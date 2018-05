Where to Get It: Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Brewhouse on Carnival Horizon, making its maiden voyage on April 2

What It Is: One of the Food Network star’s signature dishes is making its debut on the high seas in all of its glory. The Jenga-like layers of tortilla chips are piled with black beans, queso, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese, jalapeños, pickled onions and your choice of protein. The real drama comes in the presentation, though: The nachos are served inside a round tin that gets lifted up right in front of your eyes.