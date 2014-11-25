Image zoom

Hey y’all! I’m Alex Apatoff, PEOPLE’s senior style editor. You’ll have to forgive my fake Southern accent, but after visiting Savannah, Georgia for the first time, it’s a little hard to resist. Also hard to resist? The amazing food jam-packed into a not-very-big city. I happened to be visiting during the Savannah Food and Wine Festival, so in honor of the city’s celebration of all things delicious, I chronicled the five best things I tried. Believe me: This was not an easy decision. You should probably go visit to judge for yourself.



Avocado Toast at The Collins Quarter: Avocado toast is already the most-Instagrammed food group in the world (pretty sure that’s a scientific fact) but the Collins Quarter takes the photogenic snack food to the next level by topping it with tomato, feta, edible flowers and shaved radishes. It was almost too pretty to eat — until I took the first bite, at which point all bets were off. Bonus points for the delicious Aussie-style coffee; the restaurant is inspired by Melbourne, which is just one of the fun and quirky things about it.

Chocolate at Chocolat by Adam Turoni: Though we were stuffed from breakfast, I couldn’t walk past this gorgeous confectionary, which really did make me feel like the proverbial kid in a candy store. Each handmade, hand painted bite is as tasty as it is beautifully inventive — my favorite was the fig and cognac truffle, though it was impossible to resist snapping a photo of these Georges Meliès-inspired chocolate cherry pieces.

BBQ at Wall’s: If this piece of apple bread pudding doesn’t look like much, that’s because we ate our barbecue too fast to remember to take a photo of it, so we had to settle for a snapshot of dessert. Tucked down an alley (and owned and operated by the same mother and daughter since 1963), this place is serious about their food: If it’s on the board, they’ve still got it. If they erase it, you’re out of luck (my husband nearly wept to hear that he wasn’t going to get any collards). There’s no ambiance (though we were digging the Sam Cooke CD playing) but who needs it when you get perfectly-cooked meat, two sides and a little extra cornbread because it’s still hot — all for $10?

Frito Pie from Dept 7 East: The Taste of Savannah was packed with revelers sampling every restaurant in town, which is why I was glad I saw the Dept 7 East stand early. We’d been planning to stop by the restaurant after it was recommended to us by the proprietor of Measure (the cutest little fabric shop) — and as soon as we tried their Frito Pie, we understood why. What’s Frito Pie, you ask? I didn’t know either and was a little alarmed when they pulled out a bag of Fritos and started ladling chili into it. One bite, though, and I realized the only thing to be alarmed about is that I’m going to want to eat this at home on the regular.

Ice Cream at Leopold’s: My husband and I are ice cream fanatics — he even proposed at the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory in N.Y.C. So needless to say, we take our frozen treats very seriously, and Leopold’s definitely lived up to the hype. He got butter pecan, while I tried the Chocolate Chewies & Cream (made from a traditional Savannah cookie called a Chocolate Chewy) and it required restraint not to go back for seconds. Almost as delicious? The adorable soda fountain setting, which incorporates many of the fixtures (and original recipes) from the first Leopold’s, which closed in 1969.

See anything you’ve got to try? Any Savannah favorites I missed? Share them below!

—Alex Apatoff