We Tasted (and Graded) Every Kettle Potato Chip Flavor Available

There are so many chip choices out there in the world, so we're here to help you snack correctly

Ana Calderone
November 29, 2018 01:30 PM
<p><strong>Grade: </strong>A</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>We only have one question: Why isn&#8217;t this flavor combination more popular? The tangy ranch flavor balances the kick from the wasabi perfectly, making it so the heat isn&#8217;t overwhelming at all. We couldn&#8217;t keep our hands out of the bag.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kettle-Brand-Potato-Krinkle-Wasabi/dp/B07BMK6XLY">amazon.com</a></p>
Wasabi Ranch

Grade: A

Tasting Notes: We only have one question: Why isn’t this flavor combination more popular? The tangy ranch flavor balances the kick from the wasabi perfectly, making it so the heat isn’t overwhelming at all. We couldn’t keep our hands out of the bag. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! amazon.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>F</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Kettle offers a number of different twists on barbeque chips, but this is by far the worst of them all. The alcohol flavor is way boozier than anyone would like and it comes with a weird aftertaste. One of our testers called it an &#8220;offensive chip.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Bourbon/dp/B07C8V6RCS/">amazon.com</a></p>
Bourbon BBQ

Grade: F

Tasting Notes: Kettle offers a number of different twists on barbeque chips, but this is by far the worst of them all. The alcohol flavor is way boozier than anyone would like and it comes with a weird aftertaste. One of our testers called it an “offensive chip.” 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! amazon.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>C</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>While this bag certainly delivered on its name, our testers weren&#8217;t convinced anyone would want to eat a whole bag of them. The bacon taste is surprisingly spot on, but the maple is too sweet for a chip flavor.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Maple/dp/B00WS2VLFG/">amazon.com</a></p>
Maple Bacon

Grade: C

Tasting Notes: While this bag certainly delivered on its name, our testers weren’t convinced anyone would want to eat a whole bag of them. The bacon taste is surprisingly spot on, but the maple is too sweet for a chip flavor. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! amazon.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>A</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Kettle nailed it here. The perfectly seasoned chips taste identical to the Italian chili peppers. They&#8217;re spicy but won&#8217;t have you reaching for a glass of milk after every bite.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kettle-Brand-Pepperoncini-Multipack-of-Potato-Chips-2-Oz-6-Ct/187903896">walmart.com</a></p>
Pepperoncini

Grade: A

Tasting Notes: Kettle nailed it here. The perfectly seasoned chips taste identical to the Italian chili peppers. They’re spicy but won’t have you reaching for a glass of milk after every bite. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>A+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>The texture is slightly different than the non-organic version but they have very similar flavors. We gave it some extra points purely for being organic.&nbsp;</p>
Pepperoncini (Organic)

Grade: A+

Tasting Notes: The texture is slightly different than the non-organic version but they have very similar flavors. We gave it some extra points purely for being organic. 

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>The smell is off-putting at first but the complex flavor was delightful to some testers once they took a bite. If you like grilled meats, you&#8217;ll love this chip.</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.iherb.com/pr/Kettle-Foods-Potato-Chips-Korean-Barbeque-5-oz-142-g/73400">iherb.com</a></p>
Korean Barbeque

Grade: B+

Tasting Notes: The smell is off-putting at first but the complex flavor was delightful to some testers once they took a bite. If you like grilled meats, you’ll love this chip.

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! iherb.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>C</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>With the &#8220;HOT!&#8221; warning on the front of the bag, we were ready for some serious heat but were unfortunately somewhat disappointed. One tester also suggested they could use more salt.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Foods-Potato-Chips-Sriracha-5-Oz/1a2d547e1c4d4fedb71cd466f1828f24">jet.com</a></p>
Sriracha

Grade: C

Tasting Notes: With the “HOT!” warning on the front of the bag, we were ready for some serious heat but were unfortunately somewhat disappointed. One tester also suggested they could use more salt. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:</strong> B</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Everyone agreed that the black pepper overpowers the salt by a mile. But the shape was a welcome suprise: they&#8217;re just the right size and the perfect amount of &#8220;krinkly.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FKettle-Brand-Krinkle-Cut-Salt-Fresh-Ground-Pepper-Potato-Chips-5-Oz-Bag-Pack-of-15%252F175036160&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kettle-Brand-Krinkle-Cut-Salt-Fresh-Ground-Pepper-Potato-Chips-5-Oz-Bag-Pack-of-15/175036160" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: Everyone agreed that the black pepper overpowers the salt by a mile. But the shape was a welcome suprise: they’re just the right size and the perfect amount of “krinkly.” 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>The organic version of Kettle&#8217;s salt &amp; pepper flavor is not made with krinkle cut chips so we we&#8217;re expecting to be disappointed. But each chip was a tad bit saltier so it balanced better with the pepper, prompting us to up the grade.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FKettle-Brand-Organic-Salt-Fresh-Ground-Pepper-Potato-Chips-5-oz-Pack-of-15%252F31196758&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kettle-Brand-Organic-Salt-Fresh-Ground-Pepper-Potato-Chips-5-oz-Pack-of-15/31196758" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper (Organic)

Grade: B+

Tasting Notes: The organic version of Kettle’s salt & pepper flavor is not made with krinkle cut chips so we we’re expecting to be disappointed. But each chip was a tad bit saltier so it balanced better with the pepper, prompting us to up the grade. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>A+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>This tester&#8217;s remarks should tell you all you need to know: &#8220;I could eat all of them, yum, yum yum.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Product-Of-Kettle-Brand-Sea-Salt-Vinegar-Chips-Count-6-2-oz-Chips-Grab-Varieties-Flavors/807430379">walmart.com</a></p>
Sea Salt & Vinegar

Grade: A+

Tasting Notes: This tester’s remarks should tell you all you need to know: “I could eat all of them, yum, yum yum.”

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade: </strong>A+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>We could hardly tell the difference between the organic and non-organic vinegar chips. They are both simply utter perfection.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FKettle-Foods-Organic-Potato-Chips-Sea-Salt-Vinegar-5-oz-pack-of-4%252F849557755&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kettle-Foods-Organic-Potato-Chips-Sea-Salt-Vinegar-5-oz-pack-of-4/849557755" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Sea Salt & Vinegar (Organic)

Grade: A+

Tasting Notes: We could hardly tell the difference between the organic and non-organic vinegar chips. They are both simply utter perfection. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>C-</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Pickle lovers, don&#8217;t be fooled, you probably won&#8217;t enjoy this flavor. There&#8217;s too much dill and one of our testers compared it to a scratch-and-sniff-like flavor.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FKettle-Chips-6-2-Oz-Dill-Pickle-Pack-Of-6%252F136789898&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kettle-Chips-6-2-Oz-Dill-Pickle-Pack-Of-6/136789898" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Dill Pickle

Grade: C-

Tasting Notes: Pickle lovers, don’t be fooled, you probably won’t enjoy this flavor. There’s too much dill and one of our testers compared it to a scratch-and-sniff-like flavor. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>A</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Te amo! We were smitten with these Mexican-inspired chips. They&#8217;re more sweet than spicy and the roasted jalape&ntilde;o flavor is divine.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/3-Pack-Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Chile-Verde-8-5-Oz/157833118">walmart.com</a></p>
Chile Verde

Grade: A

Tasting Notes: Te amo! We were smitten with these Mexican-inspired chips. They’re more sweet than spicy and the roasted jalapeño flavor is divine. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>D</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>No, no, no. The combination of the chili and avocado oil is strikingly unpleasant. One tester thought it tasted &#8220;barfy.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252F3-Pack-Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Cooked-in-100-Avocado-Oil-Chili-Lime-4-2-Oz%252F47229864&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/3-Pack-Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Cooked-in-100-Avocado-Oil-Chili-Lime-4-2-Oz/47229864" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Chili Lime with Avocado Oil

Grade: D

Tasting Notes: No, no, no. The combination of the chili and avocado oil is strikingly unpleasant. One tester thought it tasted “barfy.”

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>D</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>If you&#8217;ve ever licked the wrapper of a Kraft Singles then you know what these taste like. The artificial-like flavor reminded us of plastic and burnt food.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252F3-pack-Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Krinkle-Cut-Spicy-Queso-8-5-Oz%252F128625926&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/3-pack-Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Krinkle-Cut-Spicy-Queso-8-5-Oz/128625926" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Spicy Queso

Grade: D

Tasting Notes: If you’ve ever licked the wrapper of a Kraft Singles then you know what these taste like. The artificial-like flavor reminded us of plastic and burnt food. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>You can actually taste the avocado come through here and it&#8217;s a nice addition. Because they&#8217;re so mild, they&#8217;re the kind of chips you could accidentally eat the whole bag of. One tester just wished for a bit more salt.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Potato-Chips-Himalayan-Salt-Cooked-in-Avocado-Oil-42-Oz%2F0ecd115b7f844fd3a4ac2504b1e57a25&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Potato-Chips-Himalayan-Salt-Cooked-in-Avocado-Oil-42-Oz/0ecd115b7f844fd3a4ac2504b1e57a25" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Himalayan Salt with Avocado Oil

Grade: B+

Tasting Notes: You can actually taste the avocado come through here and it’s a nice addition. Because they’re so mild, they’re the kind of chips you could accidentally eat the whole bag of. One tester just wished for a bit more salt. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>F</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Don&#8217;t get caught up in the pretty pink bag, these should cease to exist. We were reminded of Fruit Loops, perfume and fake herbs&mdash;three descriptions that don&#8217;t bode well with chips.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252F3-Pack-Kettle-Brand-100-Avocado-Oil-Tropical-Salsa-with-Mango-Potato-Chips-4-2-Oz%252F669301280&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/3-Pack-Kettle-Brand-100-Avocado-Oil-Tropical-Salsa-with-Mango-Potato-Chips-4-2-Oz/669301280" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
Tropical Salsa with Avocado Oil

Grade: F

Tasting Notes: Don’t get caught up in the pretty pink bag, these should cease to exist. We were reminded of Fruit Loops, perfume and fake herbs—three descriptions that don’t bode well with chips. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! walmart.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B-</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>If you&#8217;re a baby when it comes to spicy food, put down the bag. We were satisfied after one or two of these tangy krinkle chips, but eating a whole bag seems like an impossible feat.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-Krinkle-Cut-Buffalo-Bleu-Potato%2F36b014ab38834994a7c79b2a1ee99531&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-Krinkle-Cut-Buffalo-Bleu-Potato/36b014ab38834994a7c79b2a1ee99531" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Buffalo Bleu

Grade: B-

Tasting Notes: If you’re a baby when it comes to spicy food, put down the bag. We were satisfied after one or two of these tangy krinkle chips, but eating a whole bag seems like an impossible feat. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>A-</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>See what we mean about all the barbeque flavors? But this is one of the better ones. They&#8217;re sweet and salty and not as fake-tasting as other barbecue chips.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkettle-backyard-barbeque-potato-chips-8-5oz%2F-%2FA-47939765" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/kettle-backyard-barbeque-potato-chips-8-5oz/-/A-47939765" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a></p>
Backyard Barbeque

Grade: A-

Tasting Notes: See what we mean about all the barbeque flavors? But this is one of the better ones. They’re sweet and salty and not as fake-tasting as other barbecue chips. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! target.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>Last barbeque one, we promise. No one was blown away by these, but they aren&#8217;t offensive at all. We were just left wondering what exactly qualifies them as &#8220;country style&#8221;?</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-Organic-Country-Style-Barbeque-P%2F4ec8723f2ad74e118cfb691f422791f1&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-Organic-Country-Style-Barbeque-P/4ec8723f2ad74e118cfb691f422791f1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Country Style Barbeque (Organic)

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: Last barbeque one, we promise. No one was blown away by these, but they aren’t offensive at all. We were just left wondering what exactly qualifies them as “country style”?

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>If plain is your game, then these are for you. They&#8217;re salty but flavorless and honestly, your calories are probably better utilized elsewhere.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-Sea-Salt-Potato-Chips-85-Oz%2Fd6bca8d2c12f4951b413a1f70a60bfa5&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-Sea-Salt-Potato-Chips-85-Oz/d6bca8d2c12f4951b413a1f70a60bfa5" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Sea Salt

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: If plain is your game, then these are for you. They’re salty but flavorless and honestly, your calories are probably better utilized elsewhere. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>C+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>This is one of the only varieties where the organic version was noticeably different&mdash;and not in a good way. One tester felt that they were too greasy, like they were fried in a batch of oil at a state fair.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-Organic-Sea-Salt-Potato-Chips-5%2Fb106adb4856c47cb9942b653753614a9&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-Organic-Sea-Salt-Potato-Chips-5/b106adb4856c47cb9942b653753614a9" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Sea Salt (Organic)

Grade: C+

Tasting Notes: This is one of the only varieties where the organic version was noticeably different—and not in a good way. One tester felt that they were too greasy, like they were fried in a batch of oil at a state fair. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>The pepper flavor is nice, but we wanted more heat. You&#8217;d be able to handle these even if you normally reach for the mild jar of salsa at the grocery store.</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Jalapeno-85-Oz%2F0e759e6071914b7991a4f87ff93c07f1&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-Potato-Chips-Jalapeno-85-Oz/0e759e6071914b7991a4f87ff93c07f1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Jalapeño

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: The pepper flavor is nice, but we wanted more heat. You’d be able to handle these even if you normally reach for the mild jar of salsa at the grocery store.

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>They&#8217;re slightly hotter than the non-organic bag, but less flavorful.&nbsp;</p>
Jalapeño (Organic)

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: They’re slightly hotter than the non-organic bag, but less flavorful. 

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B+</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>The sweet snack instantly reminded us of&nbsp;Snyder&#8217;s Honey Mustard Pretzel Pieces. We could see most people downing a bag without any trouble.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-Honey-Dijon-Potato-Chips-85-Oz%2F76cac5fd4ba74ef08e118ba00792809a&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-Honey-Dijon-Potato-Chips-85-Oz/76cac5fd4ba74ef08e118ba00792809a" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
Honey Dijon

Grade: B+

Tasting Notes: The sweet snack instantly reminded us of Snyder’s Honey Mustard Pretzel Pieces. We could see most people downing a bag without any trouble. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
<p><strong>Grade:&nbsp;</strong>B</p> <p><strong>Tasting Notes:&nbsp;</strong>The cheesy sharpness comes across in both the smell and taste of these. It&#8217;s like white cheddar popcorn was turned into a chip.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it!</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FKettle-Brand-New-York-Cheddar-Potato-Chips-85%2Fdfe5745f87e045949bce2d8d06e0d3fb&#038;u1=PEO%2CWeTasted%28andGraded%29EveryKettlePotatoChipFlavorAvailable%2Cacalderone1271%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6640651%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Kettle-Brand-New-York-Cheddar-Potato-Chips-85/dfe5745f87e045949bce2d8d06e0d3fb" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a></p>
New York Cheddar

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: The cheesy sharpness comes across in both the smell and taste of these. It’s like white cheddar popcorn was turned into a chip. 

Want to taste it for yourself? Buy it! jet.com

Kettle Brand Chips
