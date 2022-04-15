The Best Coffee & Espresso Machines for the Perfect Cup of Joe

Since we're not all professional baristas, it's important to know how simple an espresso machine is to set up and use before purchasing. It's worth noting how much of each type of drink you can make at once, as well as what features the machine comes with: a built-in coffee grinder, a milk frother, a tamper, etc. Also check to see if it requires any special filters and if it's programmable to brew and shut off automatically. Basically, you should know how much work will be involved with your machine every morning.