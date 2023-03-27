The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full

Get dinner on the table quickly and easily with these frozen food delivery services

By
Will Franke
Will Franke Headshot
Will Franke

Will is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Chicago. These days, he specializes in travel, food, and beverage, but he has written about every topic from over-the-counter cold medicine to political instability in Venezuela. In addition to writing, he works as a script supervisor in television and offers his expertise as a consultant to various marketing agencies. Once upon a time, he attended and graduated from Indiana University with a journalism degree. When Will isn't working, he is learning new languages, planning trips, or playing piano (poorly).

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 03:23 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Meatballs and broccoli lunch boxes
Photo: fortyforks / Getty Images

The image that comes to mind when thinking about frozen food isn't always a flattering one. Typically, frozen food is associated with cheap items in the freezer section of the grocery store that may have been kept at unideal temperatures for who knows how long. However, when it comes to frozen food delivery services, we invite you to reconsider that point of view.

Not only are frozen food delivery services very convenient since their products only need to be reheated to enjoy, but these services specialize in preparing their foods with the utmost care before sending them to their customers. Whether you're looking for plant-based food, meats, ice cream, or family-friendly dinners, you'll find that these are the best frozen food delivery services for both convenience and quality.

Best Frozen Food Delivery Services of 2023

Best Meals: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest logo
Daily Harvest
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.79 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With a terrific variety of flatbreads, soups, and more, Daily Harvest's selection makes it a great source of delicious frozen meals.

Pros

  • Shipping included
  • Customers can purchase items à la carte
  • Affordable options with volume-based discounts

Cons

  • Items are not customizable

Overview

If delicious frozen meals are what you're after, then look no further than Daily Harvest. In addition to its vast assortment of soups, grain bowls, flatbreads, and "harvest bakes," Daily Harvest offers a great selection of snacks and desserts, including ice cream, cookies, smoothies, and more. Everything on the menu is both plant-based and gluten-free, and organic ingredients take top priority. Additionally, Daily Harvest offers volume-based discounts for its orders, so the more items you buy, the more money you'll save.

Meals We Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Variety: Schwan's

Schwan's Home Delivery logo
Schwan's Home Delivery
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $5.79 per item
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Schwan's fantastic variety of meals, from pizza to seafood to BBQ, makes it one of the best frozen food delivery companies out there.

Pros

  • Excellent variety of meals, desserts, and more
  • Rotating deals and coupons listed on site
  • New items added to the menu frequently

Cons

  • Free shipping only included on certain orders
  • Cannot choose delivery date

Overview

Schwan's makes it so that you'll never get bored with your frozen meal delivery service. With an array of menu options including seafood, pasta, pizza, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, and more, Schwan's easily has one of the best selections out of any company on this list. Schwan's also adds new items to its website on a regular basis, which ensures that the variety only continues to grow. Best of all, you can check out the "Deals" section of the website to find items that give you the most bang for your buck.

Best for Budget: Clean Eatz

Clean Eatz Kitchen logo
Clean Eatz Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8 per meal
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With a wide selection of meals at just $8 each, Clean Eatz is an easy choice for those looking for generous, cost-effective servings.

Pros

  • Prices start at just $8 per meal
  • Variety of different meal plans available
  • Buying in bulk options available

Cons

  • Cannot choose delivery date

Overview

With meals as low as $8 each, Clean Eatz is a more affordable alternative to even some of the cheapest food options on the market. The company offers an extensive menu catering to various diets and lifestyle choices, including keto, low carb, and gluten-free. Choose from hearty meals like beef nacho fries, buffalo chicken mac and cheese, and burrito bowls, with bulk buying options that make the meals even more affordable, especially if you have multiple people to feed.

Meals We Tried

  • Cowboy shepherd's pie
  • "Everything But the Bun" burger
  • Popcorn chicken Parm
  • Nacho chicken
  • Chipotle breakfast bowl
  • Bourbon chicken mac and cheese
  • Sesame chicken
  • Bacon cheeseburger pizza
  • Pepperoni pizza

Best for Meats: Good Chop

Good Chop Logo
Good Chop
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $149 per box
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With its commitment to "high-quality meats and seafood," you'll be hard-pressed to find a better frozen meat delivery service than Good Chop.

