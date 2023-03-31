These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles

If you're single and usually prepping meals for one, sometimes it can feel like more trouble than it's worth. It can also be difficult to find smaller quantities of ingredients, and recipe sizes aren't always ideal (leftovers are great only so many times). But if you're cooking for yourself, it doesn't mean you don't deserve home-cooked and flavorful meals! Using a meal delivery service can help to make weekly solo dining quick and simple, without sacrificing on taste or variety, but keeping serving sizes smaller. Check out our selections for the best meal delivery services for singles.

Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles of 2023

Best Overall: CookUnity

Cook Unity logo
Cook Unity
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Depends on ZIP code
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

If you want restaurant-quality meals without having to head out the door, try CookUnity's vast selection of chef-crafted entrées.

Pros

  • Meals designed for one person
  • Can heat quickly or the chef's recommended way

Cons

  • Some limitations for dietary needs

Overview

CookUnity takes the simple premise of bringing restaurant dining to your door and delivers it successfully. The service collaborates with some of the best and newest chefs across the country, providing fresh, single-portioned entrées from a menu that varies from week to week. With hundreds of options to pick from, it's almost impossible to get bored with the menu's globally inspired selections; options could include grilled chicken yassa with jollof rice to short rib ravioli with balsamic onion marmalade.

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Budget: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest logo
Daily Harvest
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Daily Harvest's frozen smoothies, grain bowls, and other offerings provide flexibility for on-the-go meals that are still full of your daily fruit and veggie servings.

Pros

  • All items are organic and dairy-free
  • Volume discount for orders over nine items

Cons

  • Some items come in multi-serving packages

Overview

Daily Harvest cuts out the hard part of meal prepping by prefilling perfectly proportioned cups of healthy smoothie goodness and freezing them, so you can throw them in the blender with your choice of liquid. The menu includes other fruit- and veggie-filled items, including flatbreads, oat bowls, and "harvest bowls," so there's plenty of variety to choose from for various meals of the day. Try items like the blueberry and hemp smoothie or the portobello and pesto flatbread, all with wallet-friendly price points.

Meals We Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Prepared: Fresh N Lean

Fresh n Lean logo
Fresh n Lean
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.50 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With the ability to support multiple dietary plans, including paleo and gluten-free, Fresh N Lean provides quick-and-easy prepared meals.

Pros

  • Ability to freeze fresh meals
  • Options are all single-serving

Cons

  • Testers didn't love all of the textures after reheating

Overview

Fresh N Lean works to provide a variety of options to support dietary preferences, breaking its menu out into meals for Whole30, keto, Protein+, and more. Try entrées like Indian butter chicken with jasmine rice or a chicken mole bowl, with some choices spanning across several dietary menus. And to make your own cooking easier, Fresh N Lean offers "Bulk Items," supplying basic proteins, grains, and vegetables ready to use when you need them.

Meals We Tried

  • Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash
  • Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice
  • Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa
  • BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans
  • Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Keto: Trifecta

Trifecta logo
Trifecta
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.50 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With a strong emphasis on nutrition, Trifecta is the perfect option for those looking to stick to a weekly dietary plan with the ease of a delivery service.

Pros

  • Separate meal plan dedicated to keto
  • Provides nutritional transparency

Cons

  • Cannot select your own meals

Overview

If you're looking to stick to a keto diet, Trifecta is here to make things easier. The company's set-it-and-forget-it structure means you simply tell them which meal plan you want (out of six total plans) and how many meals you need, and Trifecta will handle the rest. The company provides chef-selected dishes that fit your chosen requirements, with entrées like grilled salmon with pesto or a turkey bacon cheddar frittata for breakfast.

Meals We Tried

  • Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato
  • Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage
  • Herb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables
  • Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables
  • Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables
  • Ginger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potato
  • Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Vegan: Mosaic

Mosaic Foods logo
Mosaic Foods
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.50 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Major metro areas on the East and West Coasts
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With nothing but plant-based options on the menu, Mosaic has made it easy for vegans looking for single-serving meals that can be brought right to the front door.

