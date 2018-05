The excitement around Idaho’s state capital culinary scene has nothing to do with potatoes. Tour one of the area’s more than 30 wineries—like much-lauded Cinder and Split Rail—in the Snake River Valley. Book a room at the Modern, a former seedy motel turned hip hotel, and kick back and plot your next meal—try a Belgian breakfast at Waffle Me Up. (Get the recipe for their Liège Waffle HERE.) At night venture out to the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, which offers some of the best stargazing on the planet.