We Tasted (and Graded) Every Halo Top Flavor Available

Grade: B

Tasting Notes: Hello, summer in a pint. This fruity flavor is refreshing but definitely on the sweeter side. Our tasters were immediately reminded of the gummy peach rings you get at the candy store.

Want to taste it yourself? Stop by the Supermoon Bakehouse in N.Y.C. from May 31 to June 2 for Halo Top’s summer pop up. They’ll be passing out free tastes of their soft serve in flavors like Peaches and Cream, Peanut Butter Cup and Vanilla Bean for the first 150 guests.

