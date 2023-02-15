Lifestyle Food These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier Factor is our pick for the best keto meal delivery service By Marisa Olsen Marisa Olsen Website Marisa is a food blogger and writer based in New England. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 03:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Claudia Totir / Getty Images The keto diet seems to be everywhere these days; what started as a trend among celebrities and athletic trainers alike has since become almost mainstream. Focusing on a specific ratio and percentage of high fat and low carbohydrates, the keto diet often touts weight loss as one of its main benefits. Whether you're keto-curious or have been on the keto bandwagon for years, you know that maintaining this specific diet can often come with its challenges. However, thanks to keto meal delivery services, you can experience the convenience of a keto diet without leaving home. Wondering where to start or how to meal plan? The PEOPLE research team has you covered. Thanks to a wide array of keto meal companies, you can find a service that fits your family's lifestyle and dietary needs. So before you start frying up the bacon, take a look at our roundup of our favorite keto meal delivery services so you can discover one that fits your lifestyle and budget. Best Keto Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Overall: Factor Best Value: Clean Eatz Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Best for Athletes: Trifecta Best Organic: Fresh N Lean Best for Singles: Territory Foods Best for Families: Green Chef Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Best Overall: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor is dedicated to helping you reach your keto fitness goals with easy-to-read macros, nutrition counseling, and prepared meals ready to enjoy in two minutes. ProsGreat add-on optionsOrder up to 18 mealsTrack nutrition info on certain diet appsDietitian support availableConsLong lead times for ordering cutoffLimited customization optionsOverview Factor offers over 30 rotating gourmet meals created by registered dietitians each week. Each meal is single-serving sized and ready to heat in the microwave or oven. Select from keto, chef's choice, protein plus, calorie smart, vegan, and vegetarian dietary plans, and choose six, eight, 10, 12, 14, or 18 meals per week. Plus, you can peruse the various add-ons, such as smoothies, juices, snacks, desserts, and protein sides. Meals are shipped fresh and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. For those looking to keep track of their dietary intake, Factor's meals are trackable on MyFitnessPal, LoseIt, and Carb Manager nutrition apps, and Factor's new subscribers are eligible for a complimentary 20-minute session with a dietitian. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 6 meals per week: $77.948 meals per week: $99.9210 meals per week: $119.9012 meals per week: $137.8814 meals per week: $156.6618 meals per week: $197.82 Best Value: Clean Eatz Clean Eatz Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It For keto devotees on a budget, Clean Eatz creates nutritious, ready-to-heat meals designed to support your lifestyle goals. Meals are wallet friendly at $8 a meal and quick to consume, making busy weeknight dinners a piece of cake (keto cake, of course). ProsBudget friendlyNetwork of peersOrder as often as you likeAdd-on items and supplementsConsSome may not like that meals arrive frozenNo meal customization optionsOverview Clean Eatz is a weight loss platform and meal delivery service focusing on nutrition education. Customers may order as often as they like without being attached to a subscription model. The menu rotates weekly, and meals arrive frozen and ready to heat in the microwave in three minutes. Diet offerings include keto, high protein, weight loss, gluten free, and an option to build your own meal plan. With add-ons such as nutritional supplements, high-energy snacks, and cauliflower crust pizzas, Clean Eatz lends itself to a custom meal plan program without the hassle of committing to an ongoing subscription. Pricing and PlansMeals start at $7.99Keto meal plan with 6 meals: $47.99 Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.09 per servingDelivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It For the keto foodie in your home, indulge in restaurant-quality prepared meals by CookUnity. With meals created by renowned chefs, you can savor ready-to-heat gourmet dinners without leaving your kitchen. ProsRotating, diverse menu based on geographic locationsChef-crafted mealsOrder up to 16 meals per weekSustainable packaging ConsSome portions are on the smaller sideCustomers report meals are tastier when heated in oven rather than microwaveOverview CookUnity is a chef-to-customer prepared meal delivery service showcasing small-batch, single-serving gourmet meals created by famed chefs across the nation. Based on your location, select from a rotating menu of an East Coast, West Coast, Texas, and Midwest hub, and order four, six, eight, 12, or 16 meals per week. Enjoy global culinary entrées by Einat Admony, Jose Garces, Marc Forgione, and others. CookUnity offers a keto and paleo diet as well as diets low in calories, carbs, and sodium, and dairy- and gluten-free meals. In addition to dinners, customers may select breakfasts, desserts, and even beverages. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $13.95 per meal6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal Best for Athletes: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $14.80 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With a personalized plan designed by registered dietitians coupled with a community of members for support, Trifecta helps athletes accomplish nutrition and performance goals with transparent macros and science-backed meals. ProsDesigned by dietitians for athletes and weight lossCommunity supportBiodegradable packagingTransparent macrosConsHigh shipping cost for Hawaii and Alaska deliveryMeals may get redundantOn pricier sideOverview Trifecta takes pride in customers achieving success by creating a tailored nutrition plan based on personalized goals. Meals are crafted by chefs and designed by dietitians, and customers can connect with a community of Trifecta peers for support. Freshly prepared meals arrive vacuum-sealed in single-serving trays for easy-to-heat prep and can be stored in the fridge for six to 10 days. Select from five entrées with five accompanying breakfasts or seven, 10, or 14 entrées with an option to add breakfasts. In addition to a dedicated keto plan, dietary plans include paleo, Whole30, vegan, and vegetarian plans, plus a simple meal prep plan focusing on a selection of à la carte proteins, complex carbs, and vegetables. Customers may opt out of up to two ingredients in their meal plan, such as shellfish, tree nuts, or mushrooms. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 5 entrées with 5 breakfasts: $154.997 entrées: $110.997 entrées with 7 breakfasts: $214.9910 entrées: $157.9910 entrées with 5 breakfasts: $229.9914 entrées: $219.9914 entrées: with 7 breakfasts: $310.99 Best Organic: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.66 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean fits the bill if organic eating is essential to your lifestyle. Ingredients are certified USDA organic, and the fresh and ready-to-heat meals are free of fillers or preservatives. ProsWide menu varietyFree shippingOrganic ingredients Subscription or one-time ordersConsCustomers must call for a one-time orderSome customers report bland flavors and odd protein texturesOverview Fresh N Lean is a prepared single-serving meal delivery service designed by dietitians. Each week, select from over 100 meals and snacks ready to heat in three minutes. Plans include a dedicated keto plan, protein plus, paleo, vegan, Whole30, and Mediterranean plans, featuring ingredients that are organically grown, gluten free, and non-GMO. Subscribe to a weekly subscription with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for five or seven days, or order à la carte by calling customer service for a one-time order. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 5 days (breakfast, lunch, dinner): $167.35 per week5 days (breakfast, lunch): $117.40 per week5 days (breakfast, dinner): $117.40 per week5 days (breakfast): $54.95 per week5 days (lunch, dinner): $134.90 per week5 days (lunch): $79.9 per week5 days (dinner): $79.95 per week7 days (breakfast, lunch, dinner): $223.79 per week7 days (breakfast, lunch): $150.36 per week7 days (breakfast, dinner): $150.36 per week7 days (breakfast): $73.43 per week7 days (lunch, dinner): $167.86 per week7 days (lunch): $108.43 per week7 days (dinner): $108.43 per week Best for Singles: Territory Foods Territory Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $15.94 per servingDelivery Area: Serving the DC area, NYC, Philly, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, LA, and San FranciscoProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It For busy adults searching for wholesome and nutritious keto-friendly foods, Territory Foods showcases single-serving, ready-to-heat meals that are chef-crafted in local hubs and kitchens throughout the country and boast sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. ProsRotating, seasonal menu Sustainable model and sourcingEasy-to-read macrosStrong packaging recyclability ConsNot available nationwide yetOn the pricey sideOverview Rather than mass-producing meals, Territory partners with chefs from across the country, setting up commercial kitchens to create fresh batch-made meals that focus on seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Weekly menus are designed based on geographical location; select up to 12 meals from a rotating menu of 50 items a week and opt for delivery once or twice weekly. Meals are always gluten-, dairy-, and refined sugar-free, and meal plan options include keto friendly, Mediterranean, vegan, paleo, and Whole30, pre-and postpartum, and diabetes friendly. Territory pre-populates menu items based on a customer rating system, but it's easy to edit the suggested recipes and meals for a custom meal plan. Pricing and PlansKeto-friendly meals start at $15.94 per meal Best for Families: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef is an excellent option for families looking for a keto meal plan that highlights certified organic ingredients. The service offers up to six portions per recipe, so your whole household can partake in the delicious farm-fresh cuisine. ProsOrganic ingredients Informative recycling instructionsLarger serving size quantities are family friendlyConsNo add-on offeringsShipping is not freeOverview Green Chef partners with family-run farms to source certified organic produce. The service creates traditional meal kits with preportioned ingredients, artisan spices, and chef-crafted sauces, with recipes ready in about 30 minutes or less. Meal preferences include a dedicated keto plan and vegetarian, Mediterranean, fast and fit, vegan, gluten free, and protein packed. Select from two, four, or six serving sizes with options for three or four meals per week. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto plan: 3 meals with 2 servings each: $13.49 per serving3 meals with 4 servings each: $12.49 per serving3 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $12.99 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $11.99 per serving4 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Take a quiz to design a tailored program to promote healthy weight loss. With on-staff dietitians and a weekly newsletter, bistroMD offers plenty of resources to help you stay on track. ProsScience-based weight loss platformIndividualized men's and women's programsHelpful resourcesCustomized portalConsMeals may take up valuable freezer spaceSome customers complained of broken meal traysShipping is $19.95Overview BistroMD is designed by a physician and created to help clients achieve weight loss with a metabolism-based approach. After taking a quiz to understand your nutrition goals, log into bistroMD's members-only interface to customize your meals each week and connect with a registered dietitian who will help design your meals. Select from over 150 meal options each week, including snacks, breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, with a choice of five days or seven days, or build a custom box. Meals are chef-crafted, frozen, and ready to heat in five minutes. Dietary preferences include keto flex (a flexible less-restrictive keto plan with some carbohydrates), signature, heart-healthy, diabetes-friendly, menopause, and gluten-free options. Pricing and Plans Below are prices for the