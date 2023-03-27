Lifestyle Food The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full Get dinner on the table quickly and easily with these frozen food delivery services By Will Franke Will Franke Will is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Chicago. These days, he specializes in travel, food, and beverage, but he has written about every topic from over-the-counter cold medicine to political instability in Venezuela. In addition to writing, he works as a script supervisor in television and offers his expertise as a consultant to various marketing agencies. Once upon a time, he attended and graduated from Indiana University with a journalism degree. When Will isn't working, he is learning new languages, planning trips, or playing piano (poorly). We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: fortyforks / Getty Images The image that comes to mind when thinking about frozen food isn't always a flattering one. Typically, frozen food is associated with cheap items in the freezer section of the grocery store that may have been kept at unideal temperatures for who knows how long. However, when it comes to frozen food delivery services, we invite you to reconsider that point of view. Not only are frozen food delivery services very convenient since their products only need to be reheated to enjoy, but these services specialize in preparing their foods with the utmost care before sending them to their customers. Whether you're looking for plant-based food, meats, ice cream, or family-friendly dinners, you'll find that these are the best frozen food delivery services for both convenience and quality. Best Frozen Food Delivery Services of 2023 Best Meals: Daily Harvest Best Variety: Schwan's Best for Budget: Clean Eatz Best for Meats: Good Chop Best for Singles: Revive Superfoods Best for Families: Mosaic Foods Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon Best for Paleo: Paleo On The Go Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Best Meals: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.79 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With a terrific variety of flatbreads, soups, and more, Daily Harvest's selection makes it a great source of delicious frozen meals. ProsShipping includedCustomers can purchase items à la carteAffordable options with volume-based discountsConsItems are not customizableOverview If delicious frozen meals are what you're after, then look no further than Daily Harvest. In addition to its vast assortment of soups, grain bowls, flatbreads, and "harvest bakes," Daily Harvest offers a great selection of snacks and desserts, including ice cream, cookies, smoothies, and more. Everything on the menu is both plant-based and gluten-free, and organic ingredients take top priority. Additionally, Daily Harvest offers volume-based discounts for its orders, so the more items you buy, the more money you'll save. Meals We TriedMint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best Variety: Schwan's Schwan's Home Delivery Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $5.79 per itemDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Schwan's fantastic variety of meals, from pizza to seafood to BBQ, makes it one of the best frozen food delivery companies out there. ProsExcellent variety of meals, desserts, and moreRotating deals and coupons listed on siteNew items added to the menu frequentlyConsFree shipping only included on certain ordersCannot choose delivery dateOverview Schwan's makes it so that you'll never get bored with your frozen meal delivery service. With an array of menu options including seafood, pasta, pizza, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, and more, Schwan's easily has one of the best selections out of any company on this list. Schwan's also adds new items to its website on a regular basis, which ensures that the variety only continues to grow. Best of all, you can check out the "Deals" section of the website to find items that give you the most bang for your buck. Best for Budget: Clean Eatz Clean Eatz Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8 per mealDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With a wide selection of meals at just $8 each, Clean Eatz is an easy choice for those looking for generous, cost-effective servings. ProsPrices start at just $8 per mealVariety of different meal plans availableBuying in bulk options availableConsCannot choose delivery dateOverview With meals as low as $8 each, Clean Eatz is a more affordable alternative to even some of the cheapest food options on the market. The company offers an extensive menu catering to various diets and lifestyle choices, including keto, low carb, and gluten-free. Choose from hearty meals like beef nacho fries, buffalo chicken mac and cheese, and burrito bowls, with bulk buying options that make the meals even more affordable, especially if you have multiple people to feed. Meals We TriedCowboy shepherd's pie"Everything But the Bun" burgerPopcorn chicken ParmNacho chickenChipotle breakfast bowlBourbon chicken mac and cheeseSesame chickenBacon cheeseburger pizzaPepperoni pizza Best for Meats: Good Chop Good Chop Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $149 per boxDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With its commitment to "high-quality meats and seafood," you'll be hard-pressed to find a better frozen meat delivery service than Good Chop. ProsCustomizable deliveries of up to 72 portions of meatDozens of prime cuts availableCommitment to sustainability and locally sourced productsConsFree shipping not availableLimited seafood optionsOverview Rib-eye steak, filet mignon, tri-tip — if it's a cut of beef, chances are Good Chop has it. The company's selection of premium beef is bound to make any carnivore's mouth water, along with its array of sausages, chicken, seafood, and more. Simply pick which box size you want, either "medium" or "large," and fill it with whichever cuts of meat strike your fancy. While the $149 starting price tag may seem steep, this includes six cuts of meat with up to 36 portions, all sourced from independent farmers, which ends up making Good Chop a great value in the long run. Best for Singles: Revive Superfoods Revive Super Foods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Revive Superfoods focuses on serving individual portions of nutritious quick fixings, making it ideal for singles. ProsWide variety of plant-based smoothies and frozen meals availableFree shipping includedRewards programs for referrals, social media shares, and reviewsConsLimited allergen information on websiteOverview If you're a single person looking to stock up on nutritious snacks and meals, Revive Superfoods is a shoo-in. Revive lets you customize your own boxes of fruit- and veggie-rich options, from smoothies to soups to grain bowls, all preportioned and ready to enjoy within minutes. With servings starting at $7 each, Revive is a great option for budget-minded folks. You can also skip and pause deliveries whenever you need to, making this a very flexible service to boot. Meals We TriedHazy Cocoa smoothie Pink Dragon smoothie Acai Twist smoothie Chipotle and black bean supermeal Lentil and sun-dried tomato supermeal Avocado and quinoa supermeal Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal Guajillo tortilla soup Artisan bean and tomato soup Best for Families: Mosaic Foods Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.43 per servingDelivery Area: Depends on ZIP codeProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Mosaic Foods makes dinnertime fast, easy, and nutritious with its selection of family-friendly meals. Pros"Family Meals" that serve up to five peopleCan choose delivery date10-20 grams of protein in each mealConsFree shipping only on orders $100 or moreLimited delivery areaOverview Mosaic Foods' "Family Meals" menu is a great option for those with multiple mouths to feed. Whereas many frozen meal services deliver meals with only one or two servings each, Mosaic Food's family menu is filled with hearty dinners like veggie potpie, penne alla vodka, and broccoli cheddar mac that were designed to feed four to five people. While the fact that Mosaic Foods doesn't have any meat options might not make it very appealing for the carnivores in your family, each meal contains 10-20 grams of protein, meaning that you won't be skipping the satiety with this service. Meals We TriedSpicy dan dan noodlesBuffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)Mac and greensPozole verdeVeggie kebab platterCoconut chickpea curry Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With a robust selection of plant-based soups, noodle dishes, smoothies, and more, Splendid Spoon is an excellent choice for vegans and vegetarians alike. ProsTons of delicious plant-based optionsNo cooking requiredCan filter menu for various dietary needsConsHigher price pointSome meals aren't as fillingOverview Whether you're a longtime plant-based eater or just want to introduce more greens to your diet, Splendid Spoon is a great choice. While some frozen meal delivery services struggle to build a menu that features enough variety, Splendid Spoon features cuisines from all over the world, from Italian to Indian to Korean. Choose from a variety of soups, noodles, grain bowls, smoothies, and more, all of which are completely plant-based and gluten-free. Meals We Tried Smoothies: Cacao almondBlackberry basilGreen matchaPower greensRaspberry cacao Soups: Red lentil dalGreen tomatillo chiliLentil and kaleKimchi fried quinoaCauliflower tikkaCauliflower potatoButternut turmericGarden minestrone Best for Paleo: Paleo On The Go Paleo on the Go Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $14.75 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Paleo On The Go's menu is paleo and AIP compliant, and its delicious frozen offerings will make sticking to these diets easy and convenient. ProsPaleo and AIP compliantFree shippingIngredients are clearly listed on packaging and at point of purchaseConsCan't choose delivery dateMenu does not change oftenOverview Many people look to the paleo diet as a solution for weight loss and getting lean. This isn't particularly surprising, since it's a diet that relies heavily on filling your diet with meat, vegetables, fish, and fruit. If you've been giving paleo a try and are thinking of trying a frozen meal delivery service, then Paleo On The Go is an excellent choice. The company's meals are all paleo and autoimmune protocol diet (AIP) compliant, and the fact that Paleo On The Go lists its ingredients clearly on the packaging makes it easy to keep your diet on track. Meals We TriedHomemade chicken potpieBacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky baconCoq au vin with herb-mashed Japanese white sweet potatoesSalisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash Moo shoo pork tacosGerman brats with sauerkraut and home-fried potatoesPolish stuffed cabbage rollsThai basil shrimp Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Not only does Magic Kitchen have a great selection of frozen meals, but it has its own menu designed specifically for seniors with tons of classic favorites. ProsFull meals and à la carte items availableTrial meal packs available at a discounted rateEntire section of the menu specifically for senior mealsConsShipping is expensiveMany items run out of stock quicklyOverview Magic Kitchen has delicious meal options for everyone, but its menu specifically for seniors makes it an easy choice for this category. Magic Kitchen's senior menu is designed by dietitians to be healthy and low in sodium, and your meals all come prepared and ready to eat. Not ready to sign up for a subscription? You have the option to try a single delivery before deciding if you want to commit. Keep in mind that a lot of Magic Kitchen's most popular items run out of stock quickly, so if there's something you like, you'll need to order fast. Meals We TriedVegetable caponata with orzo and spinachBeef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blendBalsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beansChili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It BistroMD's founder has over 20 years of experience helping patients lose weight, and she and her team deliver her expertise to you in the form of this great frozen meal delivery service. ProsEntire meal program dedicated to weight loss and heart healthDietitian support availableOver 150 meals on the menuConsWeekly meals selected for youDoes not allow for modifications or customizationOverview Dr. Caroline J. Cederquist, M.D., built bistroMD on her 20 years of experience helping patients lose weight and achieve healthy weight maintenance. BistroMD's entire menu was specifically designed for weight loss and heart health, and the company's dietitians will be there to support you every step of the way. While it's easy to associate weight loss diets with restrictive food options, bistroMD's menu currently contains over 150 meals, from hickory smoked BBQ pork to jerk spiced tilapia with mango pineapple salsa. While your meals are selected for you based on the meal program you choose, you won't be skimping on flavor or nutrition with bistroMD. Meals We TriedChicken, rice, and cheddar casseroleSalmon with dill mustard sauceTurkey breast with cranberry apple chutneyOven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauceBaked pasta marinara with chicken sausageMeatloaf with honey bourbon glazeMojo pork with black beans and riceChicken pad ThaiGrilled salmon with creamy pestoLasagna with garden marinara Final Verdict When it comes to excellent frozen food, each company on our list has something to offer. Looking for tasty plant-based meals? Daily Harvest and Splendid Spoon are hard to beat. Feeding a crowd? Mosaic Foods' "Family Meals" are sure to please everyone at the table. And if you're looking for truly impressive variety, Schwan's has nearly every type of frozen food you could ever need. Compare the Best Frozen Food Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Daily Harvest Best Meals $6.79 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes Schwan's Best Variety $5.79 per meal 50 states Frozen No Yes, for orders $60 or more Clean Eatz Best for Budget $8 per meal 48 states Frozen No Yes Good Chop Best for Meats $149 per box 48 states Frozen Yes No Revive Superfoods Best for Singles $7 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes Mosaic Foods Best for Families $9.43 per serving Depends on ZIP code Frozen Yes Yes, on orders $100 or more Splendid Spoon Best Plant-Based $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes Paleo On The Go Best for Paleo $14.75 per serving 50 states Frozen No Yes Magic Kitchen Best for Seniors $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No bistroMD Best for Weight Loss $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Guide to Choosing a Frozen Food Delivery Service What to Consider Price/Cost Per Meal: Food delivery services are great, but they can be more expensive than buying food from a grocery store. Make sure the frozen food delivery service you choose will fit into your budget.Number of Meals Per Delivery: Does the meal delivery service you're looking at send you enough meals to feed everyone in your household?Flexibility: If you have a busy schedule or travel often, check to see if your frozen meal delivery service allows you to skip or cancel deliveries whenever you need to. Menu Selection: Nothing's worse than getting bored with your own meals — make sure you can find a meal delivery service that can change things up.Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Have dietary restrictions? Check that the service you're looking at has enough items that can accommodate them. Are Frozen Food Delivery Services Right for You? Despite frozen food's unfair reputation, it's extremely convenient, and many frozen food delivery services prepare their products with fresh and sustainable ingredients. Frozen food also has a longer shelf life than fresh, which helps lessen food waste. If you're looking to make mealtime more convenient without sacrificing flavor or quality, frozen food delivery services are right for you. Frequently Asked Questions Can Frozen Meals Be Healthy? Absolutely! Many frozen meal delivery services use flash-freezing techniques, which means that the cellular integrity of the food is intact and all the nutrients are preserved. Are Frozen Food Delivery Services Worth It? Whether or not a frozen food delivery service is "worth it" is a bit subjective. However, if you are looking for a way to make your meals more convenient and eliminate the mess from your kitchen, then they are certainly worth trying. Are Frozen Meals Cheaper than Takeout? Oftentimes, yes. Especially considering the fees that takeout and delivery are infamous for, you will probably find that a delivery service or subscription beats the cost of takeout. What Should You Look for in Frozen Meals? This depends on your personal taste and preferences. However, a couple of things to consider are how much it will cost, the variety of meals available, and the nutritional integrity of the food itself. Methodology We compiled this list after evaluating dozens of frozen food delivery services on an extensive list of criteria. These include cost, customer reviews, variety of meals, overall flexibility, and more. While each of these companies caters to different tastes and preferences, we are confident that any one of these services is a terrific choice for frozen meal delivery. 