The Best Coffee & Espresso Machines for the Perfect Cup of Joe
Home coffee and espresso makers have long gotten a bad rap for not being able to create beverages that measure up to those from popular chains or your local cafe, but upgrades in technology have made a huge difference in what's possible from your own kitchen.
And with the cost of your daily dose of caffeine on the rise — and long lines at Starbucks making the morning rush all the more stressful — the benefits of an at-home brewing solution have never been greater. (Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba know the joy of a quick DIY cup.)
We tested 10 different coffee and espresso maker combos to find out how well they produce drip coffee, grind espresso shots and froth milk. The winner coming off those tests is the De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee and Espresso Machine for its easy setup, split design for espresso and coffee, and impressive milk frother.
The machines below were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
Best Overall: De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee and Espresso Maker
Pros: The De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee and Espress Maker features a large 10-cup glass carafe for drip coffee, and testers agree the flavors for both coffee and espresso are rich and bold.
Cons: The machine is loud and requires frequent cleaning to avoid drip tray leaks.
After a series of tests, the De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee and Espresso Combination Coffee Maker provided the closest thing to the barista experience. For those looking to make incredible coffee at home, the machine's split design makes it possible. A café-style portafilter for espresso and an adjustable milk frother take up one side, while a 10-cup glass carafe for drip coffee occupies the other. Our testers agreed that this is coffee they'd be happy to wake up to.
"For drip, this was the Goldilocks of the group, with a 10-cup carafe that makes it a versatile crowd-pleaser for nearly any coffee drinker," says Chris Hallowell, owner of Turning Point Coffee Roasters. "But where it really draws a line in the sand from other models is with its impressive milk texturing for cappuccino fans."
The device is easy to set up and features an intuitive design that guides even beginners through preparing their favorite beverage. You'll also save time by being able to simultaneously brew espresso and drip coffee. Our testers found the machine's coffee to taste like an Americano, with flavor that is both rich and bold. Users can also expect a wonderful aroma and espresso that is "jam-packed with flavor."
Foam quality is also superlative, and the machine is quick to steam and demonstrates a quick recovery time between drinks. To top it off, it's also fairly easy to clean, with minimal coffee grinds trapped in the crevices.
But be warned, the De'Longhi is loud, not unlike the roaring sounds you hear in an actual coffee shop, and frequent cleaning is imperative to avoid water overflow leaking out the back when the drip tray fills.
|
Grounds or Pods
|
Grounds and E.S.E. pods
|
Frother
|
Yes
|
Dimensions
|
11.02 x 14.52 x 12.79 inches
|
Brew Sizes
|
12 cups
|
Reservoir Capacity
|
47oz
Best Automatic: Miele CM5300 Countertop Espresso Maker
Pros: It's easy to use and features customizable settings where you can adjust coffee bean grind size.
Cons: There's a decent amount of cleaning involved — and often.
The Miele CM5300 Countertop provides a luxe coffee-making experience thanks to its intuitive touch controls, sleek design, and rich, barista-worthy coffee. Our testers found it to be very intuitive and simple to control, with easy-to-follow instructions appearing on its LED screen. It's also good about notifying users when the tray needs to be emptied.
The customizable device can adjust coffee bean grind size, allowing for whatever type of drink you'd like with only the click of a few buttons. It comes with nine preset drink options, ranging from go-tos like lattes and cappuccinos to more creative concoctions like ristrettos and macchiatos.
"This maker is great if you want a really impressive cup, without any of the work," says Hallowell. "The machine grinds the beans at the touch of a button with its integrated burr grinder, tamps and pulls the espresso, prepares the milk froth—and voila."
Hollowell also noted that the machine has a metal block that heats the system (rather than a big reservoir that needs to heat up), improving recovery time and allowing our tester to make six drinks back-to-back. The downside, however, is the amount of cleaning required; this is one "needy" device, with a drip tray, tray cover, coffee grounds container and water container that all have to be washed regularly. Also, the manual suggests cleaning out the brew unit and main dispenser about once a week.
|
Grounds or Pods
|
Grounds
|
Frother
|
Yes
|
Dimensions
|
18.2 x 9.5 x 14.25 inches
|
Brew Sizes
|
8 cups
|
Reservoir Capacity
|
1.3 Liters
Best Espresso Machine: Espressione Stainless Steel Espresso Machine
Pros: The device is easy to clean by hand and delivers flavors that are on par with what one might expect from a local coffee shop.
