Miss Your Daily Iced Coffee? These Cold Brew Makers Have Over 6,500 Combined Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Image zoom

Spring has started, so you might be itching for an iced coffee (I know I am.) But with many of us stuck indoors for the time being, you might not have access to your favorite coffee shop. While you could attempt to turn your hot coffee into iced coffee with some ice cubes, it’s really not the same experience — trust me. Fortunately, there are cold brew coffee makers on Amazon that shoppers can’t stop raving about, and they’re all under $30.

These are Amazon’s best-selling cold brew coffee makers; they have more than 6,500 five-star ratings combined:

The Takeya cold brew maker has been dominating the best-selling cold brew coffee makers chart for over a year now. Over 3,200 customers have fallen in love with it because it’s an “easy and cheap way” to make “great tasting coffee.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $19.99; amazon.com

If you’re not familiar with making cold brew coffee, instructions are simple: Just place coarsely ground coffee of your choice into the filter (my favorite is Stone Street Coffee’s special cold brew blend), add water, leave the pitcher in your fridge for 24 to 36 hours, and you’re done. The best part? The coffee can stay fresh for up to two weeks — though you’ll probably drink it all before that.

RELATED: This $15 Cold Brew Coffee Is So Delicious, Amazon Shoppers Are Drinking It Black

Personally, I own the Country Line Kitchen cold brew maker — its cute mason jar design sold me. It also has a stellar 4.8-star rating (the highest of the three!) thanks to the 89 percent of shoppers who think it’s “excellent for cold brew beginners.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Country Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker, $19.95; amazon.com

And last but not least, the Ovalware cold brew maker is a customer favorite thanks to its sleek and easy-to-clean design (all parts of the cold brew maker are dishwasher-safe). Shoppers also love the “strong and smooth” coffee they can make with it that tastes just like drinks from coffee shops. “Have a friend over and make them the same tasty coffee drinks,” one customer wrote. “You said you wanted a chocolate-peppermint frappe, coming right up! An iced chai latte? Sure, be right back!”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $29.99; amazon.com

If you’re an iced coffee lover, any one of these cold brew makers should be in your kitchen right now.