Pros

  • Customizable deliveries of up to 72 portions of meat
  • Dozens of prime cuts available
  • Commitment to sustainability and locally sourced products

Cons

  • Free shipping not available
  • Limited seafood options

Overview

Rib-eye steak, filet mignon, tri-tip — if it's a cut of beef, chances are Good Chop has it. The company's selection of premium beef is bound to make any carnivore's mouth water, along with its array of sausages, chicken, seafood, and more. Simply pick which box size you want, either "medium" or "large," and fill it with whichever cuts of meat strike your fancy. While the $149 starting price tag may seem steep, this includes six cuts of meat with up to 36 portions, all sourced from independent farmers, which ends up making Good Chop a great value in the long run.

Best for Singles: Revive Superfoods

Revive Super Foods logo
Revive Super Foods
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Revive Superfoods focuses on serving individual portions of nutritious quick fixings, making it ideal for singles.

Pros

  • Wide variety of plant-based smoothies and frozen meals available
  • Free shipping included
  • Rewards programs for referrals, social media shares, and reviews

Cons

  • Limited allergen information on website

Overview

If you're a single person looking to stock up on nutritious snacks and meals, Revive Superfoods is a shoo-in. Revive lets you customize your own boxes of fruit- and veggie-rich options, from smoothies to soups to grain bowls, all preportioned and ready to enjoy within minutes. With servings starting at $7 each, Revive is a great option for budget-minded folks. You can also skip and pause deliveries whenever you need to, making this a very flexible service to boot.

Meals We Tried

  • Hazy Cocoa smoothie
  • Pink Dragon smoothie
  • Acai Twist smoothie
  • Chipotle and black bean supermeal
  • Lentil and sun-dried tomato supermeal
  • Avocado and quinoa supermeal
  • Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal
  • Guajillo tortilla soup
  • Artisan bean and tomato soup

Best for Families: Mosaic Foods

Mosaic Foods logo
Mosaic Foods
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.43 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Depends on ZIP code
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Mosaic Foods makes dinnertime fast, easy, and nutritious with its selection of family-friendly meals.

Pros

  • "Family Meals" that serve up to five people
  • Can choose delivery date
  • 10-20 grams of protein in each meal

Cons

  • Free shipping only on orders $100 or more
  • Limited delivery area

Overview

Mosaic Foods' "Family Meals" menu is a great option for those with multiple mouths to feed. Whereas many frozen meal services deliver meals with only one or two servings each, Mosaic Food's family menu is filled with hearty dinners like veggie potpie, penne alla vodka, and broccoli cheddar mac that were designed to feed four to five people. While the fact that Mosaic Foods doesn't have any meat options might not make it very appealing for the carnivores in your family, each meal contains 10-20 grams of protein, meaning that you won't be skipping the satiety with this service.

Meals We Tried

  • Spicy dan dan noodles
  • Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
  • Mac and greens
  • Pozole verde
  • Veggie kebab platter
  • Coconut chickpea curry

Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon

Splendid Spoon logo
Splendid Spoon
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With a robust selection of plant-based soups, noodle dishes, smoothies, and more, Splendid Spoon is an excellent choice for vegans and vegetarians alike.

Pros

  • Tons of delicious plant-based options
  • No cooking required
  • Can filter menu for various dietary needs

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Some meals aren't as filling

Overview

Whether you're a longtime plant-based eater or just want to introduce more greens to your diet, Splendid Spoon is a great choice. While some frozen meal delivery services struggle to build a menu that features enough variety, Splendid Spoon features cuisines from all over the world, from Italian to Indian to Korean. Choose from a variety of soups, noodles, grain bowls, smoothies, and more, all of which are completely plant-based and gluten-free.

