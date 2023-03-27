Best Food Subscription Boxes of 2023

As you'll see, there is something for everyone when it comes to food delivery, and if you're ready to ditch the produce aisle for a fresh delivery of new foods to your door every week or month, then check out PEOPLE's list of the best food subscription boxes.

There's an easier way to prepare meals at home without grocery shopping, and no, it isn't getting cold, overly expensive takeout. Introducing the food subscription box — your new alternative to long trips to the grocery store and picking out ingredients yourself. Regardless of what you're after, whether it's sweets, rib-eye steak, or even live lobster, food subscriptions come in such a great variety that there is bound to be something on the market for you.

Best for Meat: ButcherBox Butcher Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $146 per box

$146 per box Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Delivery Frequency: Monthly Why You Should Try It ButcherBox's mouthwatering selection is your new one-stop shop for all your premium meats. Pros All of its livestock is grass-fed and humanely raised

Sourcing and sustainability information readily available on site

Boxes contain between 24 to 60 portions of high-end meat Cons Not all meat is from the U.S.

Expensive price per shipment Overview You no longer need to choose between quality and quantity. ButcherBox offers three different meat delivery options, ranging from 24 to 60 meals, making it one of the top food subscriptions available. Of course, the price per shipment is a bit expensive, but considering the quality of the grass-fed, humanely raised meats and the fact that the meals in each shipment average around $6 per serving, the price tag ends up being more than worth it. Not only is ButcherBox a delicious and cost-effective meal partner, but it is committed to sustainability, which is rare (no pun intended) for a meat producer.

Best for Lobster: Lobster Anywhere Lobster Anywhere Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $139 per dinner

$139 per dinner Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Delivery Frequency: individually Why You Should Try It Who would have thought you could get gourmet lobster delivered right to your door? Pros Large variety of whole lobsters, tails, rolls, and other seafood

Rotating list of specials, including surf and turf

Gifting options available Cons Expensive cost per meal

Shipping fees for Saturday deliveries Overview Yes, you read that right. With Lobster Anywhere, you can enjoy gourmet lobster from the comfort of your own home. Its specialty is the "Maine Squeeze" lobster dinner, which features two lobster tails and New England clam chowder, but Lobster Anywhere also carries a fantastic variety of other seafood like shrimp and scallops. Missing those lobster rolls from your vacation in Maine? No worries, this site has those too. Of course, since you are ordering lobster, you'll find that its offerings are pretty pricey, and while Lobster Anywhere provides free shipping most days, there is a fee for Saturday deliveries.

Best Meal Kits: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Delivery Frequency: Weekly Why You Should Try It Blue Apron offers some fantastic meal kits, which specialize in chef favorites, family-friendly meals, and more. Pros Affordable weekly subscription

Can skip or cancel orders at any time

Also sells wine bundles and kitchen tools Cons Uses lots of plastic packaging

No gifting options available Overview Blue Apron offers some of the best meal kits on the market, which makes it a no-brainer for this category. Just look through Blue Apron's premium offerings like rib-eye steak, hoisin pork belly ramen, and roasted butternut squash, and you'll see why. Suddenly, going out and buying your groceries sounds much less appealing. It offers many different menus that alternate offerings regularly so that you can order meal kits based on your preferences. Most of Blue Apron's kits offer two servings per shipment, but if you have a lot of people to feed, you'll be happy to know its family-friendly menu items come with four servings.

Best for Fruit: Hungry Harvest Hungry Harvest Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15 per box

$15 per box Delivery Area: 5 states

5 states Delivery Frequency: Individually Why You Should Try It If you're looking for the best food box subscriptions for fruit, then look no further than Hungry Harvest's fresh, organic offerings. Pros Full organic options

Subscriptions available that let you skip delivery days

Free shipping Cons Only delivers to specific ZIP codes

Requires purchase of fresh produce before other items can be added to cart Overview Fruits are an excellent daily choice of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, so if you're looking for the top food subscription boxes that offer plenty of fruit, then Hungry Harvest is for you. While its online menu is full of nutritious fruit and vegetable options, it offers so much more, and you can filter the menu by category to find just what you're looking for. If you are serious about only eating organic, you'll be glad to hear that two out of Hungry Harvest's three harvest boxes feature exclusively organic produce. While its offerings are no doubt great, at this time, the company only delivers to select ZIP codes, so make sure you have access before getting too excited about placing an order.