Cons: There's a lot of prep work involved to make a cup, which may not be ideal for people on the go.
For more experienced coffee makers, the Espressione Stainless Steel Machine may be worth the added time and effort. The sleek stainless steel machine involves a bit more setup, which isn't a bad thing for those who enjoy their daily espresso ritual. Users must add the grounds and tamp the coffee properly before attaching the portafilter to pull the shot. But as our testers discovered, the extra effort pays off with a memorable and tasty brew.
The Espressione overperformed with our testers, making espresso shots that were consistently longer than those of competitors, with gentler extractions (meaning fewer sour and bitter notes). The shots were closer to the full flavor and body of real espresso that you'd get from a professional machine at your local coffee shop.
"Responsible for the cleanest cup of coffee we tried during our testing and espresso with a great body, the Espressione was impressive from the start and quickly made our top list," one tester said.
Despite the amount of prep work, cleaning this device is surprisingly easy. The Espressione's removable front water tank and drip tray were both effortless to clean by hand.
|
Grounds or Pods
|
Grounds and E.S.E. pods
|
Frother
|
Yes
|
Dimensions
|
14.6 x 13 x 14.6 inches
|
Brew Sizes
|
10 cups
|
Reservoir Capacity
|
1.5 Liters
Best Nespresso Machine: Nespresso Vertuo and Milk Frother
Pros: It's easy to use, quiet, and makes drinks in mere seconds with just the touch of a button.
Cons: It's only compatible with the Vertuo coffee capsules.
Nespresso is one of the biggest names in at-home espresso makers and provides the perfect tool for beginners with their Vertuo and Milk Frother. The small machine makes tasty beverages at rapid speed with the touch of a single button.
Our testers found the heating speed to be only three seconds, easily the fastest of all the devices, making this the perfect fit for anyone with limited time in the morning. Beyond its extraordinary speed, the device is also surprisingly quiet. It produces a really thick, velvety crema and espresso with a taste that is bold and bitter, without being acidic. "I was so impressed by the velvety crema that came out of the Vertuo for each drink we made, as well as the taste in batches of all sizes," says our tester.
The Nespresso can produce coffee, but be warned it really is just an Americano (i.e. a diluted espresso). It can also be frustrating having to brew multiple pods if you want more than one cup at a time. That said, it shoots the discarded pods into the side bucket, so cleaning is minimal. She adds, "Offering speedy prep, low maintenance and excellent coffee and espresso beverages, the Nespresso Vertuo is a true bargain."
|
Grounds or Pods
|
Pods
|
Frother
|
Yes, in bundle deal
|
Dimensions
|
8.32 x 11.91 x 11.93 inches
|
Brew Sizes
|
1 cup
|
Reservoir Capacity
|
40oz
Things to Consider Before Buying a Coffee & Espresso Machine
Ease of Use
Since we're not all professional baristas, it's important to know how simple an espresso machine is to set up and use before purchasing. It's worth noting how much of each type of drink you can make at once, as well as what features the machine comes with: a built-in coffee grinder, a milk frother, a tamper, etc. Also check to see if it requires any special filters and if it's programmable to brew and shut off automatically. Basically, you should know how much work will be involved with your machine every morning.
Brew Quality
If you're sacrificing your daily coffee run, you want to know you're still getting a high quality product. Read reviews to get a better sense of overall taste and drink characteristics–smoothness, mouthfeel, amount of sediment, richness, acidity, etc.
Brew Speed
The goal is between 23 and 29 seconds, so make sure the device's brew speed falls in that window. You should also verify how long it takes to brew a cup of coffee, as well as a full pot.
Ease of Cleaning
No one is looking for extra chores, so find out if the machine is easy to clean and if any of the parts are dishwasher-safe. Also, check to see if it needs to be disassembled to clean and, if so, how easy that process is.
When to Buy Coffee & Espresso Machines
Espresso makers typically go on sale on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day. You can also typically find models on sale on Amazon, though they may not always be the brand you are looking for.
How We Tested Coffee & Espresso Machines
We tested 10 espresso makers in our industrial kitchen setting. Unless required to use the company's own pods or coffee, we used the same brand and type of coffee and the same grind(s) for all the tests. We brewed the maximum amount of drip coffee each machine can produce and also pulled three espresso shots, noting the taste and time. We tested each device's special features, such as milk frothers, to note how well they work. We finished the test by cleaning each device and noting how difficult the required process is.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
