A Guide to Some of the Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Ahead of Dry January, we've rounded up the best beverages that may just make you stick to mocktails for good
For those of you participating in Dry January: Congratulations! You're over halfway through the month. The last few days can be the most difficult but these tasty and refreshing drinks are sure to lift your spirits. Who knows, you may just stick to mocktails for good. Cheers to that!
Noughty Organic Sparkling Chardonnay
Thomson & Scott's alcohol-free bubbly is the perfect way to participate in a toast if you're not drinking. Made from 100% Organic Chardonnay grapes sourced from Spain, the expert taste testers of No & Low describe Noughty's palette as "medium-dry, crispy ripe apples, lots of fine bubbles, fruity with hints of sweetness to finish."
Ghia
Inspired by Mediterranean aperitivo culture — marked by slowly sipping a drink, often one that's slightly bitter — Ghia is as tasty as it is aesthetically appealing. Packed with "natural nervines," which the site describes as "herbs known to soothe the mind," this tart and tasty spirit is delicious on the rocks or mixed in a mocktail.
Sweet Reason Evening Blend Sampler
With a mantra like "Curators of Calm," Sweet Reason's Hemp CBD-infused beverages have become a cult favorite for winding down at the end of the day. Their evening blend sample lets you try a variety of their flavors, which are packed with adaptogens and stress-reducing herbs.
Three Spirit Social Elixir
Forget gold, frankincense and myrrh — if you, like the Three Wise Men, are looking for the perfect gifts to give this holiday season, look no further than Three Spirit's elixirs. Featuring botanicals meant to enhance every aspect of the evening, each option — Livener, Social Elixir and Nightcap — offers its own herbaceous, unique flavor.
Lyre's Italian Orange
This one's for the Aperol aficionados. Mix this slightly bitter blood orange spirit with tonic water and an orange slice for a sophisticated spritz. Lyre's has the widest range of non-alcoholic spirits, with 15 varieties intended to mimic all of your bar cart essentials — their aperitifs, such as this one, are particularly noteworthy.
Seedlip
Made from distilled herbs to create delicate, botanical flavors, each of these certified-vegan non-alcoholic spirits is crafted with sophistication in mind. Available three flavors — Grove 42 (citrusy with orange and lemon), Spice 94 (aromatic allspice and cardamom), and Garden 108 (herby rosemary, thyme & spearmint) —simply add tonic or ginger ale to make an elevated mocktail. Oh, and Spice 94 happens to be PEOPLE staffers' favorite of the bunch.
SipCozy
This fruity, Grenache blend rosé, sans alcohol, is infused with 40 mg of hemp extract that helps you to relax without the unbearable headache the next morning.
Free Spirits The Spirit of Bourbon
Missing a good old fashion? Free Spirits' take on bourbon has the rich, oaky taste that you know and love. The alternative alcohol also features hints of caramel and a malty, brown sugar finish.
Ritual Tequila Alternative
"Enjoy the ritual, not the alcohol" is Ritual's mantra. With their alternatives to tequila, gin and whiskey available, there are plenty of options for craft cocktails sans alcohol. The tequila is best enjoyed as the base for a margarita or a paloma, rather than for taking shots. Pepper compounds are incorporated to give it the slight throat-stinging feel we associate with drinking alcohol, but the taste isn't overly spicy.
Pentire
Imported from the English coastline and boasting a distinct mineral quality, Pentire is an entirely unique botanical spirit. Louis Borrelli, one of the co-founders of non-alcoholic beverage retailer No & Low, suggests serving it over ice with a premium tonic, garnished with a sprig of rosemary or a lemon peel.
Kin Spritz
These tiny, tie-dye cans pack a powerful punch. Branded as a "sparkling euphoric," Kin's adaptogen-fueled spritz has notes of citrus, ginger, hibiscus and cinnamon and sips nicely on its own.
Damrak Virgin 0.0
This Amsterdam gin brand made quite the splash with alcohol-free gin, aptly named Virgin 0.0. Two years in the making, this mimics the beloved botanicals and citrus of the brand's original spirit.
NON Salted Raspberry & Chamomile
Imported from Australia, NON has gotten as close in style and taste to a natural wine as possible. With a range of sophisticated flavors inspired by sparkling rosé wine, these sweet, slightly-salty, fruit-forward and lightly carbonated beverages are delicious on their own or paired with food.
Sacré
This amaro-style beverage is crafted from Vermont fermented maple syrup, maple vinegar and coffee, all aged in bourbon barrels. Aside from the bottle's stunning design — which would make a wonderful addition to any bar cart — Sacré is rare in its ability to be sipped on its own.
Hella Cocktial Co.'s Bitters & Soda
This refreshing sparkling aperitif is ready to drink so all you have to do is crack open and enjoy! Available in a variety of flavors including Ginger Turmeric, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, Aromatic Dry, and Aromatic Spritz, there's something to satisfy everyone's palate (whether they're participating in Dry January or not).
Proposition Cocktail Co.'s Non-Alcoholic Smokey Margarita
You don't need tequila to enjoy a good margarita. Proposition Cocktail Co.'s Smokey Margarita drink blends the classic flavors of lime, agave, smoked chili, and sea salt with 15 mg hemp extract to create a better-for-you drink that has all the flavor — without the hangover — at only 26 calories.
