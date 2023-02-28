The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go

Sunbasket is our top pick for Mediterranean diet meals delivered

Published on February 28, 2023 11:43 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
Photo: Carlo A / Getty Images

There's so much positive buzz in the news about the Mediterranean diet lately. And it's no wonder so many meal delivery services have added new Mediterranean-focused meal plans to round out their lineups of keto, vegan, low-calories, and Whole30 options. Unlike some trendy eating plans, the Mediterranean diet is not a fad — it's based on the exact way people in Italy, Spain, Greece, Croatia, and other nearby nations have been dining for centuries. The "diet" is centered around plant-based nutrition, with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, and healthy fats like olive oil. There's also fish, seafood, and some poultry and eggs to help round out the nutritional profile.

Since starting a new dietary plan can be a bit stressful, many converts lean on one of the following best Mediterranean diet meal delivery services to lend a helping hand at mealtimes. You may just need this service while you get started and become more comfortable with how to eat, or you may rely on it long-term for convenience and simplicity — either way, you'll be on the path to improved health with these services.

Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket logo
Sunbasket
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 46 states (excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM)
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Seasonal produce, lean meats, and healthy grains, combined with good fats and fresh herbs make Sunbasket's Mediterranean meal plan a winner — plus, the versatility of choosing between heat-and-eat or cook-it-yourself options caters to every lifestyle.

Pros

  • Choose from Meal Kits that you cook yourself or Fresh & Ready meals that you heat and eat (or mix and match!)
  • Some Fresh & Ready meals can be frozen for later
  • Sustainable seafood and meats that are free of antibiotics, steroids, and added hormones

Cons

  • Delivery day options depend on ZIP code
  • Delivery only free on first order

Overview

Some days you have the time and energy to cook up a storm, but other days you need the convenience of microwaved meals — that's life. And that's exactly why Sunbasket serves up dishes in the form of Meal Kits with easy cooking instructions and Fresh & Ready meals that are ready in minutes. (You can also mix and match these options within your order so that you always have something on hand to match your mood.) The Mediterranean diet meal plan offers 400-800 calories per portion, at least 10 grams of protein and five grams of fiber per serving, and includes unsaturated fats sourced from olives, olive oil, nuts, seeds, and avocados to deliver a balanced meal.

Pricing and Plans

  • Fresh & Ready meals: start at $9.99 per serving
  • Meal Kits: start at $11.49 per serving

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best for Budget: Fresh N Lean

Fresh n Lean logo
Fresh n Lean
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.99 per serving ($12.99 per serving for the Mediterranean plan)
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

There's no need to break your budget just to order from the best Mediterranean diet meal delivery services — Fresh N Lean is affordably priced, yet doesn't skimp on organic ingredients.

Pros

  • Fresh (never frozen), locally sourced, and organically grown ingredients
  • Heat-and-eat meals are ready in just three minutes
  • Meals are non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons

  • The vacuum-sealed trays seem difficult to open at first; however, they are easily pierced with a knife or kitchen shears
  • There's an extra shipping cost for Hawaii and Alaska

Overview

There's a common misconception that healthy eating is unaffordable, but Fresh N Lean dispels that myth by delivering organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free meals prepared with high safety standards. All of the ingredients — whether you choose the Mediterranean diet meals or any of the others, including keto, paleo, and vegan — are seasonal and locally sourced, featuring grass-fed, free-range beef, and antibiotic-free chicken with no added hormones. Are there certain ingredients you're hoping to avoid or allergies (like shellfish, soy, or dairy) you need to steer clear of? Fresh N Lean makes it easy to share that information so that it can automatically exclude those items from your order. Choose from breakfast, lunch, and dinner, five to seven days a week, and you'll never need to don an apron, chop veggies, or figure out what to eat again.

Pricing and Plans

As low as $8.99 per meal (for 15 meals per week, including breakfast)

Meals We Tried

  • Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash
  • Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice
  • Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa
  • BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans
  • Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Organic: Green Chef

Green Chef logo
Green Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

As the first meal kit company to be designated a California Certified Organic Farmers company, Green Chef sources organic fresh produce and eggs and proteins raised with high animal welfare standards while supporting local farmland and family farms.

Pros

  • New recipes each week
  • The only meal kit that is both plastic and carbon offset
  • Most recipes ready in about 30 minutes

Cons

  • Only 4-5 meals on each weekly menu are labeled Mediterranean (though there are plenty of keto, paleo and vegan options to fill in with)
  • Some meals are not ideal for a low-sodium diet
  • Delivery not available in Alaska or Hawaii

Overview

The Mediterranean diet is already lauded for its many health benefits, but Green Chef's commitment to sourcing organic ingredients makes it an even more appealing option both for health and preserving our planet's delicate ecosystem. Each box contains premium, premeasured ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes — in fact, many of the veggies have already been chopped and the sauces premade, which allows you to whip up a dish quickly without sacrificing flavor. Yes, you'll need some basic kitchen skills, but most of the hard work is already done for you. Each kit is color-coded for easy preparation, and the packaging is made from recycled, reusable, and/or compostable materials.

Pricing and Plans

Choose from 2-6 servings per box, with prices starting at $11.99/serving

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Dietitian Support: ModifyHealth

Modify Health Logo
Modify Health
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $12.95 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

ModifyHealth offers a six-week Mediterranean FIT Quickstart Program with guided dietitian support that includes consultations, downloadable tools and resources, virtual cooking demonstrations, and free shipping to help set you up for success.

Pros

  • All meals are DASH diet friendly and gluten-free
  • Á la carte Mediterranean plan also available (no guided support)
  • Meals are ready to eat, no cooking or cleaning

Cons

  • Meals arrive on Fridays only
  • Mediterranean meals are not low-FODMAP
  • Six entrées per week minimum

Overview

If you're serious about improving your health, lean on one of the best Mediterranean diet meal delivery services designed by doctors and dietitians: ModifyHealth. The brand offers an à la carte plan where you choose your weekly entrées and live your lifestyle solo or a six-week program that comes complete with three virtual consultations with a dietitian who will support your journey, alongside various resources and cooking demonstrations. When ordering meals, it's easy to exclude certain ingredients for taste preferences or allergies. Recipes are created by classically trained chefs who don't use artificial ingredients and focus on such high-quality ingredients as grass-fed meat, free-range poultry, and sustainable fish.

Pricing and Plans

Six-week guided program is $399 (does not include the price of meals); à la carte program starts at $12.95 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Greek chicken and rice
  • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
  • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
  • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
  • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper
  • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Vegan: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest Logo
Daily Harvest
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.79 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Daily Harvest's meals are built around sustainably sourced fruits and vegetables that are harvested at peak ripeness, then flash-frozen to preserve flavor, vitamins, and minerals.

Pros

  • 140+ chef-crafted items to choose from
  • All ingredients are plant-based
  • No stabilizers, fillers, or preservatives

Cons

  • Takes up a lot of freezer space

Overview

Fruits and vegetables are the very heart of the Mediterranean diet, and there's no easier way to get your daily servings than with an order from Daily Harvest. You won't have to worry about your produce withering away before you get a chance to eat it, because Daily Harvest smoothies, harvest bowls, flatbreads, soups, and other goodies all come frozen. So everything will just be chillin' in your freezer until you're ready to pick an item for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack. And preparation couldn't be easier: For smoothies, you'll add a liquid and blend it up; harvest bowls are microwave-ready in three minutes; and soups have stovetop and microwave heating options.

Pricing and Plans

Prices range from $5.99-$11.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Premade: RealEats

Real Eats logo
Real Eats
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.12 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 37 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Don't like a specific ingredient? RealEats makes it easy to customize your heat-and-eat meals, by swapping sides or proteins so that your taste buds are always happy.

Pros

  • One of the widest selections of Mediterranean meal options each week
  • Highly customizable so you can swap any protein or side
  • Heat-and-eat meals that stay fresh for seven days

Cons

  • Only delivers to 37 states
  • Shipping is extra

Overview

Sometimes the chefs get every detail right, but other times you may object to an ingredient they're using. While you may be out of luck with many Mediterranean diet meal delivery services, that's not the motto at RealEats. Here, you can customize your meal to please your palate, and there are plenty of Mediterranean options each week to keep mealtimes fresh. RealEats meals come in Fresh Packs that you can heat by boiling them in water (or you can put them in the microwave if you wish). And the ingredients? They are sourced from the Finger Lakes agricultural region and then crafted into tasty meals by renowned chefs.

Pricing and Plans

Options range from four meals at $11.99 per serving to 12 meals at $10.12 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, steamed brown rice
  • Citrus miso salmon, honey glazed carrots, quinoa with lemon
  • Saag paneer, chana masala, saffron basmati rice
  • Peppercorn steak, honey glazed carrots, creamy Parmesan risotto

Best Gourmet: Territory Foods

Territory Logo
Territory
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.95 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 40 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With Territory Foods, you can enjoy a gourmet meal that's ready in just two minutes — and the delicious dishes are designed with the help of registered dietitians and chefs.

Pros

  • Dietitian-designed and chef-crafted meals
  • Ready to eat in two minutes
  • Each meal details the calories, macronutrients, ingredients, and the name of the chef who prepared it

Cons

  • Light on Mediterranean breakfast options
  • Shipping is extra

Overview

From the ingredients to the packaging, Territory Foods carefully thinks through every detail of its process to deliver tasty meals that are sustainable for our planet. The brand works with chefs in independent kitchens around the country, simultaneously supporting local economies and reducing its carbon footprint. The meals are always gluten- and dairy-free, with no refined sugars, which means they are automatically more Mediterranean diet friendly — but you can narrow it down further by choosing that meal plan to ensure complete compliance. Plus, every order helps support someone struggling to keep food on the table, as the brand has partnered with organizations like Feeding America and Upward Bound.

Pricing and Plans

Starting at $9.95 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Beef birria de res with salsa rojo
  • Salmon and spinach croquette with arugula salad and lemon caper vinaigrette
  • Chicken shawarma quinoa bowl with pickled red onions and tahini sauce
  • "Sattvik" red dal kitchari with coconut yogurt and turmeric cauliflower

Best for Customization: LifeChef

Life Chef logo
Life Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.97 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 9 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Each meal has three components that you can mix and match, so you always get to build a custom meal you love.

Pros

  • Heat-and-eat meals arrive fully cooked
  • Choose from 4-18 meals per week, along with supplements
  • Meals stay fresh for seven days

Cons

  • Only available in 9 states on the East Coast
  • Shipping is extra

Overview

Love the idea of a meal delivery service but don't want to be locked into pre-selected meals you may not like? Let your taste buds drive your choices at LifeChef, where you're in control of customizing each component of every meal (and you can see the allergens associated with each). You can swap the protein, starch, or vegetable to suit your preferences while still ensuring you have a well-balanced meal that tastes like a cohesive dish. Meals can be heated in the microwave or oven, so you're always only a few minutes away from digging into your Mediterranean diet feast.

Pricing and Plans

On average, the six-meal plan costs $75 per week, plus shipping.

Best for Weight Loss: Diet-to-Go

Diet to Go logo
Diet to Go
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.71 per meal
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

These dietitian-designed, ready-to-eat meals come with a community of resources to help you reach your weight loss goals.

Pros

  • Calorie-controlled meals rich in veggies, fruits, nuts, beans, grains, and fish
  • Heat-and-eat meals
  • Low in sodium

Cons

  • Website uses some diet culture language
  • Not all ingredients are organic, and some contain artificial sweeteners

Overview

It's much easier to lose weight when you're following a specific plan because it removes the guesswork, stress, and temptation surrounding portions, macros, and ingredients. Diet-to-Go helps customers on weight loss journeys through nutritionally balanced, low-calorie meals that are preportioned and easy to heat up whenever hunger strikes. The company's Mediterranean meal plan emphasizes vegetables, fruits, beans, grains, fish, and lean meats. Plus, a support newsletter and regularly updated blogs can help keep you motivated while providing a sense of community.

Pricing and Plans

10 meals a week is $138.99

Meals We Tried

  • Chicken Florentine burger
  • Tomato pesto meltover
  • Tuscan boats with turkey
  • Monterey turkey with almonds
  • Chicken black bean wrap
  • Turkey Salisbury steak
  • Asian meatballs
  • Herbed baked salmon
  • Chicken and three grain
  • Blackened turkey loin

Final Verdict

When choosing between the best Mediterranean diet meal delivery services, focus on deciding which brand best fits your personal preferences. If you're keeping a close eye on your budget and don't want to deal with cooking and cleaning, Fresh N Lean is an affordable option with plenty of variety. For an organic-first mentality that kicks your Mediterranean lifestyle up another notch on the health scale, choose Green Chef — you'll also be helping our planet thanks to the brand's impressive sustainability efforts. And our overall pick for best Mediterranean diet meal delivery services goes to Sunbasket, based on its versatility, large delivery area, and moderate price point.

Compare the Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Sunbasket		 $9.99 per serving 46 states (excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM) Fresh Depends on ZIP code No
Best for Budget Fresh N Lean $8.99 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes (except for Alaska and Hawaii)
Best for Organic 
Green Chef		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Dietitian Support ModifyHealth $12.95 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes
Best Vegan 
Daily Harvest		 $6.79 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
Best Premade RealEats $10.12 per serving 37 states Fresh No No
Best Gourmet Territory Foods $9.95 per serving 40 states Fresh No No
Best for Customization LifeChef $10.97 per serving 9 states Fresh No No
Best for Weight Loss 
Diet-to-Go		 $9.71 per serving 48 states Frozen No No

Guide to Choosing a Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Service

There's plenty to consider when narrowing down your selection of meal delivery services. Start with examining the menu selection, as no Mediterranean diet program will be worth sticking to if you find its menu rotation too repetitive or it features too many foods you don't enjoy. And be sure to match up your specific nutrition goals with the plan, as some Mediterranean diet meals may be higher in carbs, lower in protein, or higher in calories — there is no one-size-fits-all approach to breaking down your Mediterranean macros. Next, determine if you want to spend time cooking your meals from preportioned ingredients or if you'd rather skip the prep and cleanup in favor of microwaving your meal and recycling its package. Be sure to choose a meal plan that offers enough meals per week so that you're covered when you need a bite to eat, but don't choose so many that you're going to be wasteful should you decide to eat out a few times — your budget will often dictate how many meals you can afford each week.

What Does the Mediterranean Diet Consist Of?

The Mediterranean diet is an eating pattern based on the traditional dietary habits of people in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea (such as Italy, Spain, Croatia, Turkey, and Greece). This diet emphasizes the consumption of plant-based foods that are high in fiber and antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, cheese and yogurt, as well as olive oil as the main source of fat. While red meat and processed foods are limited, the Mediterranean diet does include moderate amounts of fish and poultry. It inherently limits saturated and trans fats, encourages more omega-3 fatty acid consumption, and reduces your intake of refined carbohydrates, sugar, and sodium.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet is associated with a number of health benefits due in part to the compounds found in the recommended foods (such as omega-3 fatty acids, fruits and vegetables, and high-fiber whole grains) and in part due to the reduction of foods that may cause health problems (sodium, sugar, and saturated fat). For starters, the Mediterranean diet has been shown to improve heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease morbidity, mortality, and events. Other studies point to its ability to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes — one study showed a 20 to 23 percent reduction in risk. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients contained in many Mediterranean diet-approved foods have been shown to protect against oxidative stress, which can contribute to cancer. Finally, some studies conclude that the diet is positively associated with longevity among the elderly.

What Can You Not Eat on the Mediterranean Diet?

While no food is entirely off limits, many foods should only be consumed infrequently, including sweets, red meat, processed meat, processed foods (like crackers and chips), butter (use olive oil instead), most dairy products (cheese and yogurt are the exception, but should be enjoyed in moderation), and sugary drinks (including fruit juice). Instead, focus your meals on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds. You can enjoy poultry, fish, and seafood a couple of times a week, and eggs should only be eaten occasionally.

What Can I Eat for Breakfast on the Mediterranean Diet?

Without your old staples of processed cereals or eggs and bacon for breakfast, the Mediterranean diet may look somewhat limited — but this is where you can get creative. Try whole-grain toast topped with natural nut butter and some berries or hummus and tomatoes with a drizzle of olive oil. Greek yogurt with nuts and fruit or avocado toast are other easy options when you don't have time to cook. For heartier options, try an egg scramble with spinach and tomatoes topped with avocado, a grain bowl with leftovers from the previous night's dinner, or a salmon cake Benedict. It can be helpful to remember that breakfast is just your first meal of the day, and doesn't need to be focused on "traditional" breakfast foods.

Are Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost?

When starting any new eating plan, it can be confusing figuring out what foods are off limits, how to shop for ingredients at the grocery store, how to create cohesive meals, how to pair flavors, and how to manage portion sizes. Mediterranean diet meal delivery services take all the guesswork out of transitioning to a new way of eating by sending compliant meals right to your doorstep. Sure, it may cost a bit more than sourcing meals yourself, but it's hard to beat the convenience and peace of mind knowing you're on track.

Methodology

Our testers ordered from, cooked, and rated 40 different meal delivery services that offer Mediterranean diet meal plans. We carefully scored each one based on meal selection, nutritional information, sustainability, and customer service as well as the flavor, freshness, and quality of each meal and ingredient. All of these factors helped us compile a list of our top Mediterranean diet meal delivery services across a variety of categories.

