10 of Our Favorite Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. (to Visit This Summer If You Can!)

When it comes to frozen desserts, these spots are the cream of the crop!

By People Staff
June 16, 2021 09:00 AM

Booza

Experience the cool and delightfully stretchy texture of the Arabic-style treat in Houston. 

Crescent Ridge

In Sharon, Massachusetts, this local favorite uses fresh milk from small, family-owned farms nearby.

Kelley Country Creamery

Near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, this dairy has 500-plus favors, like peach pie. 

Taharka Brothers

In Baltimore, scoop up creamy artisanal flavors, such as honey graham and matcha mochi. 

Mora Iced Creamery

At this Bainbridge Island, Washington, shop, savor frozen gianduja, made with rich chocolate and hazelnuts.

Ice Cream Jubilee

Small batch blends - like Thai iced tea - are the stars at this popular Washington, D.C., spot.

I Am Frozen Dessert Café

In Overland Park, Kansas, dive into shaved cream - ice cream and shaved ice. 

Saffron & Rose

In L.A., try Persian-style ice cream in flavors like mango or faloodeh (rose water with rice noodles).

Azucar

Frozen café con leche is even better than it sounds at this Cuban-inspired shop in Miami. 

Crank & Boom

Credit: Sarah Jane Webb

Delicious blends, like blackberry and buttermilk, are made with local ingredients in Lexington, Kentucky.

