organic foods has yielded mixed results. While some research suggests that organic food may have certain health benefits, the evidence is not clear-cut. Organic food is grown without synthetic pesticides, so it may contain lower levels of these chemicals than non-organic food. Some studies have linked pesticide exposure to a range of health problems, including certain types of cancer and neurological disorders. More research is needed to determine the actual health effects of consuming organic food.

Is Organic Meal Delivery Worth the Cost?

Whether a service is worth the cost depends on your budget and your needs. Many people are willing to pay a substantial premium for the time savings and convenience that these services provide. Because meal preparation is a complex activity involving planning, shopping, cooking, and cleanup, the best way to observe the impact a service will have on your life is to simply try it for a month. If your life feels better and you can afford the cost, you have your answer.

Are Meal Delivery Services Environmentally Friendly?

From an environmental perspective, meal delivery services can be more sustainable and efficient than home cooking. Preportioned ingredients can cut down on food waste, and centralized distribution can cut down on carbon output. While the devil, as they say, is in the details, it is certainly possible that meal delivery services are more environmentally friendly than their alternatives.

Methodology

Our team of experts tested and evaluated more than 40 meal delivery services. We assessed each service's performance in many areas, such as flavor, user experience, customer service, sustainability, and more. We compiled this data and translated it into numerical scores in order to generate the rankings you see here.