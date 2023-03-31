Lifestyle Food These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles These services make cooking for one both easy and delicious. By Asonta Benetti Asonta Benetti Asonta Benetti is a freelance writer based in Phoenix, Arizona. She specializes in travel, food, and beverage, including spirits, wine, and beer, and she covers luxury experiences, hole-in-the-wall finds, and everything in between. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 03:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: istetiana / Getty Images If you're single and usually prepping meals for one, sometimes it can feel like more trouble than it's worth. It can also be difficult to find smaller quantities of ingredients, and recipe sizes aren't always ideal (leftovers are great only so many times). But if you're cooking for yourself, it doesn't mean you don't deserve home-cooked and flavorful meals! Using a meal delivery service can help to make weekly solo dining quick and simple, without sacrificing on taste or variety, but keeping serving sizes smaller. Check out our selections for the best meal delivery services for singles. Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles of 2023 Best Overall: CookUnity Best Budget: Daily Harvest Best Prepared: Fresh N Lean Best Keto: Trifecta Best Vegan: Mosaic Best for Quick Prep: Tovala Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Best for Seniors: Mom's Meals Best Overall: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: Depends on ZIP codeProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you want restaurant-quality meals without having to head out the door, try CookUnity's vast selection of chef-crafted entrées. ProsMeals designed for one personCan heat quickly or the chef's recommended wayConsSome limitations for dietary needsOverview CookUnity takes the simple premise of bringing restaurant dining to your door and delivers it successfully. The service collaborates with some of the best and newest chefs across the country, providing fresh, single-portioned entrées from a menu that varies from week to week. With hundreds of options to pick from, it's almost impossible to get bored with the menu's globally inspired selections; options could include grilled chicken yassa with jollof rice to short rib ravioli with balsamic onion marmalade. Meals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Budget: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Daily Harvest's frozen smoothies, grain bowls, and other offerings provide flexibility for on-the-go meals that are still full of your daily fruit and veggie servings. ProsAll items are organic and dairy-freeVolume discount for orders over nine itemsConsSome items come in multi-serving packagesOverview Daily Harvest cuts out the hard part of meal prepping by prefilling perfectly proportioned cups of healthy smoothie goodness and freezing them, so you can throw them in the blender with your choice of liquid. The menu includes other fruit- and veggie-filled items, including flatbreads, oat bowls, and "harvest bowls," so there's plenty of variety to choose from for various meals of the day. Try items like the blueberry and hemp smoothie or the portobello and pesto flatbread, all with wallet-friendly price points. Meals We TriedMint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best Prepared: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.50 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With the ability to support multiple dietary plans, including paleo and gluten-free, Fresh N Lean provides quick-and-easy prepared meals. ProsAbility to freeze fresh mealsOptions are all single-servingConsTesters didn't love all of the textures after reheatingOverview Fresh N Lean works to provide a variety of options to support dietary preferences, breaking its menu out into meals for Whole30, keto, Protein+, and more. Try entrées like Indian butter chicken with jasmine rice or a chicken mole bowl, with some choices spanning across several dietary menus. And to make your own cooking easier, Fresh N Lean offers "Bulk Items," supplying basic proteins, grains, and vegetables ready to use when you need them. Meals We TriedGrilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice Best Keto: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.50 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With a strong emphasis on nutrition, Trifecta is the perfect option for those looking to stick to a weekly dietary plan with the ease of a delivery service. ProsSeparate meal plan dedicated to ketoProvides nutritional transparencyConsCannot select your own mealsOverview If you're looking to stick to a keto diet, Trifecta is here to make things easier. The company's set-it-and-forget-it structure means you simply tell them which meal plan you want (out of six total plans) and how many meals you need, and Trifecta will handle the rest. The company provides chef-selected dishes that fit your chosen requirements, with entrées like grilled salmon with pesto or a turkey bacon cheddar frittata for breakfast. Meals We