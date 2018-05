The Kitchen Tools We're Using and Loving Right Now

Don Kinsella, associate director of photography: I have been fortunate enough to test this in my home for the past few weeks and I say fortunate because this thing really works. It’s easy to use and seems to grind up the coffee really well for my coffee maker. The early mornings are not my best time of day to say the least so the fact that this is easy to use is key. You just pour the beans in the hopper at the top, set your level of grindedness (totally a word) from ultra-fine to extra-coarse, the number of cups you want and press start. It grinds just enough then stops all on its own which is great because I’ve already just about exceeded my pre-coffee level of attentiveness at this point. The only drawback is that it’s loud, but it kind of serves as a bit of an additional wake up call—so I would say this is a winner!

BUY IT! $39.99; amazon.com