PEOPLE Food Awards 2019: The Best New Grocery Store Ice Creams of the Year

Ice cream lovers, prepare your taste buds!

With the hottest summer days on the horizon, a good scoop of ice cream is more crucial than ever. Luckily, PEOPLE editors sampled more than 83 different flavors, hunting to find the best new frozen desserts filling grocery store freezer shelves this year. (It’s hard work, but someone has to do it.)

Narrowing down the playing field was no small task, but below we present the five winners in the PEOPLE Food Awards frozen desserts category, from a fruity, non-dairy frosé to a pack of peanut butter-infused cookie dough balls. Slap ‘em on your shopping lists ASAP—we promise they’re worth the purchase.

WINNER: BEST NON-DAIRY ICE CREAM

Jeni’s Frosé Sorbet

Made for summer days, this pint of frozen rosé is delicately fruity and sweet, with just the right blend of fresh pear, strawberry, watermelon and tart lemon. Churned up “sangria-style,” this smooth, dairy-free ice cream contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol per volume, so you can enjoy the sweet taste of rosé minus the morning-after headache.

Buy It! $12 a pint; shop.jenis.com

WINNER: BEST ICE CREAM

Talenti Gelato Layers: Salted Caramel Truffle

Go on, indulge! The pints are stacked with salted-caramel gelato, chocolate-cookie crumbles, dulce de leche caramel, sea-salt gelato and chocolate-caramel truffles. A pretty-looking, pre-made sundae in a jar, we highly-recommend these pints for a movie-night-in or poolside snack.

Buy It! $6 a pint; target.com

WINNER: BEST ICE CREAM BAR

Snickers Dark Ice Cream Bar

“My family ate them on movie night. We can’t remember the movie, but we still talk about dessert,” a tester said of this dark-chocolate bar filled with peanut butter-chocolate ice cream, peanuts and caramel. The ideal treat for dark-chocolate lovers everywhere, this bar is compact for mess-free snacking on the go. Plus, the crunch of the peanuts paired with the lusciously smooth caramel is a satisfying flavor explosion for any sweet-tooth.

Buy It! $4.19 for 6; walmart.com

WINNER: BEST SINGLE-SERVE ICE CREAM

Blue Bunny Load’d Sundaes: Cherry Cheesecake

Dessert for one! Get cheesecake ice cream, cherry sauce swirls, graham cracker pieces and cherry-coated candies in every spoonful. Just pop the top and your perfectly curated sundae is ready to go!

Buy It! $3 for 8.5 oz.; bluebunny.com

WINNER: BEST NOVELTY

Ben & Jerry’s Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Chunks

They’re the same edible, frozen dough balls found in Ben & Jerry’s popular ice creams but now available on their own in ready-to-snack bags. Half Baked lovers, these are for you (but be careful, they’re dangerously addictive).

Buy It! $7 for 8 oz.; benjerry.com

Check out the full list of PEOPLE Food Awards winners in the July 15th issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.