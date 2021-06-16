10 of Our Favorite Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. (to Visit This Summer If You Can!)
When it comes to frozen desserts, these spots are the cream of the crop!
Booza
Experience the cool and delightfully stretchy texture of the Arabic-style treat in Houston.
Crescent Ridge
In Sharon, Massachusetts, this local favorite uses fresh milk from small, family-owned farms nearby.
Kelley Country Creamery
Near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, this dairy has 500-plus favors, like peach pie.
Taharka Brothers
In Baltimore, scoop up creamy artisanal flavors, such as honey graham and matcha mochi.
Mora Iced Creamery
At this Bainbridge Island, Washington, shop, savor frozen gianduja, made with rich chocolate and hazelnuts.
Ice Cream Jubilee
Small batch blends - like Thai iced tea - are the stars at this popular Washington, D.C., spot.
I Am Frozen Dessert Café
In Overland Park, Kansas, dive into shaved cream - ice cream and shaved ice.
Saffron & Rose
In L.A., try Persian-style ice cream in flavors like mango or faloodeh (rose water with rice noodles).
Azucar
Frozen café con leche is even better than it sounds at this Cuban-inspired shop in Miami.
Crank & Boom
Delicious blends, like blackberry and buttermilk, are made with local ingredients in Lexington, Kentucky.