Best Frozen Food Delivery Services of 2023

Not only are frozen food delivery services very convenient since their products only need to be reheated to enjoy, but these services specialize in preparing their foods with the utmost care before sending them to their customers. Whether you're looking for plant-based food, meats, ice cream, or family-friendly dinners, you'll find that these are the best frozen food delivery services for both convenience and quality.

The image that comes to mind when thinking about frozen food isn't always a flattering one. Typically, frozen food is associated with cheap items in the freezer section of the grocery store that may have been kept at unideal temperatures for who knows how long. However, when it comes to frozen food delivery services, we invite you to reconsider that point of view.

Best Meals: Daily Harvest
Key Specs
Starting Price: $6.79 per serving

Delivery Area: 48 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
With a terrific variety of flatbreads, soups, and more, Daily Harvest's selection makes it a great source of delicious frozen meals.
Pros
Shipping included

Customers can purchase items à la carte

Affordable options with volume-based discounts
Cons
Items are not customizable
Overview
If delicious frozen meals are what you're after, then look no further than Daily Harvest. In addition to its vast assortment of soups, grain bowls, flatbreads, and "harvest bakes," Daily Harvest offers a great selection of snacks and desserts, including ice cream, cookies, smoothies, and more. Everything on the menu is both plant-based and gluten-free, and organic ingredients take top priority. Additionally, Daily Harvest offers volume-based discounts for its orders, so the more items you buy, the more money you'll save.
Meals We Tried
Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Variety: Schwan's
Key Specs
Starting Price: $5.79 per item

Delivery Area: 50 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
Schwan's fantastic variety of meals, from pizza to seafood to BBQ, makes it one of the best frozen food delivery companies out there.
Pros
Excellent variety of meals, desserts, and more

Rotating deals and coupons listed on site

New items added to the menu frequently
Cons
Free shipping only included on certain orders

Cannot choose delivery date Overview Schwan's makes it so that you'll never get bored with your frozen meal delivery service. With an array of menu options including seafood, pasta, pizza, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, and more, Schwan's easily has one of the best selections out of any company on this list. Schwan's also adds new items to its website on a regular basis, which ensures that the variety only continues to grow. Best of all, you can check out the "Deals" section of the website to find items that give you the most bang for your buck.

Best for Budget: Clean Eatz
Key Specs
Starting Price: $8 per meal

Delivery Area: 48 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
With a wide selection of meals at just $8 each, Clean Eatz is an easy choice for those looking for generous, cost-effective servings.
Pros
Prices start at just $8 per meal

Variety of different meal plans available

Buying in bulk options available
Cons
Cannot choose delivery date
Overview
With meals as low as $8 each, Clean Eatz is a more affordable alternative to even some of the cheapest food options on the market. The company offers an extensive menu catering to various diets and lifestyle choices, including keto, low carb, and gluten-free. Choose from hearty meals like beef nacho fries, buffalo chicken mac and cheese, and burrito bowls, with bulk buying options that make the meals even more affordable, especially if you have multiple people to feed.
Meals We Tried
Cowboy shepherd's pie

"Everything But the Bun" burger

Popcorn chicken Parm

Nacho chicken

Chipotle breakfast bowl

Bourbon chicken mac and cheese

Sesame chicken

Bacon cheeseburger pizza

Pepperoni pizza

Best for Meats: Good Chop
Key Specs
Starting Price: $149 per box

Delivery Area: 48 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
With its commitment to "high-quality meats and seafood," you'll be hard-pressed to find a better frozen meat delivery service than Good Chop.
Pros
Customizable deliveries of up to 72 portions of meat

Dozens of prime cuts available

Commitment to sustainability and locally sourced products
Cons
Free shipping not available

Limited seafood options Overview Rib-eye steak, filet mignon, tri-tip — if it's a cut of beef, chances are Good Chop has it. The company's selection of premium beef is bound to make any carnivore's mouth water, along with its array of sausages, chicken, seafood, and more. Simply pick which box size you want, either "medium" or "large," and fill it with whichever cuts of meat strike your fancy. While the $149 starting price tag may seem steep, this includes six cuts of meat with up to 36 portions, all sourced from independent farmers, which ends up making Good Chop a great value in the long run.

