We Tested 23 Food Dehydrators—These 4 Are the Best

Everything about the Magic Mill is easy. The machine dried evenly on every rack, and the food peeled off easily after dehydration. Once the desired temperature was reached, it stayed there for nearly the entire dehydrating process. A medium-sized, medium capacity appliance, the Magic Mill takes up a moderate amount of counter space, according to our testers. Curious cooks can watch the dehydration progress through the clear door, which stays open when you need to access the contents on the trays. "I like the digital time and temperature controls, and they are easy to use," said one of our testers.