Pros

  • Options for all meals of the day
  • Testers impressed with flavor and texture of frozen plant-based meals

Cons

  • All meals are vegetarian but not necessarily vegan

Overview

From oats to bowls to smoothies, Mosaic's lineup of freezer foods is a great way for solo diners to stick to a plant-based diet. Menu selections include protein-heavy veggie bowls like tangy Thai stir-fry or a golden milk and blackberry oats bowl to start the morning right. You'll also find a lineup of pizzas (which are not all vegan, but still vegetarian), as well as the Mosaic+ line of upscale entrées from some of New York City's best chefs.

Meals We Tried

  • Spicy dan dan noodles
  • Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
  • Mac and greens
  • Pozole verde
  • Veggie kebab platter
  • Coconut chickpea curry

Best for Quick Prep: Tovala

Tovala logo
Tovala
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Tovala has taken the freshness of a meal kit and blended it with the speed of a prepared meal to create entrées that involve little work on your end.

Pros

  • Most meals done in 20 minutes or less
  • Testers impressed with flavor and spot-on cooking

Cons

  • Missing some nutrition transparency

Overview

Tovala's goal is to ensure that the fresh meals that it delivers to your doorstep are cooked to perfection. To achieve that, the company has created a "smart oven" specifically designed for its meals, which simply needs a QR scan to know how to cook each dish. Meals arrive oven-ready and only require minimal prep on your part. Weekly menus change up options, with selections ranging from items like a shrimp salad sandwich to a honey chipotle ground beef quesadilla.

Meals We Tried

  • BBQ pulled pork, jalapeño cheddar cornbread, and cabbage slaw
  • Sausage supreme flatbread with crunchy veggie salad in balsamic vinaigrette
  • Truffle duxelles filet mignon and "double baked" scallion mashed potatoes with bacon, cheddar, and sour cream
  • Chashu-inspired pork chop and noodles with soy sesame dressing, scallions, and crunchy veggies

Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD

Bistro MD logo
Bistro MD
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

If you're trying to lose a few pounds and want a meal delivery service to help you stay on track, take a look at bistroMD's plans designed to do exactly that.

Pros

  • Plans can include meals for all seven days of the week
  • Additional dietary needs like diabetes-friendly or heart-healthy accommodated

Cons

  • Packaging is not easy to recycle

Overview

Trying to manage weight loss goals can be daunting, and bistroMD is aiming to take some of the work out with its doctor-designed meal programs. With plans including Heart Healthy, Gluten-Free, Keto Flex, and Diabetic-Friendly (among others), bistroMD's meals help you reach your goals while accommodating your specific dietary needs. Plans can include all meals for the week, with selections like shepherd's pie and merlot meatballs with grits, and a large snack selection helps to round out the day.

Meals We Tried

  • Chicken, rice, and cheddar casserole
  • Salmon with dill mustard sauce
  • Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney
  • Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce
  • Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage
  • Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze
  • Mojo pork with black beans and rice
  • Chicken pad Thai
  • Grilled salmon with creamy pesto
  • Lasagna with garden marinara

Best for Seniors: Mom's Meals

Cook Unity logo
Cook Unity
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Catered toward older adults and those with chronic diseases or other health needs, Mom's Meals provides easy-to-prepare meals at a budget-friendly price.

Pros

  • Large selection of dietary needs supported
  • Works with caregivers and Medicare

Cons

  • Menus differ based on payment plan

Overview

Dining as a single senior can be difficult based on limitations for grocery shopping and cooking. There can also be medical and dietary complications that make preparing meals challenging. Mom's Meals is geared toward empowering older adults to choose foods they want and fit what they need, all while being conveniently sent to their home. Menu items cover breakfast to dinner with classics like biscuits and pork sausage gravy or Cajun-style pasta with chicken.

Meals We Tried

  • Curry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, vanilla pudding
  • Cheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bun, orange
  • Chicken and stir-fried vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, applesauce
  • Sweet and sour chicken with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, grape juice, ginger spice cookie
  • BBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans, applesauce
  • Beef goulash over whole-wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, orange
  • Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole-wheat dinner roll, gelatin
  • Mushroom risotto, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-wheat roll, grape juice
  • Korean-style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, ginger spice cookie
  • Creamy macaroni and cheese, seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, blueberry applesauce

Final Thoughts

While there are lots of meal delivery services that support solo meals, we found that the best overall option was CookUnity and its chef-driven approach. CookUnity's high-quality entrées are specifically created for single servings and all come prepared, making meal prep a snap without sacrificing taste. With dozens of chefs supplying dishes on a weekly basis, the menu stays fresh while still incorporating familiar favorites.

Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
CookUnity
Best Overall		 $11 per serving Depends on ZIP code Fresh Yes No
Daily Harvest
Best Budget		 $7 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes
Fresh N Lean
Best Prepared		 $8.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes, except AK and HI
Trifecta
Best Keto		 $11.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No No
Mosaic
Best Vegan		 $9.50 per serving Major metro areas on the East and West Coasts Frozen Yes Yes, after a minimum order amount
Tovala
Best Quick Prep		 $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, after a minimum order amount
bistroMD
Best for Weight Loss		 $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No
Mom's Meals
Best for Seniors		 $8 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes No

How to Choose a Meal Delivery Service for Singles

What to Consider

  • Price/Cost Per Meal: How does the cost compare to what you would normally spend on groceries or restaurants? Does the recurring charge of a service fit into your current budget?
  • Number of Meals Per Delivery: Would the number of meals delivered each week sufficiently replace what you need? Are you able to freeze meals if you can't get to them during the week?
  • Flexibility: Is it difficult to cancel the service if you no longer need it? Are you able to pause delivery while you're out of town?
  • Menu Selection: Is there enough variety to keep your palate interested? Does the menu change too frequently for your tastes?
  • Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Does the service adequately provide options for your dietary needs? Is there enough variety to accommodate your nutritional goals on a weekly basis?

Are Meal Delivery Services for Singles Worth It?

Meal delivery services can provide value to a wide variety of people in numerous situations. Those who are single may find value in smaller meal kits or prepared single-serving entrées, which can help with food waste and budget. This also allows for trying different cuisines or flavors without committing to a large recipe. However, meal delivery services are only worth it if they provide benefits to your particular situation, taking into account finances, dietary requirements, and usability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Meal Delivery Services Healthy?

One of the great things about meal delivery services is that they can provide options for well-balanced meals with little effort for the customer. Companies with grocery add-ons may also have the ability to include nutritious ingredients as part of their regular delivery. But it's best to keep in mind that every company's definition of "healthy" may not be your definition. It's important to review services thoroughly and examine meal ingredients and nutrition labels to ensure that they are a good fit for your health needs.

Are Meal Delivery Services Budget-Friendly?

Usually, meal delivery services are very structured in their pricing, offering a set amount per meal or serving. This can be useful when trying to budget for meals, knowing exactly how much each meal from a delivery service will cost (making sure to include the price of shipping, if there is one). But you also want to take into account how that cost compares to the cost of the meal you're replacing. Is it substituting for a restaurant meal that would be much higher? Is it in place of a homemade meal that might be lower? Does the delivery service cost each week make sense? Make sure to examine all financial angles before committing to a plan.

What Comes in Each Meal Kit for One Person?

Meal delivery services generally provide entrées in two different ways — either as a meal kit or a fully prepared reheatable dish. Prepared meal delivery services often make it easier to find single servings compared to meal kits, which provide all of the ingredients to cook a recipe. However, services vary in the serving sizes they offer, so it's possible to find something suitable for one person or that would perhaps provide some leftovers for a second meal. The meal kit itself should contain everything needed to craft the chosen recipe, sans kitchen basics like oil, butter, and salt.

Methodology

Our panel of testers reviewed 40 different companies to assess the best meal delivery services. The review criteria for services consisted of sustainability practices, customer service, flavor, dietary selection and information, ingredient freshness, as well as the process of meal preparation. Our testing team contains a variety of people, including food writers and kids, to capture as many voices as possible.

