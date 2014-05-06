By now, anyone not living under a giant heap of crème caramel knows that Jessica Biel is opening a kid-friendly L.A. eatery called Au Fudge (otherwise known as the most Instagrammed not-yet-open restaurant in history).

5 Restaurants That Make Us Wish We Were Kids Again

By now, anyone not living under a giant heap of crème caramel knows that Jessica Biel is opening a kid-friendly L.A. eatery called Au Fudge (otherwise known as the most Instagrammed not-yet-open restaurant in history). At last look, Biel’s business partner Estee Stanley was getting up close and personal with some pasta in the menu-planning stage.

While we wait for the doors to open… road trip! These five family-friendly spots have a similar recipe: good food all ages will enjoy, plus fun activities to keep kids occupied so Mom and Dad can actually finish a meal. Sign us up for seconds.

You’re never too old for a tea party, but as the adults sip strawberry oolong and trade gossip over toasted crumpets at this English-style salon, kids can clock some quality time with a tea fairy who does glittery face painting, a magic show and balloon twisting.

Flight, meet food. Eating inside an actual 1952 Boeing tanker is cool enough, but we hear that kids who mind their manners (and finish their veggies!) may just get invited into the cockpit to test-drive the pilot’s seat.

The kosher deli and ice cream parlor had us at “12-page dessert menu,” but the promise of a Humpty Dumpty sundae (it looks like a clown’s face, complete with cone “hat”) and teddy bear French toast means we’ll be flipping straight to the kiddie options. The perfect way to end the sugar high? A spin on Ella’s ornate renovated 1927 carousel, a truly rare find.

Foosball, bingo, disco night, board games – it would be hard to get bored waiting for your grass-fed burger or made-to-order chocolate doughnut with so many diversions. We wonder: Do families go more for the playing or the eating?

This Denver-area Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly the spot for a quiet family dinner – it seats more than 1,000. After fajitas, there’s a puppet theater, arcade, haunted tunnel, and even a 30-foot waterfall with cliff divers. Now that’s the whole enchilada.

—Brooke Showell