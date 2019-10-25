Wine
Countdown the holidays with a glass of wine from Vinebox in hand. The Naughty Edition is stocked with 12 wines from areas including Barolo, Burgundy, and Rioga. The Nice Edition is full of 12 different vinos from classic regions around Europe such as Italy, France, and Spain. You can buy them as a bundle for a deal, or on their own.
Buy it! 12 Nights of Wine, $220 for bundle or $129 each, getvinebox.com
Hot Sauce
The holidays are about to get spicy! If you love hot sauce, you need to get this new hot sauce advent calendar on Amazon. It’s loaded with 25 different flavorful hot sauces made from peppers like the carolina reaper, trinidad scorpion, ghost pepper, cayenne, tabasco, habanero, banana, anaheim, jalapeño, serrano, and scotch bonnet. Each one comes in a 2 oz. glass bottle with its own unique Christmas themed label.
Buy it! The 25 Sauces of Christmas, $80, amazon.com
Hard Seltzer
Let them drink seltzer! Spoil your White Claw-loving, Truly-drinking friends with this spiked seltzer advent calendar from Give Them Beer. Within the calendar, you’ll find a selection of 12 of the best hard seltzers from brands including Bon & Viv, Truly, Ritas, and many more.
Buy it! Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, $59, givethembeer.com
Jam
For each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas, you can reveal a different 1 oz. jar of fruit spreads or honey. Try holiday exclusive flavors like sweet orange and mandarin, cherry and blackberry, and mango to put a sweet twist on your breakfast.
Buy it! Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, $70, amazon.com
Haribo
Calling all candy lovers! This one features 24 different kinds of candy including soda-flavored gummies, marshmallows, licorice, and gums.
But it! $15; Hairbo Advent Calander amazon.com
Hershey's
Prefer chocolate over candy? Hershey’s has the perfect treat for you. You’ll find a different cookies ‘n’ cream treat behind every door — and there’s a surprise behind door 24!
Buy it! Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream Advent Calendar, $15, amazon.com.
Beer
Tis’ the season to drink beer. For 12 days, you can try a different highly-rated craft beer that’s specially curated by the makers of Give Them Beer.
Buy it! Beer Advent Calendar, $79; givethembeer.com
Jerky
We’ve found the perfect gift for every kind of meat lover. Behind each of the 12 doors of the calendar, you’ll discover nearly 2 lbs. of jerky. The different varieties range from applewood smoked beef jerky to sweet habanero chili beef jerky, and a selection of exotic animal jerkys like alligator and ostrich.
Buy it! Jerky Advent Calendar, $89; mangifty.com
COFFEE ADVENT CALENDAR
In the words of Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls: coffee, coffee, coffee! If you’re a caffeine addict like Lorelai, this is not a want — it’s a need. Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 sachets of different specialty craft coffees. Each bag can prepare at least one full cup of coffee, and you can pick from whole beans, ground, or ground and French press.
Buy it! Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar, from $32, etsy.com
Tea
For a cozier approach to the holiday season, this tea calendar comes with 25 organic pyramid tea bags in 13 different flavors.
Buy it! English Tea Shop Advent Calendar, $29, amazon.com
Dylan's Candy Bar
Each little high-quality chocolate piece is wrapped in adorable foils to look like Santa, snowmen and more.
Buy it! Christmas Advent Calendar, $15, dylanscandybar.com