Best for Cookies: Milk Bar Milk Bar Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $175 per three boxes

$175 per three boxes Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Delivery Frequency: Monthly Why You Should Try It Regardless of what your sweet tooth has been craving, Milk Bar is more than happy to oblige. Pros All box items are prepared by world-class pastry chefs

Online baking classes available

Brick-and-mortar bakeries in several large North American cities Cons Some reviews say items are too sweet

Subscription is expensive for desserts Overview Let's face it, we'd all be better off with a box of cookies and desserts showing up at our home every month. Fortunately, that's exactly what Milk Bar does, and its team does it with style. Whether you're looking for a perfect birthday cake for a friend, trying to find the perfect tin of assorted cookies to brighten up the office, or just really want some red velvet cake, Milk Bar's seemingly endless offerings are bound to keep you interested. Best of all, its pastries and goodies are all prepared by world-class bakers constantly working to innovate and perfect all your classic favorites. The only downside? Milk Bar's price tag is a bit more expensive than your runs to the pastry shop.

Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Trade Coffee Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $35.50 per shipment

$35.50 per shipment Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Delivery Frequency: Monthly Why You Should Try It There's a lot of food on this list, clearly. How about a coffee subscription instead? Pros Affordable subscription options starting at just $16

Features premium coffee from all over the world

Several gifting options available Cons Customer support not available on weekends Overview Wouldn't it be nice to have someone in your corner who could remember to send you a regular shipment of coffee every month, so you didn't have to do it yourself? With Trade Coffee, that's precisely how it works. Trade Coffee offers two tiers of subscriptions, both of which offer premium coffee from around the world. Subscriptions are customizable based on your preferred brewing method and level of coffee experience. If you're looking to save a loved one from the pain of decaffeination, there are various gifting options to choose from, ranging from individual boxes to regular subscriptions.

Best for Seafood: Blue Circle Foods Blue Circle Food Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $12 per package

$12 per package Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Delivery Frequency: Monthly Why You Should Try It Need something to pair with that white wine? Pick up some fresh, sustainably sourced seafood from Blue Circle Foods. Pros Delicious seafood offerings starting at just $12

Embraces sustainable seafood sourcing for its products

Recipes on site for appetizers, main courses, and breakfasts Cons Slightly limited selection

Cannot cancel the subscription after it's been sent out Overview Seafood is a terrific way to load up on protein without the saturated fat, among many other health benefits. So, if you're looking for a convenient way to help introduce more fish into your diet, this may be a good option for you. Blue Circle foods has a great selection of smoked salmon, fillets, shrimp, fish patties, and more that are both budget-friendly and delicious. All products are shipped with dry ice, so you don't have to worry about your seafood going bad in transit (nothing worse than rotten fish, after all). Blue Circle also uses sustainably sourced fish for all orders, making it an earth-friendly choice.

Best for Gifting: Hickory Farms Hickory Farms Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $19.99 per box

$19.99 per box Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Delivery Frequency: Individually Why You Should Try It From meat and cheese platters to birthday cupcakes, Hickory Farms' seemingly endless gifting options make them the best subscription food box for gifting. Pros Over 100 gifting options available

Option to sort gifting options by holiday, occasion, items, and more

Baskets start at less than $20 Cons Shipping is not included

Cannot deliver wine gifts to every state Overview From birthdays, Christmas, Mother's Day, and more, there are so many occasions that are made cheerier just by having extra food and treats nearby. If you're in the market for a handy gift basket of food, whether it's cake, cheese, sausages, or otherwise, Hickory Farms has over 100 different gifting options to choose from. Best of all, it is incredibly budget-friendly, with items starting at less than $20. Remember, however, that due to strict laws many states have about shipping alcohol, you cannot send this store's wine gift boxes and baskets to every state. We recommend checking with its customer service department before purchasing any orders that contain alcohol so you don't have any problems placing your order.

Best for Candy: Treatsbox Treatsbox Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $25 per shipment

$25 per shipment Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Delivery Frequency: Monthly Why You Should Try It A subscription service that delivers limited edition candy to my door every month? Yes, please. Pros Three different subscription sizes to choose from

Limited edition candies available

Delivers to all 50 states Cons Cannot swap items based on allergies

Candy does not repeat Overview What else is there to say about Treatsbox? You want candy delivered straight to your door, and it does just that; it's a perfect match. Every month, Treatsbox sends you a variety of chocolates, hard candies, lollipops, and more, and since there are three different tiers to choose from, you can choose how much candy you receive. If you want to start small, sign up for the regular box, which gives you eight to 10 items, but if your sweet tooth is more demanding, go with its colossal option, which gets you between 30 to 34 candies. Box themes include Wonka, retro, chocolate, sour, and original, all of which give you a variety of classic favorites and limited edition treats.