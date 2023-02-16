Lifestyle Food These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning Sunbasket is our top recommendation for organic meal delivery By Pete Scherer Pete Scherer Pete Scherer is a cook and baker with a decade of experience across many facets of the Southern California food scene. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 02:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Anna_Shepulova / Getty Images An organic meal delivery service is a service that delivers meals made from certified organic ingredients, which are grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals, and are often sourced from local and sustainable farms. You can choose from a variety of menu options and have the meals delivered to your doorstep, saving time and effort in meal preparation. What makes one organic meal delivery service better than another? While it largely depends on individual preferences, some factors make top services stand out, including quality ingredients, meal variety, sustainability, convenience, and customer service. Whether you're looking for a few meal kits to supplement your routine or ready-to-eat meals for every day of the week, there's an organic meal delivery service for you. Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Budget-Friendly: Fresh N Lean Best Variety: Hungryroot Best for Families: Green Chef Best Meal Kits: Blue Apron Best Prepared Meals: RealEats Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With its extensive menu, large selection of add-ons, and high-quality organic ingredients, Sunbasket remains a must-try organic meal delivery service. ProsHuge variety of add-onsFlexible subscriptionOffers both prepared meals and meal kitsConsExtra charges for premium mealsFewer vegetarian and vegan options than some other servicesOverview Sunbasket's produce is 100 percent certified organic, and the company provides detailed information on the welfare standards for its animal products. The menu boasts nearly three dozen weekly options, plus a huge variety of add-ons — more, in fact, than any other meal delivery service. Add-ons run the gamut, from Rosemary Maple Sea Salt Almonds to a full-size Black Forest Ham for family gatherings, to Mush Overnight Oats for early mornings on the go. The company offers meal kits and fully prepped heat-and-serve meals across a wide range of dietary styles, from vegetarian to paleo. Pricing and Plans2 to 5 meal kits per week for 2 or 4 people: starts at $11.49 per serving4 to 10 Fresh & Ready meals per week for 4 to 10 people: starts at $9.99 per servingMeals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables, and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Best Budget-Friendly: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Fresh N Lean meals include organic produce, grass-fed beef, free-range poultry, and sustainable seafood. ProsMeats are free-range and raised with no antibioticsOffers breakfast, lunch, and dinnerFree shippingConsYou can't mix and match from different menusMust subscribe to breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week to get the most budget-friendly priceOverview Fresh N Lean offers organically sourced, ready-to-eat meals for various diets, including high protein, low-carb vegan, Whole30, and Mediterranean. The company's once-weekly deliveries can cover your breakfast, lunch, and dinner needs for the entire week. You can easily edit your plan and add extra snacks and à la carte proteins. With over 100 meals to choose from, you'll never get bored. Pricing and PlansBreakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, 5 or 7 days a week: from $15.49 to $10.32 per serving, depending on meal type and order volumeMeals We TriedGrilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice Best Variety: Hungryroot Hungryroot Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.69 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Hungryroot is a grocery delivery service that also provides recipes based on your preferences. ProsGreat customer serviceEasy recipesSwap or remove ingredientsConsGroceries instead of meal kitsExperienced cooks may be boredOverview Hungryroot is basically an online grocery store, carrying top brands like Banza, Kite Hill, and Beyond Meat. The twist lies in the company's sign-up questionnaire, which the company's system uses to generate meal ideas. For example, if your preferences trigger a recipe for Spicy Vegan Chorizo and Potato Tacos, the system will add the recipe and necessary groceries to that week's box. If you're not in the mood, these suggestions are fully editable. And since you're receiving groceries rather than meal kits, you can ultimately use the ingredients however you see fit. Pricing and Plans At the end of Hungryroot's quiz, you're presented with a plan that you can either accept or alter according to your needs. 2 servings with 8 recipes: $9.69 per serving2 servings with 7 recipes: $9.69 per serving2 servings with 6 recipes: $10.29 per serving2 servings with 5 recipes: $10.89 per serving2 servings with 4 recipes: $11.39 per serving2 servings with 3 recipes: $11.39 per serving4 servings with 4 recipes: $9.69 per serving4 servings with 3 recipes: $9.69 per serving4 servings with 2 recipes: $10.29 per servingMeals We TriedSpinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels sproutsSouthwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry Best for Families: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With meal kits for up to six people and a nice selection of add-ons, Green Chef is a great option for families. ProsHigh animal welfare standardsOrganic produce and eggsSustainable packagingConsNo free shippingVery few prepared meal optionsOverview Green Chef's large menu rotates every week with new recipes as well as recurring favorites. Plans include keto, Mediterranean, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices. You always have access to the entire menu, regardless of your plan. The meal kits are flavorful and packed with whole food ingredients. There's also an add-on menu offering prepared breakfast items, salads, extra proteins, and more. You can order up to four six-serving kits per week. Pricing and Plans 2 servings per meal: 3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving4 meals per week: $12.99 per serving 4 servings per meal: 2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving 6 servings per meal: 3 meals per week: $11.99 per serving4 meals per week: $11.99 per servingMeals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple-glazed carrots with figs Best Meal Kits: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It For top-quality, flavorful meal kits, Blue Apron remains a perennial favorite. ProsExceptional qualityExtensive varietyOptional wine subscriptionConsLonger prep and cooking timesLots of packagingLimited dietary accommodationOverview Blue Apron offers the best meal kits in the space and has a well-stocked pantry marketplace and an excellent optional wine subscription. The recipes range from beginner chef to advanced gourmand, with meals ranging from ready-to-cook Oven Baked Togarashi Chicken and Rice to cook-it-yourself Seared Scallops in Creamy Tomato Sauce. Add a charcuterie board or a caramel macchiato pie for a well-rounded meal. Vegetarian, kid-friendly, and wellness-focused plans are available. Pricing and Plans2 meals with 2 servings each: $11.99 per serving3 meals with 2 servings each: $9.99 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $9.49 per serving2 meals with 4 servings each: $9.49 per serving3 meals with 4 servings each: $8.49 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per servingMeals We Tried Meal Kits Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice Space Ranger chicken enchiladas One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame Chicken Alfredo pasta with peas Best Prepared Meals: RealEats Real Eats Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $13.49 per servingDelivery Area: 30 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Each fully prepped meal from RealEats comes in its own sous-vide pouch for perfect, easy reheating. ProsGreat selection of add-onsLocally sourced ingredientsSwap proteins and sidesConsPlating from pouches can be slightly trickyLimited delivery areaOverview RealEats is a farm-to-table meal delivery service run by a Michelin-star chef. Most ingredients are sourced fresh from upstate New York farms and other eastern U.S. agricultural centers. The company's fully cooked single-serving meals are delivered as separate components, freshly packed and vacuum sealed, to be reheated and plated in your kitchen. This method eliminates the overcooked protein issue (a common pitfall of reheating prepared meals). Pricing and Plans4 Meals: $15.99 per meal6 Meals: $14.49 per meal8 Meals: $13.99 per meal12 Meals: $13.49 per mealMeals We TriedGreen chili beef, Mexican street corn, steamed brown rice Citrus miso salmon, honey-glazed carrots, quinoa with lemon Saag paneer, chana masala, saffron basmati ricePeppercorn steak, honey-glazed carrots, creamy Parmesan risotto Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.95 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It ModifyHealth offers fully prepared, low FODMAP and Mediterranean meals. Both meal plans are gluten free and offer additional allergen exclusion options. ProsLarge portion sizesDietitian support available100 percent gluten-free facilityConsMight be bland from lack of saltNo breakfast options or other add-ons for the Mediterranean planOverview Wellness is the focus at ModifyHealth. With doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists on the team, you can rest assured that your sensitivities are taken very seriously. And if you need extra support, both the Mediterranean and low-FODMAP menus are available in a programmatic form that includes dietitian support and additional resources designed to launch your new lifestyle. The company uses organic ingredients as much as possible, as well as grass-fed meat, free-range poultry, and sustainable fish, all free of antibiotics and with no added hormones. Pricing and Plans Low-FODMAP Meals: Minimum order: 6 meals per weekBreakfast: $9.95 per mealEntrée: $12.95 per meal Mediterranean Meals: Minimum order: 6 meals per weekEntrée: $12.95 per meal Low FODMAP or Mediterranean FIT Quickstart Program: Initial 6-week fee: $399$49 per month going forwardMeals We TriedGreek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale Final Verdict We ultimately chose Sunbasket as the best overall organic meal delivery service. With comprehensive and detailed sourcing information; an enormous, diverse menu; and high marks for sustainability, the company is an excellent fit for a broad range of organically minded customers. Solid customer service and a superb mobile app are the icing on the cake. Compare the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Best Budget-Friendly Fresh N Lean $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes Best Variety Hungryroot $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes, for orders over $70 Best for Families Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Meal Kits Blue Apron $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Prepared Meals RealEats $13.49 per serving 30 states Fresh No No Best Gluten-Free ModifyHealth $9.95 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes How to Choose the Best Organic Meal Delivery Service Price/Cost per Meal: Eating organic is a commitment to you and your family's health, but it also needs to match your budget. It's important to consider how many meals make sense for your household and whether the price per meal is doable.Number of Meals per Delivery: The volume offered by meal delivery services varies greatly. Some can deliver dozens of meals weekly, while others only provide a handful. Timing is also a key factor. Make sure the delivery schedule is suited to your schedule.Flexibility: Choosing an organic meal delivery service means looking at two kinds of flexibility: scheduling and dietary. Do you have a strict schedule? Or are your weeks more open-ended? These services have many different policies when scheduling deliveries, pausing your subscription, or canceling your service. Make sure you review them before selecting. Also, see if you can make substitutions to suit your dietary needs.Menu Selection: Consider the menu's size, how frequently it changes, and the assortment of the dishes. For a service to keep your taste buds interested long-term, you'll need to toe the line between consistency and variety.Diet and Variety: Consider your dietary requirements and taste preferences; you'll want to find the most well-balanced service that accommodates your overall preferences.Organic Certification: Some services have USDA certification, and some do not. Making sure your values align with your selected service is important for your peace of mind. Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Right for You? Whether organic meal delivery services are right for you entirely depends on your needs, preferences, and budget. An organic meal delivery service might be a good fit if you're looking to save time and effort while maintaining a healthful and environmentally sustainable diet. If you want to eat 100 percent organic food, however, you might be disappointed, as most services use conventional ingredients to some degree. Frequently Asked Questions What's the Difference Between Organic and Non-Organic Food? Organic and non-organic food differ in several ways, including how they are grown, processed, and labeled. While organic food is produced using methods that avoid synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), non-organic food isn't. Organic farming emphasizes the importance of healthy soil, achieved through crop rotation and composting. For a food product to be labeled "organic," it must meet strict standards set by the USDA. Are Organic Meals Healthier? Research comparing nutrient levels in organic and non-organic foods has yielded mixed results. While some research suggests that organic food may have certain health benefits, the evidence is not clear-cut. Organic food is grown without synthetic pesticides, so it may contain lower levels of these chemicals than non-organic food. Some studies have linked pesticide exposure to a range of health problems, including certain types of cancer and neurological disorders. More research is needed to determine the actual health effects of consuming organic food. Is Organic Meal Delivery Worth the Cost? Whether a service is worth the cost depends on your budget and your needs. Many people are willing to pay a substantial premium for the time savings and convenience that these services provide. Because meal preparation is a complex activity involving planning, shopping, cooking, and cleanup, the best way to observe the impact a service will have on your life is to simply try it for a month. If your life feels better and you can afford the cost, you have your answer. Are Meal Delivery Services Environmentally Friendly? From an environmental perspective, meal delivery services can be more sustainable and efficient than home cooking. Preportioned ingredients can cut down on food waste, and centralized distribution can cut down on carbon output. While the devil, as they say, is in the details, it is certainly possible that meal delivery services are more environmentally friendly than their alternatives. Methodology Our team of experts tested and evaluated more than 40 meal delivery services. We assessed each service's performance in many areas, such as flavor, user experience, customer service, sustainability, and more. We compiled this data and translated it into numerical scores in order to generate the rankings you see here. 