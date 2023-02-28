Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall

Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 46 states (excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM) Fresh Depends on ZIP code No Best for Budget Fresh N Lean $8.99 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes (except for Alaska and Hawaii) Best for Organic

Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Dietitian Support ModifyHealth $12.95 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes Best Vegan

Daily Harvest $6.79 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes Best Premade RealEats $10.12 per serving 37 states Fresh No No Best Gourmet Territory Foods $9.95 per serving 40 states Fresh No No Best for Customization LifeChef $10.97 per serving 9 states Fresh No No Best for Weight Loss

Diet-to-Go $9.71 per serving 48 states Frozen No No

Guide to Choosing a Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Service

There's plenty to consider when narrowing down your selection of meal delivery services. Start with examining the menu selection, as no Mediterranean diet program will be worth sticking to if you find its menu rotation too repetitive or it features too many foods you don't enjoy. And be sure to match up your specific nutrition goals with the plan, as some Mediterranean diet meals may be higher in carbs, lower in protein, or higher in calories — there is no one-size-fits-all approach to breaking down your Mediterranean macros. Next, determine if you want to spend time cooking your meals from preportioned ingredients or if you'd rather skip the prep and cleanup in favor of microwaving your meal and recycling its package. Be sure to choose a meal plan that offers enough meals per week so that you're covered when you need a bite to eat, but don't choose so many that you're going to be wasteful should you decide to eat out a few times — your budget will often dictate how many meals you can afford each week.

What Does the Mediterranean Diet Consist Of?

The Mediterranean diet is an eating pattern based on the traditional dietary habits of people in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea (such as Italy, Spain, Croatia, Turkey, and Greece). This diet emphasizes the consumption of plant-based foods that are high in fiber and antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, cheese and yogurt, as well as olive oil as the main source of fat. While red meat and processed foods are limited, the Mediterranean diet does include moderate amounts of fish and poultry. It inherently limits saturated and trans fats, encourages more omega-3 fatty acid consumption, and reduces your intake of refined carbohydrates, sugar, and sodium.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet is associated with a number of health benefits due in part to the compounds found in the recommended foods (such as omega-3 fatty acids, fruits and vegetables, and high-fiber whole grains) and in part due to the reduction of foods that may cause health problems (sodium, sugar, and saturated fat). For starters, the Mediterranean diet has been shown to improve heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease morbidity, mortality, and events. Other studies point to its ability to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes — one study showed a 20 to 23 percent reduction in risk. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients contained in many Mediterranean diet-approved foods have been shown to protect against oxidative stress, which can contribute to cancer. Finally, some studies conclude that the diet is positively associated with longevity among the elderly.

What Can You Not Eat on the Mediterranean Diet?

While no food is entirely off limits, many foods should only be consumed infrequently, including sweets, red meat, processed meat, processed foods (like crackers and chips), butter (use olive oil instead), most dairy products (cheese and yogurt are the exception, but should be enjoyed in moderation), and sugary drinks (including fruit juice). Instead, focus your meals on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds. You can enjoy poultry, fish, and seafood a couple of times a week, and eggs should only be eaten occasionally.

What Can I Eat for Breakfast on the Mediterranean Diet?

Without your old staples of processed cereals or eggs and bacon for breakfast, the Mediterranean diet may look somewhat limited — but this is where you can get creative. Try whole-grain toast topped with natural nut butter and some berries or hummus and tomatoes with a drizzle of olive oil. Greek yogurt with nuts and fruit or avocado toast are other easy options when you don't have time to cook. For heartier options, try an egg scramble with spinach and tomatoes topped with avocado, a grain bowl with leftovers from the previous night's dinner, or a salmon cake Benedict. It can be helpful to remember that breakfast is just your first meal of the day, and doesn't need to be focused on "traditional" breakfast foods.

Are Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost?

When starting any new eating plan, it can be confusing figuring out what foods are off limits, how to shop for ingredients at the grocery store, how to create cohesive meals, how to pair flavors, and how to manage portion sizes. Mediterranean diet meal delivery services take all the guesswork out of transitioning to a new way of eating by sending compliant meals right to your doorstep. Sure, it may cost a bit more than sourcing meals yourself, but it's hard to beat the convenience and peace of mind knowing you're on track.

Methodology

Our testers ordered from, cooked, and rated 40 different meal delivery services that offer Mediterranean diet meal plans. We carefully scored each one based on meal selection, nutritional information, sustainability, and customer service as well as the flavor, freshness, and quality of each meal and ingredient. All of these factors helped us compile a list of our top Mediterranean diet meal delivery services across a variety of categories.