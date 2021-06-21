Shop

The 21 Best Kitchen Deals You Can Snag on Amazon Prime Day - Including an Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $110 Off

Plus major discounts on cookware, coffee makers, and more
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
June 21, 2021 05:08 PM
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well underway, but the discounts just keep getting better. And some of the most impressive Prime Day deals we've seen so far are on all kinds of kitchen items. Whether you're in need of a multifunctional appliance or a new cookware set, there are plenty of items worth checking out before the two-day sale ends tomorrow.

To help out, we dug through this year's offerings and picked out 20 of the best kitchen deals. One of the biggest discounts you'll find is on Ninja Foodi's 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven. The versatile countertop appliance can toast, bake, dehydrate, and even roast a 5-pound chicken - and it's $110 less than usual.

Don't forget that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these incredible deals. If you aren't a member yet, there's still time to sign up for a 30-day free trial that gets you access to this year's sale. But you'll have to act fast because Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT - and some of these deals are bound to sell out even sooner. 

Shop more of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals below, or head directly to Amazon to browse through all of the markdowns.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Credit: Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is another popular kitchen appliance on sale, and it's discounted by 54 percent. You can also get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for just $20 during Prime Day. With the appliance, making hard-boiled eggs is a foolproof task that takes just minutes. We also found SodaStream's sparkling water maker for $43 less than usual.

Best Cookware Deals

Credit: Amazon

You don't want to miss out on the cookware deals, either. This popular Dutch oven with more than 16,000 five-star ratings is marked down to just $29 during the sale, while Cuisinart's 10-piece stainless steel cookware set is 44 percent off. We even found this adorable cocotte from Le Creuset on sale for $20.

Best Food Storage Deals

Credit: Amazon

There are plenty of deals on food storage containers and reusable cups. Stasher's dishwasher-safe silicone bags are 30 percent off, and they can store all types of food (like snacks and sandwiches) instead of disposable plastic baggies. This 16-piece set of containers from Rubbermaid is discounted by 43 percent, and it'll keep your pantry food fresh and organized. 

More of the Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: Amazon

There's also this space-saving Keurig on sale for $50, which is a great value for a machine that can brew a hot cup of coffee in just a few minutes. And anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet in the kitchen will appreciate this cushioned anti-fatigue mat that customers describe as "life-changing." One wrote, "It has made a big difference in my pain and fatigue levels after washing dishes or standing at the sink for any length of time."