TriedKung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best Vegan: Mosaic Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.50 per servingDelivery Area: Major metro areas on the East and West CoastsProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With nothing but plant-based options on the menu, Mosaic has made it easy for vegans looking for single-serving meals that can be brought right to the front door. ProsOptions for all meals of the dayTesters impressed with flavor and texture of frozen plant-based mealsConsAll meals are vegetarian but not necessarily veganOverview From oats to bowls to smoothies, Mosaic's lineup of freezer foods is a great way for solo diners to stick to a plant-based diet. Menu selections include protein-heavy veggie bowls like tangy Thai stir-fry or a golden milk and blackberry oats bowl to start the morning right. You'll also find a lineup of pizzas (which are not all vegan, but still vegetarian), as well as the Mosaic+ line of upscale entrées from some of New York City's best chefs. Meals We TriedSpicy dan dan noodlesBuffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)Mac and greensPozole verdeVeggie kebab platterCoconut chickpea curry Best for Quick Prep: Tovala Tovala Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Tovala has taken the freshness of a meal kit and blended it with the speed of a prepared meal to create entrées that involve little work on your end. ProsMost meals done in 20 minutes or lessTesters impressed with flavor and spot-on cookingConsMissing some nutrition transparencyOverview Tovala's goal is to ensure that the fresh meals that it delivers to your doorstep are cooked to perfection. To achieve that, the company has created a "smart oven" specifically designed for its meals, which simply needs a QR scan to know how to cook each dish. Meals arrive oven-ready and only require minimal prep on your part. Weekly menus change up options, with selections ranging from items like a shrimp salad sandwich to a honey chipotle ground beef quesadilla. Meals We TriedBBQ pulled pork, jalapeño cheddar cornbread, and cabbage slaw Sausage supreme flatbread with crunchy veggie salad in balsamic vinaigrette Truffle duxelles filet mignon and "double baked" scallion mashed potatoes with bacon, cheddar, and sour cream Chashu-inspired pork chop and noodles with soy sesame dressing, scallions, and crunchy veggies Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It If you're trying to lose a few pounds and want a meal delivery service to help you stay on track, take a look at bistroMD's plans designed to do exactly that. ProsPlans can include meals for all seven days of the weekAdditional dietary needs like diabetes-friendly or heart-healthy accommodatedConsPackaging is not easy to recycleOverview Trying to manage weight loss goals can be daunting, and bistroMD is aiming to take some of the work out with its doctor-designed meal programs. With plans including Heart Healthy, Gluten-Free, Keto Flex, and Diabetic-Friendly (among others), bistroMD's meals help you reach your goals while accommodating your specific dietary needs. Plans can include all meals for the week, with selections like shepherd's pie and merlot meatballs with grits, and a large snack selection helps to round out the day. Meals We TriedChicken, rice, and cheddar casseroleSalmon with dill mustard sauceTurkey breast with cranberry apple chutneyOven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauceBaked pasta marinara with chicken sausageMeatloaf with honey bourbon glazeMojo pork with black beans and riceChicken pad ThaiGrilled salmon with creamy pestoLasagna with garden marinara Best for Seniors: Mom's Meals Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Catered toward older adults and those with chronic diseases or other health needs, Mom's Meals provides easy-to-prepare meals at a budget-friendly price. ProsLarge selection of dietary needs supportedWorks with caregivers and MedicareConsMenus differ based on payment planOverview Dining as a single senior can be difficult based on limitations for grocery shopping and cooking. There can also be medical and dietary complications that make preparing meals challenging. Mom's Meals is geared toward empowering older adults to choose foods they want and fit what they need, all while being conveniently sent to their home. Menu items cover breakfast to dinner with classics like biscuits and pork sausage gravy or Cajun-style pasta with chicken. Meals We TriedCurry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, vanilla puddingCheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bun, orange Chicken and stir-fried vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, applesauceSweet and sour chicken with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, grape juice, ginger spice cookieBBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans, applesauceBeef goulash over whole-wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, orangeSalisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole-wheat dinner roll, gelatinMushroom risotto, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-wheat roll, grape juiceKorean-style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, ginger spice cookieCreamy macaroni and cheese, seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, blueberry applesauce Final Thoughts While there are lots of meal delivery services that support solo meals, we found that the best overall option was CookUnity and its chef-driven approach. CookUnity's high-quality entrées are specifically created for single servings and all come prepared, making meal prep a snap without sacrificing taste. With dozens of chefs supplying dishes on a weekly basis, the menu stays fresh while still incorporating familiar favorites. Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? CookUnity Best Overall $11 per serving Depends on ZIP code Fresh Yes No Daily Harvest Best Budget $7 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes Fresh N Lean Best Prepared $8.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes, except AK and HI TrifectaBest Keto $11.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No No MosaicBest Vegan $9.50 per serving Major metro areas on the East and West Coasts Frozen Yes Yes, after a minimum order amount Tovala Best Quick Prep $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, after a minimum order amount bistroMDBest for Weight Loss $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Mom's MealsBest for Seniors $8 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes No How to Choose a Meal Delivery Service for Singles What to Consider Price/Cost Per Meal: How does the cost compare to what you would normally spend on groceries or restaurants? Does the recurring charge of a service fit into your current budget?Number of Meals Per Delivery: Would the number of meals delivered each week sufficiently replace what you need? Are you able to freeze meals if you can't get to them during the week?Flexibility: Is it difficult to cancel the service if you no longer need it? Are you able to pause delivery while you're out of town?Menu Selection: Is there enough variety to keep your palate interested? Does the menu change too frequently for your tastes? Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Does the service adequately provide options for your dietary needs? Is there enough variety to accommodate your nutritional goals on a weekly basis? Are Meal Delivery Services for Singles Worth It? Meal delivery services can provide value to a wide variety of people in numerous situations. Those who are single may find value in smaller meal kits or prepared single-serving entrées, which can help with food waste and budget. This also allows for trying different cuisines or flavors without committing to a large recipe. However, meal delivery services are only worth it if they provide benefits to your particular situation, taking into account finances, dietary requirements, and usability. Frequently Asked Questions Are Meal Delivery Services Healthy? One of the great things about meal delivery services is that they can provide options for well-balanced meals with little effort for the customer. Companies with grocery add-ons may also have the ability to include nutritious ingredients as part of their regular delivery. But it's best to keep in mind that every company's definition of "healthy" may not be your definition. It's important to review services thoroughly and examine meal ingredients and nutrition labels to ensure that they are a good fit for your health needs. Are Meal Delivery Services Budget-Friendly? Usually, meal delivery services are very structured in their pricing, offering a set amount per meal or serving. This can be useful when trying to budget for meals, knowing exactly how much each meal from a delivery service will cost (making sure to include the price of shipping, if there is one). But you also want to take into account how that cost compares to the cost of the meal you're replacing. Is it substituting for a restaurant meal that would be much higher? Is it in place of a homemade meal that might be lower? Does the delivery service cost each week make sense? Make sure to examine all financial angles before committing to a plan. What Comes in Each Meal Kit for One Person? Meal delivery services generally provide entrées in two different ways — either as a meal kit or a fully prepared reheatable dish. Prepared meal delivery services often make it easier to find single servings compared to meal kits, which provide all of the ingredients to cook a recipe. However, services vary in the serving sizes they offer, so it's possible to find something suitable for one person or that would perhaps provide some leftovers for a second meal. The meal kit itself should contain everything needed to craft the chosen recipe, sans kitchen basics like oil, butter, and salt. Methodology Our panel of testers reviewed 40 different companies to assess the best meal delivery services. The review criteria for services consisted of sustainability practices, customer service, flavor, dietary selection and information, ingredient freshness, as well as the process of meal preparation. Our testing team contains a variety of people, including food writers and kids, to capture as many voices as possible. 