A Guide to Some of the Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Made from distilled herbs to create delicate, botanical flavors, each of these certified-vegan non-alcoholic spirits is crafted with sophistication in mind. Available three flavors — Grove 42 (citrusy with orange and lemon), Spice 94 (aromatic allspice and cardamom), and Garden 108 (herby rosemary, thyme & spearmint) —simply add tonic or ginger ale to make an elevated mocktail. Oh, and Spice 94 happens to be PEOPLE staffers' favorite of the bunch.

Buy it! $89 for the trio, seedlipdrinks.com