keto flex plan: Full program (7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, 6 dinners + My Night): $239.75Full program (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches, 5 dinners): $207.30Lunches and dinners (7 lunches, 7 dinners): $208.82Lunches and dinners (5 lunches, 5 dinners): $169.86 Final Verdict According to our testing panel, Factor hits the mark for best overall if you're searching for a keto meal delivery service. This fitness-conscious meal service has a dedicated keto meal plan with clearly labeled macros for easy tracking. If you are looking for accountability and support, we like the complimentary dietitian consult and the ability to track macros in certain nutrition apps. Plus, for households looking to keep their fridges stocked with ready-made, single-serving meals, customers can purchase up to 18 entrées per shipment at just $10.99 per serving. Compare the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Factor Best Overall $10.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Clean Eatz Best Value $7.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No CookUnity Best Prepared Meals $11.09 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes Trifecta Best for Athletes $14.80 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Fresh N Lean Best Organic $10.66 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes Territory Foods Best for Singles $15.94 per serving Serving the DC area, NYC, Philly, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, LA, and San Francisco Fresh Yes No Green Chef Best for Families $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No bistroMD Best for Weight Loss $11.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Guide to Choosing a Keto Meal Delivery Service Below are some considerations to keep in mind when choosing a keto delivery meal plan. What to Consider Price/Cost per Meal: Identifying a budget is helpful when figuring out which keto meal delivery service to select. With a wide range of costs, choosing a service that fits your household budget will help you pick a cost-effective meal service without breaking the bank.Number of Meals per Delivery: Some meal delivery services create single-serving portions, while others may offer multi-serving or larger portions that are family friendly. Think about what best suits your family. Another factor to consider is storage space. Limited fridge or freezer space? Selecting a keto meal service that offers smaller quantities is your best bet. Flexibility: Do you like a preselected meal plan, or do you prefer to order à la carte? Look at how each keto meal service is structured to help you find the best match for your household. Menu Selection: Some keto meal delivery services take pride in offering a rotating variety of meals, while other keto meal kits may focus on tried-and-true favorites. Depending on your tastes and preferences, think about your preferred menu selections.Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Do you or someone in your family suffer from food allergies or adhere to specific nutrition or dietary parameters? Identifying a keto meal delivery service that aligns with your needs will help you and your household stay healthy and on track. What Foods Are Permitted on a Keto Diet? Below is a list of some foods that may be permitted on a keto diet. However, some foods may need to be consumed in limited portions due to the number of carbohydrates. Vegetables, specifically leafy greens, peppers, spaghetti squash, tomatoes, broccoli, green beans, celery, radishes, cauliflower, and mushrooms (note that onions, winter squashes, corn, and potatoes tend to be high in starch and carbohydrates).Animal proteins such as meat and poultry, grass-fed if possibleSeafood and shellfishHigh-fat foods, such as avocados, olives, nuts, seeds, and extra-virgin olive oilSeafoodEggsDairy foods, such as full-fat yogurt, cream, and cottage cheese (to be consumed in moderation)Unsweetened plant-based milk, except for oat milk, which is high in natural sugarsCheese, specifically cheddar, cream cheese, Parmesan, manchego, and string cheeseDark chocolate that is 70 percent or higher in solid cocoa content Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Cheapest Keto Meal Delivery Service? Keto meal delivery services range in cost. Some meal services offer meals at just $7.99 a serving, while others may cost upward of $15 a serving. Generally, count on spending about $12 per serving. Many services tend to be quantity based, so the more meals you order, the less the cost is per serving. Is the Keto Diet Healthy? While the diet is high in fat and low in carbohydrates, many argue that keto helps promote weight loss due to your body entering a state of ketosis when the body is deprived of carbohydrates. Portion control is a crucial component of a keto diet. As with any diet, it's essential to consult your physician or registered dietitian to create a personalized diet plan. Can You Pay for Keto Meal Delivery Services With EBT? Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is a government-run program designed to assist those who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to pay for food using their food benefit allotment. Depending on the keto meal delivery service, some companies may accept EBT. For further assistance and details on EBT-eligible payments for keto meal delivery services, customer service can provide more information. Are Keto Meal Delivery Services as Healthy as Making Your Own Meals? Keto meal delivery services can be a healthy option and can expedite the weekly hassle of menu planning, grocery shopping, and hauling bulky groceries. Since the keto diet is based on specific percentages of fat and carbohydrates, most keto meals clearly label macros, taking the guesswork out of nutrition. Moreover, portion size is a tenet of the keto diet, and many keto meal kits are portioned as single-serving entrées that will help you stay on track. Plus, you'll save valuable time by skipping the shopping list and grocery store. Methodology Our team of PEOPLE researchers independently reviewed dozens of keto meal delivery services. Researchers looked at myriad factors, including various delivery offerings, product types, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and time lines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, researchers identified which keto meal delivery services earned a spot on our list. 