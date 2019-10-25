The Best Food & Drink Advent Calendars to Countdown the Days Until Christmas

Wine, hot sauce, hard seltzer — oh yeah, it's all here
By Morgan Raum
October 25, 2019 01:33 PM

Wine

Countdown the holidays with a glass of wine from Vinebox in hand. The Naughty Edition is stocked with 12 wines from areas including Barolo, Burgundy, and Rioga. The Nice Edition is full of 12 different vinos from classic regions around Europe such as Italy, France, and Spain. You can buy them as a bundle for a deal, or on their own.

Buy it! 12 Nights of Wine, $220 for bundle or $129 each, getvinebox.com

Hot Sauce

Amazon

The holidays are about to get spicy! If you love hot sauce, you need to get this new hot sauce advent calendar on Amazon. It’s loaded with 25 different flavorful hot sauces made from peppers like the carolina reaper, trinidad scorpion, ghost pepper, cayenne, tabasco, habanero, banana, anaheim, jalapeño, serrano, and scotch bonnet. Each one comes in a 2 oz. glass bottle with its own unique Christmas themed label.

Buy it! The 25 Sauces of Christmas, $80, amazon.com

Hard Seltzer

Give Them Beer

Let them drink seltzer! Spoil your White Claw-loving, Truly-drinking friends with this spiked seltzer advent calendar from Give Them Beer. Within the calendar, you’ll find a selection of 12 of the best hard seltzers from brands including Bon & Viv, Truly, Ritas, and many more.

Buy it! Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, $59, givethembeer.com

Jam

Amazon

For each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas, you can reveal a different 1 oz. jar of fruit spreads or honey. Try holiday exclusive flavors like sweet orange and mandarin, cherry and blackberry, and mango to put a sweet twist on your breakfast. 

Buy it! Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, $70, amazon.com

Haribo

Amazon

Calling all candy lovers! This one features 24 different kinds of candy including soda-flavored gummies, marshmallows, licorice, and gums. 

But it! $15; Hairbo Advent Calander amazon.com

Hershey's

Prefer chocolate over candy? Hershey’s has the perfect treat for you. You’ll find a different cookies ‘n’ cream treat behind every door — and there’s a surprise behind door 24!

Buy it! Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream Advent Calendar, $15, amazon.com.

Beer

Give Them Beer

Tis’ the season to drink beer. For 12 days, you can try a different highly-rated craft beer that’s specially curated by the makers of Give Them Beer.

Buy it! Beer Advent Calendar, $79; givethembeer.com

Jerky

We’ve found the perfect gift for every kind of meat lover. Behind each of the 12 doors of the calendar, you’ll discover nearly 2 lbs. of jerky. The different varieties range from applewood smoked beef jerky to sweet habanero chili beef jerky, and a selection of exotic animal jerkys like alligator and ostrich.

Buy it! Jerky Advent Calendar, $89; mangifty.com

COFFEE ADVENT CALENDAR

In the words of Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls: coffee, coffee, coffee! If you’re a caffeine addict like Lorelai, this is not a want — it’s a need. Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 sachets of different specialty craft coffees. Each bag can prepare at least one full cup of coffee, and you can pick from whole beans, ground, or ground and French press.

Buy it! Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar, from $32, etsy.com

Tea

Amazon

For a cozier approach to the holiday season, this tea calendar comes with 25 organic pyramid tea bags in 13 different flavors.

Buy it! English Tea Shop Advent Calendar, $29, amazon.com

Dylan's Candy Bar

Each little high-quality chocolate piece is wrapped in adorable foils to look like Santa, snowmen and more. 

Buy it! Christmas Advent Calendar, $15, dylanscandybar.com