Meals We Tried

Smoothies:

  • Cacao almond
  • Blackberry basil
  • Green matcha
  • Power greens
  • Raspberry cacao

Soups:

  • Red lentil dal
  • Green tomatillo chili
  • Lentil and kale
  • Kimchi fried quinoa
  • Cauliflower tikka
  • Cauliflower potato
  • Butternut turmeric
  • Garden minestrone

Best for Paleo: Paleo On The Go

Paleo on the Go logo
Paleo on the Go
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $14.75 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Paleo On The Go's menu is paleo and AIP compliant, and its delicious frozen offerings will make sticking to these diets easy and convenient.

Pros

  • Paleo and AIP compliant
  • Free shipping
  • Ingredients are clearly listed on packaging and at point of purchase

Cons

  • Can't choose delivery date
  • Menu does not change often

Overview

Many people look to the paleo diet as a solution for weight loss and getting lean. This isn't particularly surprising, since it's a diet that relies heavily on filling your diet with meat, vegetables, fish, and fruit. If you've been giving paleo a try and are thinking of trying a frozen meal delivery service, then Paleo On The Go is an excellent choice. The company's meals are all paleo and autoimmune protocol diet (AIP) compliant, and the fact that Paleo On The Go lists its ingredients clearly on the packaging makes it easy to keep your diet on track.

Meals We Tried

  • Homemade chicken potpie
  • Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon
  • Coq au vin with herb-mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes
  • Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash
  • Moo shoo pork tacos
  • German brats with sauerkraut and home-fried potatoes
  • Polish stuffed cabbage rolls
  • Thai basil shrimp

Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen

Magic Kitchen logo
Magic Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Not only does Magic Kitchen have a great selection of frozen meals, but it has its own menu designed specifically for seniors with tons of classic favorites.

Pros

  • Full meals and à la carte items available
  • Trial meal packs available at a discounted rate
  • Entire section of the menu specifically for senior meals

Cons

  • Shipping is expensive
  • Many items run out of stock quickly

Overview

Magic Kitchen has delicious meal options for everyone, but its menu specifically for seniors makes it an easy choice for this category. Magic Kitchen's senior menu is designed by dietitians to be healthy and low in sodium, and your meals all come prepared and ready to eat. Not ready to sign up for a subscription? You have the option to try a single delivery before deciding if you want to commit. Keep in mind that a lot of Magic Kitchen's most popular items run out of stock quickly, so if there's something you like, you'll need to order fast.

Meals We Tried

  • Vegetable caponata with orzo and spinach
  • Beef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blend
  • Balsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans
  • Chili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets

Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD

Bistro MD logo
Bistro MD
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

BistroMD's founder has over 20 years of experience helping patients lose weight, and she and her team deliver her expertise to you in the form of this great frozen meal delivery service.

Pros

  • Entire meal program dedicated to weight loss and heart health
  • Dietitian support available
  • Over 150 meals on the menu

Cons

  • Weekly meals selected for you
  • Does not allow for modifications or customization

Overview

Dr. Caroline J. Cederquist, M.D., built bistroMD on her 20 years of experience helping patients lose weight and achieve healthy weight maintenance. BistroMD's entire menu was specifically designed for weight loss and heart health, and the company's dietitians will be there to support you every step of the way. While it's easy to associate weight loss diets with restrictive food options, bistroMD's menu currently contains over 150 meals, from hickory smoked BBQ pork to jerk spiced tilapia with mango pineapple salsa. While your meals are selected for you based on the meal program you choose, you won't be skimping on flavor or nutrition with bistroMD.

Meals We Tried

  • Chicken, rice, and cheddar casserole
  • Salmon with dill mustard sauce
  • Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney
  • Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce
  • Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage
  • Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze
  • Mojo pork with black beans and rice
  • Chicken pad Thai
  • Grilled salmon with creamy pesto
  • Lasagna with garden marinara

Final Verdict

When it comes to excellent frozen food, each company on our list has something to offer. Looking for tasty plant-based meals? Daily Harvest and Splendid Spoon are hard to beat. Feeding a crowd? Mosaic Foods' "Family Meals" are sure to please everyone at the table. And if you're looking for truly impressive variety, Schwan's has nearly every type of frozen food you could ever need.

Compare the Best Frozen Food Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Daily Harvest
Best Meals		 $6.79 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
Schwan's
Best Variety		 $5.79 per meal 50 states Frozen No Yes, for orders $60 or more
Clean Eatz
Best for Budget		 $8 per meal 48 states Frozen No Yes
Good Chop
Best for Meats		 $149 per box 48 states Frozen Yes No
Revive Superfoods
Best for Singles		 $7 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes
Mosaic Foods
Best for Families		 $9.43 per serving Depends on ZIP code Frozen Yes Yes, on orders $100 or more
Splendid Spoon
Best Plant-Based		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
Paleo On The Go
Best for Paleo		 $14.75 per serving 50 states Frozen No Yes
Magic Kitchen
Best for Seniors		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No
bistroMD
Best for Weight Loss		 $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No

Guide to Choosing a Frozen Food Delivery Service

What to Consider

  • Price/Cost Per Meal: Food delivery services are great, but they can be more expensive than buying food from a grocery store. Make sure the frozen food delivery service you choose will fit into your budget.
  • Number of Meals Per Delivery: Does the meal delivery service you're looking at send you enough meals to feed everyone in your household?
  • Flexibility: If you have a busy schedule or travel often, check to see if your frozen meal delivery service allows you to skip or cancel deliveries whenever you need to.
  • Menu Selection: Nothing's worse than getting bored with your own meals — make sure you can find a meal delivery service that can change things up.
  • Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Have dietary restrictions? Check that the service you're looking at has enough items that can accommodate them.

Are Frozen Food Delivery Services Right for You?

Despite frozen food's unfair reputation, it's extremely convenient, and many frozen food delivery services prepare their products with fresh and sustainable ingredients. Frozen food also has a longer shelf life than fresh, which helps lessen food waste. If you're looking to make mealtime more convenient without sacrificing flavor or quality, frozen food delivery services are right for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Frozen Meals Be Healthy?

Absolutely! Many frozen meal delivery services use flash-freezing techniques, which means that the cellular integrity of the food is intact and all the nutrients are preserved.

Are Frozen Food Delivery Services Worth It?

Whether or not a frozen food delivery service is "worth it" is a bit subjective. However, if you are looking for a way to make your meals more convenient and eliminate the mess from your kitchen, then they are certainly worth trying.

Are Frozen Meals Cheaper than Takeout?

Oftentimes, yes. Especially considering the fees that takeout and delivery are infamous for, you will probably find that a delivery service or subscription beats the cost of takeout.

What Should You Look for in Frozen Meals?

This depends on your personal taste and preferences. However, a couple of things to consider are how much it will cost, the variety of meals available, and the nutritional integrity of the food itself.

Methodology

We compiled this list after evaluating dozens of frozen food delivery services on an extensive list of criteria. These include cost, customer reviews, variety of meals, overall flexibility, and more. While each of these companies caters to different tastes and preferences, we are confident that any one of these services is a terrific choice for frozen meal delivery.

Related Articles
Whole30 Grilled salmon with fresh asparagus and mashed potatoes on a plate
The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Plate of roasted chicken liver with tomato salad
The Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services for Fine Dining at Home
Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go
A tray of roasted chicken legs on gray background
These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
healthy meal delivery
12 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying
Young people having a toast with a glass of wine
These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover
Woman feeding her pet dog
The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate
Collection of wineglasses with various wine
Wine Delivery Services to Order From Today
best dog subscription boxes
14 Dog Subscription Boxes to Pamper Your Pup on the Regular
best makeup subscription boxes
Elevate Your Smokey Eye and Sculpted Brow with These 10 Makeup Subscription Boxes
best cologne subscription boxes
10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods
Birth control pills blister pack
Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health
best internet and tv bundles
Combine Your Internet and TV Bills with These 8 Bundles
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues