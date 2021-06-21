The 21 Best Kitchen Deals You Can Snag on Amazon Prime Day - Including an Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $110 Off
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well underway, but the discounts just keep getting better. And some of the most impressive Prime Day deals we've seen so far are on all kinds of kitchen items. Whether you're in need of a multifunctional appliance or a new cookware set, there are plenty of items worth checking out before the two-day sale ends tomorrow.
To help out, we dug through this year's offerings and picked out 20 of the best kitchen deals. One of the biggest discounts you'll find is on Ninja Foodi's 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven. The versatile countertop appliance can toast, bake, dehydrate, and even roast a 5-pound chicken - and it's $110 less than usual.
- Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, $219.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Best Cookware Deal: Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron 4.3 Quart Dutch Oven, $29.04 (orig. $41.49)
- Best Food Storage Deal: Stasher Platinum Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $6.99-$38.49 (orig. $9.99-$54.99)
- Best Coffee Maker Deal: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine, $99 (orig. $192.95)
Don't forget that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these incredible deals. If you aren't a member yet, there's still time to sign up for a 30-day free trial that gets you access to this year's sale. But you'll have to act fast because Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT - and some of these deals are bound to sell out even sooner.
Shop more of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals below, or head directly to Amazon to browse through all of the markdowns.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is another popular kitchen appliance on sale, and it's discounted by 54 percent. You can also get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for just $20 during Prime Day. With the appliance, making hard-boiled eggs is a foolproof task that takes just minutes. We also found SodaStream's sparkling water maker for $43 less than usual.
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $54.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, $219.99 (orig. $329.99)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Kit, $47.49 (orig. $89.99)
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $19.99 (orig. ($29.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine, $99 (orig. $192.95)
- Dash Tasti Crisp 2.6-Quart Electric Air Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $449 (orig. $549)
Best Cookware Deals
You don't want to miss out on the cookware deals, either. This popular Dutch oven with more than 16,000 five-star ratings is marked down to just $29 during the sale, while Cuisinart's 10-piece stainless steel cookware set is 44 percent off. We even found this adorable cocotte from Le Creuset on sale for $20.
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron 4.3 Quart Dutch Oven, $29.04 (orig. $41.49)
- Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Flat Bottom Wok, $69.45 (orig. $129.99)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95)
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Tri-ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $125.99 (orig. $225.24)
Best Food Storage Deals
There are plenty of deals on food storage containers and reusable cups. Stasher's dishwasher-safe silicone bags are 30 percent off, and they can store all types of food (like snacks and sandwiches) instead of disposable plastic baggies. This 16-piece set of containers from Rubbermaid is discounted by 43 percent, and it'll keep your pantry food fresh and organized.
- Rubbermaid Brilliance 16-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $34.19 (orig. $59.99)
- Stasher Platinum Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $6.99-$38.49 (orig. $9.99-$54.99)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine System with Starter Bags & Rolls, $82.73 (orig. $110.48)
- Stojo On-the-Go Collapsible Coffee Cup, $9 (orig. $15)
- Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, $17.49 (orig. $45)
More of the Best Kitchen Deals
There's also this space-saving Keurig on sale for $50, which is a great value for a machine that can brew a hot cup of coffee in just a few minutes. And anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet in the kitchen will appreciate this cushioned anti-fatigue mat that customers describe as "life-changing." One wrote, "It has made a big difference in my pain and fatigue levels after washing dishes or standing at the sink for any length of time."
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat, $31.98 (orig. $44.97)
- Meater Plus Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer, $79.20 (orig. $99)
- KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen Scale, $30.02 (orig. $49.99)
- Presto 02937 Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer, $29.99 (orig. $69.99)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
