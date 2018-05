Editors' Picks: The Best Foods We're Eating Right Now

“My coworkers Brittany, Jackie and I are on Whole30 right now — cue eyerolls from everyone else at PEOPLE HQ — and we’ve been looking for compliant snacks to keep on-hand. Enter these little packets of heaven, which are new to the RX brand this May. I can only speak for the vanilla almond variety, as peanuts are off-limits on the plan (no legumes allowed!), but oh. my. god. is it good. The combination of ingredients come together for a cookie-butter-like flavor and texture that tastes amazing spread on an apple, or straight out of the packet — and with only 3g of sugar! The calorie and fat count is on the high side, so these will be an occasional treat, but it’s worth it. Oh, and peanut flavors — I’m coming for you soon.” — Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor