Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles of 2023

If you're single and usually prepping meals for one, sometimes it can feel like more trouble than it's worth. It can also be difficult to find smaller quantities of ingredients, and recipe sizes aren't always ideal (leftovers are great only so many times). But if you're cooking for yourself, it doesn't mean you don't deserve home-cooked and flavorful meals! Using a meal delivery service can help to make weekly solo dining quick and simple, without sacrificing on taste or variety, but keeping serving sizes smaller. Check out our selections for the best meal delivery services for singles.

Best Overall: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: Depends on ZIP code

Depends on ZIP code Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you want restaurant-quality meals without having to head out the door, try CookUnity's vast selection of chef-crafted entrées. Pros Meals designed for one person

Can heat quickly or the chef's recommended way Cons Some limitations for dietary needs Overview CookUnity takes the simple premise of bringing restaurant dining to your door and delivers it successfully. The service collaborates with some of the best and newest chefs across the country, providing fresh, single-portioned entrées from a menu that varies from week to week. With hundreds of options to pick from, it's almost impossible to get bored with the menu's globally inspired selections; options could include grilled chicken yassa with jollof rice to short rib ravioli with balsamic onion marmalade. Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best Budget: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7 per serving

$7 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Daily Harvest's frozen smoothies, grain bowls, and other offerings provide flexibility for on-the-go meals that are still full of your daily fruit and veggie servings. Pros All items are organic and dairy-free

Volume discount for orders over nine items Cons Some items come in multi-serving packages Overview Daily Harvest cuts out the hard part of meal prepping by prefilling perfectly proportioned cups of healthy smoothie goodness and freezing them, so you can throw them in the blender with your choice of liquid. The menu includes other fruit- and veggie-filled items, including flatbreads, oat bowls, and "harvest bowls," so there's plenty of variety to choose from for various meals of the day. Try items like the blueberry and hemp smoothie or the portobello and pesto flatbread, all with wallet-friendly price points. Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Prepared: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.50 per serving

$8.50 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With the ability to support multiple dietary plans, including paleo and gluten-free, Fresh N Lean provides quick-and-easy prepared meals. Pros Ability to freeze fresh meals

Options are all single-serving Cons Testers didn't love all of the textures after reheating Overview Fresh N Lean works to provide a variety of options to support dietary preferences, breaking its menu out into meals for Whole30, keto, Protein+, and more. Try entrées like Indian butter chicken with jasmine rice or a chicken mole bowl, with some choices spanning across several dietary menus. And to make your own cooking easier, Fresh N Lean offers "Bulk Items," supplying basic proteins, grains, and vegetables ready to use when you need them. Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash

Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice

Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa

BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans

Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Keto: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.50 per serving

$11.50 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With a strong emphasis on nutrition, Trifecta is the perfect option for those looking to stick to a weekly dietary plan with the ease of a delivery service. Pros Separate meal plan dedicated to keto

Provides nutritional transparency Cons Cannot select your own meals Overview If you're looking to stick to a keto diet, Trifecta is here to make things easier. The company's set-it-and-forget-it structure means you simply tell them which meal plan you want (out of six total plans) and how many meals you need, and Trifecta will handle the rest. The company provides chef-selected dishes that fit your chosen requirements, with entrées like grilled salmon with pesto or a turkey bacon cheddar frittata for breakfast. Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Vegan: Mosaic Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.50 per serving

$9.50 per serving Delivery Area: Major metro areas on the East and West Coasts

Major metro areas on the East and West Coasts Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It With nothing but plant-based options on the menu, Mosaic has made it easy for vegans looking for single-serving meals that can be brought right to the front door. Pros Options for all meals of the day

Testers impressed with flavor and texture of frozen plant-based meals Cons All meals are vegetarian but not necessarily vegan Overview From oats to bowls to smoothies, Mosaic's lineup of freezer foods is a great way for solo diners to stick to a plant-based diet. Menu selections include protein-heavy veggie bowls like tangy Thai stir-fry or a golden milk and blackberry oats bowl to start the morning right. You'll also find a lineup of pizzas (which are not all vegan, but still vegetarian), as well as the Mosaic+ line of upscale entrées from some of New York City's best chefs. Meals We Tried Spicy dan dan noodles

Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)

Mac and greens

Pozole verde

Veggie kebab platter

Coconut chickpea curry

Best for Quick Prep: Tovala Tovala Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Tovala has taken the freshness of a meal kit and blended it with the speed of a prepared meal to create entrées that involve little work on your end. Pros Most meals done in 20 minutes or less

Testers impressed with flavor and spot-on cooking Cons Missing some nutrition transparency Overview Tovala's goal is to ensure that the fresh meals that it delivers to your doorstep are cooked to perfection. To achieve that, the company has created a "smart oven" specifically designed for its meals, which simply needs a QR scan to know how to cook each dish. Meals arrive oven-ready and only require minimal prep on your part. Weekly menus change up options, with selections ranging from items like a shrimp salad sandwich to a honey chipotle ground beef quesadilla. Meals We Tried BBQ pulled pork, jalapeño cheddar cornbread, and cabbage slaw

Sausage supreme flatbread with crunchy veggie salad in balsamic vinaigrette

Truffle duxelles filet mignon and "double baked" scallion mashed potatoes with bacon, cheddar, and sour cream

Chashu-inspired pork chop and noodles with soy sesame dressing, scallions, and crunchy veggies

Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It If you're trying to lose a few pounds and want a meal delivery service to help you stay on track, take a look at bistroMD's plans designed to do exactly that. Pros Plans can include meals for all seven days of the week

Additional dietary needs like diabetes-friendly or heart-healthy accommodated Cons Packaging is not easy to recycle Overview Trying to manage weight loss goals can be daunting, and bistroMD is aiming to take some of the work out with its doctor-designed meal programs. With plans including Heart Healthy, Gluten-Free, Keto Flex, and Diabetic-Friendly (among others), bistroMD's meals help you reach your goals while accommodating your specific dietary needs. Plans can include all meals for the week, with selections like shepherd's pie and merlot meatballs with grits, and a large snack selection helps to round out the day. Meals We Tried Chicken, rice, and cheddar casserole

Salmon with dill mustard sauce

Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney

Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce

Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage

Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze

Mojo pork with black beans and rice

Chicken pad Thai

Grilled salmon with creamy pesto

Lasagna with garden marinara