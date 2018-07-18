All the Times Fast Food Brands Clapped Back at Their Haters on Twitter

Oooh, burn!

In recent years, Twitter has become a major marketing tool for all brands, but it’s also become a great way for fast food joints to clap back at their haters (and their competition).

While Wendy’s quickly gained a reputation for having the sassiest Twitter on the block, especially because of their ongoing feud with McDonald’s over fresh versus frozen beef, other brands took notice and began dishing out their own snarky tweets in response to customer questions, celebrity news, or other brands’ promotions.

Read on for some of the best zingers from the fast food giants.

Taco Bell

While Taco Bell doesn’t typically engage in social media fights, the brand has had a few standout moments from their own Twitter account, including their correction of a grammar error in one of White Castle’s tweets to Chrissy Teigen. The taco joint also fired back at Old Spice when the deodorant company accused the fast food chain of false advertising.

@OldSpice Is your deodorant made with really old spices? — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 9, 2012

DiGiorno

Frozen pizza company DiGiorno also joined in on the fun, inciting a pizza war with Papa John’s. The frozen pizza chain mocked Papa John’s slogan “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.” when they tweeted a declining graph meant to represent Papa John’s sales above a tweet that read, “Better Pizza. Better Sales.” The company also briefly changed their bio to the new slogan to spite Papa John’s.

Better Pizza.

Better Sales. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2017

Burger King

Aside from their epic promposal to Wendy’s on a marquee sign outside of one of their restaurants, Burger King has also thrown shade at the company on social media. First, the chain used social media to promote their spicy chicken nuggets, a menu item that Wendy’s had previously discontinued, leaving the Twitter-verse in an outrage. The brand found people’s old tweets asking where Wendy’s spicy nuggets went and used them as advertising for their own spicy nugget addition to their menu.

good thing OUR spicy nuggets are here starting 10/12 for $1.49. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 10, 2017

Then, Burger King promoted a 5 for $4 deal just days after Wendy’s announced their 4 for $4 deal. Even though they didn’t mention the square-burger chain in their tweet directly, Twitter users were quick to notice the shade in their tweet which read, “Because 5 is better than 4.”

5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016

However, Wendy’s never goes down without a fight, so when a Twitter user, who has since switched their account to private, asked what Wendy’s had in response to the deal, they responded with two simple words: “edible food.”

Wendy’s

Of course, Wendy’s has the longest history of roasting people on Twitter, including their iconic tweet suggesting that asking to be directed to the nearest McDonald’s is essentially the same as asking to be directed to a garbage can.

The company also recently called out pro-golfer Tiger Woods when he flubbed his first hole at the 2018 U.S. Open, scoring an unimpressive triple bogey. “Tiger, next time you’re going to get a triple…” the brand tweeted beneath a photo of their triple cheeseburger.

Tiger, next time you're going to get a triple… pic.twitter.com/6C24MSDZnp — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 14, 2018

Scroll through to see some of our other favorite clap-back tweets from Wendy’s.

Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

If you’re looking for a princess, you might want to let it go. Not interested in the frozen beef kingdom https://t.co/4VMYRuL2oc — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 20, 2017

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

The fast food Twitter beef is alive and well, so we suggest you refrain from tweeting at these accounts unless you’re prepared to get roasted.