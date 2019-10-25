Countdown the holidays with a glass of wine from Vinebox in hand. The Naughty Edition is stocked with 12 wines from areas including Barolo, Burgundy, and Rioga. The Nice Edition is full of 12 different vinos from classic regions around Europe such as Italy, France, and Spain. You can buy them as a bundle for a deal, or on their own.

Buy it! 12 Nights of Wine, $220 for bundle or $129 each, getvinebox.com