Best for Singles: Revive Superfoods
Key Specs
Starting Price: $7 per serving

Delivery Area: 50 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
Revive Superfoods focuses on serving individual portions of nutritious quick fixings, making it ideal for singles.
Pros
Wide variety of plant-based smoothies and frozen meals available

Free shipping included

Rewards programs for referrals, social media shares, and reviews
Cons
Limited allergen information on website
Overview
If you're a single person looking to stock up on nutritious snacks and meals, Revive Superfoods is a shoo-in. Revive lets you customize your own boxes of fruit- and veggie-rich options, from smoothies to soups to grain bowls, all preportioned and ready to enjoy within minutes. With servings starting at $7 each, Revive is a great option for budget-minded folks. You can also skip and pause deliveries whenever you need to, making this a very flexible service to boot.
Meals We Tried
Hazy Cocoa smoothie

Pink Dragon smoothie

Acai Twist smoothie

Chipotle and black bean supermeal

Lentil and sun-dried tomato supermeal

Avocado and quinoa supermeal

Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal

Guajillo tortilla soup

Artisan bean and tomato soup

Best for Families: Mosaic Foods
Key Specs
Starting Price: $9.43 per serving

Delivery Area: Depends on ZIP code

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
Mosaic Foods makes dinnertime fast, easy, and nutritious with its selection of family-friendly meals.
Pros
"Family Meals" that serve up to five people

Can choose delivery date

10-20 grams of protein in each meal
Cons
Free shipping only on orders $100 or more

Limited delivery area
Overview
Mosaic Foods' "Family Meals" menu is a great option for those with multiple mouths to feed. Whereas many frozen meal services deliver meals with only one or two servings each, Mosaic Food's family menu is filled with hearty dinners like veggie potpie, penne alla vodka, and broccoli cheddar mac that were designed to feed four to five people. While the fact that Mosaic Foods doesn't have any meat options might not make it very appealing for the carnivores in your family, each meal contains 10-20 grams of protein, meaning that you won't be skipping the satiety with this service.
Meals We Tried
Spicy dan dan noodles

Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)

Mac and greens

Pozole verde

Veggie kebab platter

Coconut chickpea curry

Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon
Key Specs
Starting Price: $10 per serving

Delivery Area: 48 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
With a robust selection of plant-based soups, noodle dishes, smoothies, and more, Splendid Spoon is an excellent choice for vegans and vegetarians alike.
Pros
Tons of delicious plant-based options

No cooking required

Can filter menu for various dietary needs
Cons
Higher price point

Some meals aren't as filling
Overview
Whether you're a longtime plant-based eater or just want to introduce more greens to your diet, Splendid Spoon is a great choice. While some frozen meal delivery services struggle to build a menu that features enough variety, Splendid Spoon features cuisines from all over the world, from Italian to Indian to Korean. Choose from a variety of soups, noodles, grain bowls, smoothies, and more, all of which are completely plant-based and gluten-free.
Meals We Tried
Smoothies: Cacao almond

Blackberry basil

Green matcha

Power greens

Raspberry cacao Soups: Red lentil dal

Green tomatillo chili

Lentil and kale

Kimchi fried quinoa

Cauliflower tikka

Cauliflower potato

Butternut turmeric

Garden minestrone

Best for Paleo: Paleo On The Go
Key Specs
Starting Price: $14.75 per serving

Delivery Area: 50 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
Paleo On The Go's menu is paleo and AIP compliant, and its delicious frozen offerings will make sticking to these diets easy and convenient.
Pros
Paleo and AIP compliant

Free shipping

Ingredients are clearly listed on packaging and at point of purchase
Cons
Can't choose delivery date

Menu does not change often
Overview
Many people look to the paleo diet as a solution for weight loss and getting lean. This isn't particularly surprising, since it's a diet that relies heavily on filling your diet with meat, vegetables, fish, and fruit. If you've been giving paleo a try and are thinking of trying a frozen meal delivery service, then Paleo On The Go is an excellent choice. The company's meals are all paleo and autoimmune protocol diet (AIP) compliant, and the fact that Paleo On The Go lists its ingredients clearly on the packaging makes it easy to keep your diet on track.
Meals We Tried
Homemade chicken potpie

Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon

Coq au vin with herb-mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash

Moo shoo pork tacos

German brats with sauerkraut and home-fried potatoes

Polish stuffed cabbage rolls

Thai basil shrimp

Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen
Key Specs
Starting Price: $10 per serving

Delivery Area: 48 states

Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
Not only does Magic Kitchen have a great selection of frozen meals, but it has its own menu designed specifically for seniors with tons of classic favorites.
Pros
Full meals and à la carte items available

Trial meal packs available at a discounted rate

Entire section of the menu specifically for senior meals
Cons
Shipping is expensive

Many items run out of stock quickly
Overview
Magic Kitchen has delicious meal options for everyone, but its menu specifically for seniors makes it an easy choice for this category. Magic Kitchen's senior menu is designed by dietitians to be healthy and low in sodium, and your meals all come prepared and ready to eat. Not ready to sign up for a subscription? You have the option to try a single delivery before deciding if you want to commit. Keep in mind that a lot of Magic Kitchen's most popular items run out of stock quickly, so if there's something you like, you'll need to order fast.
Meals We Tried
Vegetable caponata with orzo and spinach

Beef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blend

Balsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans

Chili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets