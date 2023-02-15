Best Keto Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Wondering where to start or how to meal plan? The PEOPLE research team has you covered. Thanks to a wide array of keto meal companies, you can find a service that fits your family's lifestyle and dietary needs. So before you start frying up the bacon, take a look at our roundup of our favorite keto meal delivery services so you can discover one that fits your lifestyle and budget.

The keto diet seems to be everywhere these days; what started as a trend among celebrities and athletic trainers alike has since become almost mainstream. Focusing on a specific ratio and percentage of high fat and low carbohydrates, the keto diet often touts weight loss as one of its main benefits. Whether you're keto-curious or have been on the keto bandwagon for years, you know that maintaining this specific diet can often come with its challenges. However, thanks to keto meal delivery services, you can experience the convenience of a keto diet without leaving home.

Best Overall: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.99 per serving

$10.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor is dedicated to helping you reach your keto fitness goals with easy-to-read macros, nutrition counseling, and prepared meals ready to enjoy in two minutes. Pros Great add-on options

Order up to 18 meals

Track nutrition info on certain diet apps

Dietitian support available Cons Long lead times for ordering cutoff

Limited customization options Overview Factor offers over 30 rotating gourmet meals created by registered dietitians each week. Each meal is single-serving sized and ready to heat in the microwave or oven. Select from keto, chef's choice, protein plus, calorie smart, vegan, and vegetarian dietary plans, and choose six, eight, 10, 12, 14, or 18 meals per week. Plus, you can peruse the various add-ons, such as smoothies, juices, snacks, desserts, and protein sides. Meals are shipped fresh and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. For those looking to keep track of their dietary intake, Factor's meals are trackable on MyFitnessPal, LoseIt, and Carb Manager nutrition apps, and Factor's new subscribers are eligible for a complimentary 20-minute session with a dietitian. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 6 meals per week: $77.94

8 meals per week: $99.92

10 meals per week: $119.90

12 meals per week: $137.88

14 meals per week: $156.66

18 meals per week: $197.82

Best Value: Clean Eatz Clean Eatz Kitchen Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It For keto devotees on a budget, Clean Eatz creates nutritious, ready-to-heat meals designed to support your lifestyle goals. Meals are wallet friendly at $8 a meal and quick to consume, making busy weeknight dinners a piece of cake (keto cake, of course). Pros Budget friendly

Network of peers

Order as often as you like

Add-on items and supplements Cons Some may not like that meals arrive frozen

No meal customization options Overview Clean Eatz is a weight loss platform and meal delivery service focusing on nutrition education. Customers may order as often as they like without being attached to a subscription model. The menu rotates weekly, and meals arrive frozen and ready to heat in the microwave in three minutes. Diet offerings include keto, high protein, weight loss, gluten free, and an option to build your own meal plan. With add-ons such as nutritional supplements, high-energy snacks, and cauliflower crust pizzas, Clean Eatz lends itself to a custom meal plan program without the hassle of committing to an ongoing subscription. Pricing and Plans Meals start at $7.99

Keto meal plan with 6 meals: $47.99

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.09 per serving

$11.09 per serving Delivery Area: 47 states

47 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It For the keto foodie in your home, indulge in restaurant-quality prepared meals by CookUnity. With meals created by renowned chefs, you can savor ready-to-heat gourmet dinners without leaving your kitchen. Pros Rotating, diverse menu based on geographic locations

Chef-crafted meals

Order up to 16 meals per week

Sustainable packaging Cons Some portions are on the smaller side

Customers report meals are tastier when heated in oven rather than microwave Overview CookUnity is a chef-to-customer prepared meal delivery service showcasing small-batch, single-serving gourmet meals created by famed chefs across the nation. Based on your location, select from a rotating menu of an East Coast, West Coast, Texas, and Midwest hub, and order four, six, eight, 12, or 16 meals per week. Enjoy global culinary entrées by Einat Admony, Jose Garces, Marc Forgione, and others. CookUnity offers a keto and paleo diet as well as diets low in calories, carbs, and sodium, and dairy- and gluten-free meals. In addition to dinners, customers may select breakfasts, desserts, and even beverages. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $13.95 per meal

6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal

8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal

12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal

16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal

Best for Athletes: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $14.80 per serving

$14.80 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With a personalized plan designed by registered dietitians coupled with a community of members for support, Trifecta helps athletes accomplish nutrition and performance goals with transparent macros and science-backed meals. Pros Designed by dietitians for athletes and weight loss

Community support

Biodegradable packaging

Transparent macros Cons High shipping cost for Hawaii and Alaska delivery

Meals may get redundant

On pricier side Overview Trifecta takes pride in customers achieving success by creating a tailored nutrition plan based on personalized goals. Meals are crafted by chefs and designed by dietitians, and customers can connect with a community of Trifecta peers for support. Freshly prepared meals arrive vacuum-sealed in single-serving trays for easy-to-heat prep and can be stored in the fridge for six to 10 days. Select from five entrées with five accompanying breakfasts or seven, 10, or 14 entrées with an option to add breakfasts. In addition to a dedicated keto plan, dietary plans include paleo, Whole30, vegan, and vegetarian plans, plus a simple meal prep plan focusing on a selection of à la carte proteins, complex carbs, and vegetables. Customers may opt out of up to two ingredients in their meal plan, such as shellfish, tree nuts, or mushrooms. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 5 entrées with 5 breakfasts: $154.99

7 entrées: $110.99

7 entrées with 7 breakfasts: $214.99

10 entrées: $157.99

10 entrées with 5 breakfasts: $229.99

14 entrées: $219.99

14 entrées: with 7 breakfasts: $310.99

Best Organic: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.66 per serving

$10.66 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean fits the bill if organic eating is essential to your lifestyle. Ingredients are certified USDA organic, and the fresh and ready-to-heat meals are free of fillers or preservatives. Pros Wide menu variety

Free shipping

Organic ingredients

Subscription or one-time orders Cons Customers must call for a one-time order

Some customers report bland flavors and odd protein textures Overview Fresh N Lean is a prepared single-serving meal delivery service designed by dietitians. Each week, select from over 100 meals and snacks ready to heat in three minutes. Plans include a dedicated keto plan, protein plus, paleo, vegan, Whole30, and Mediterranean plans, featuring ingredients that are organically grown, gluten free, and non-GMO. Subscribe to a weekly subscription with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for five or seven days, or order à la carte by calling customer service for a one-time order. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 5 days (breakfast, lunch, dinner): $167.35 per week

5 days (breakfast, lunch): $117.40 per week

5 days (breakfast, dinner): $117.40 per week

5 days (breakfast): $54.95 per week

5 days (lunch, dinner): $134.90 per week

5 days (lunch): $79.9 per week

5 days (dinner): $79.95 per week

7 days (breakfast, lunch, dinner): $223.79 per week

7 days (breakfast, lunch): $150.36 per week

7 days (breakfast, dinner): $150.36 per week

7 days (breakfast): $73.43 per week

7 days (lunch, dinner): $167.86 per week

7 days (lunch): $108.43 per week

7 days (dinner): $108.43 per week

Best for Singles: Territory Foods Territory Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15.94 per serving

$15.94 per serving Delivery Area: Serving the DC area, NYC, Philly, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, LA, and San Francisco

Serving the DC area, NYC, Philly, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, LA, and San Francisco Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It For busy adults searching for wholesome and nutritious keto-friendly foods, Territory Foods showcases single-serving, ready-to-heat meals that are chef-crafted in local hubs and kitchens throughout the country and boast sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. Pros Rotating, seasonal menu

Sustainable model and sourcing

Easy-to-read macros

Strong packaging recyclability Cons Not available nationwide yet

On the pricey side Overview Rather than mass-producing meals, Territory partners with chefs from across the country, setting up commercial kitchens to create fresh batch-made meals that focus on seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Weekly menus are designed based on geographical location; select up to 12 meals from a rotating menu of 50 items a week and opt for delivery once or twice weekly. Meals are always gluten-, dairy-, and refined sugar-free, and meal plan options include keto friendly, Mediterranean, vegan, paleo, and Whole30, pre-and postpartum, and diabetes friendly. Territory pre-populates menu items based on a customer rating system, but it's easy to edit the suggested recipes and meals for a custom meal plan. Pricing and Plans Keto-friendly meals start at $15.94 per meal

Best for Families: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef is an excellent option for families looking for a keto meal plan that highlights certified organic ingredients. The service offers up to six portions per recipe, so your whole household can partake in the delicious farm-fresh cuisine. Pros Organic ingredients

Informative recycling instructions

Larger serving size quantities are family friendly Cons No add-on offerings

Shipping is not free Overview Green Chef partners with family-run farms to source certified organic produce. The service creates traditional meal kits with preportioned ingredients, artisan spices, and chef-crafted sauces, with recipes ready in about 30 minutes or less. Meal preferences include a dedicated keto plan and vegetarian, Mediterranean, fast and fit, vegan, gluten free, and protein packed. Select from two, four, or six serving sizes with options for three or four meals per week. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 3 meals with 2 servings each: $13.49 per serving

3 meals with 4 servings each: $12.49 per serving

3 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving

4 meals with 2 servings each: $12.99 per serving

4 meals with 4 servings each: $11.99 per serving

4 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving