Consumer Reports Just Crowned This Automatic Cold Brew Coffee Maker the Best of 2019

Pumpkin spice season may be right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean we’re trading in our cold brew for hot coffee quite yet. Even Starbucks has released a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, so we can safely say we’ll have an iced coffee in hand all throughout fall. While maintaining a cold brew addiction can get expensive, it’s actually super easy to make your own at home — and to help you out, Consumer Reports just announced its scores for the best performing and most convenient cold brew makers.

The product testing company recently gave this automatic cold brew maker from Cuisinart the highest rating compared to other automatic models that were tested. The coffee machine can make up to seven cups of cold brew in as little as 25 minutes, which sets it apart from manual cold brew makers that can take 12 to 24 hours. Plus, using it isn’t too different from a regular coffee maker: Simply add your ground coffee to the filter basket, fill the water tank with cold water, select your preferred coffee strength (mild, medium, or bold), and press the brewing button to begin the process.

Buy It! Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker, $73.73; walmart.com or $69.99; amazon.com

Consumer Reports states that the Cuisinart cold brew maker performed “well across all our tests, and it’s the only model to receive a ‘Very Good’ rating for ease of cleaning. Most parts are dishwasher-safe, unlike the other models in its class.” Other automatic models tested included the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System and the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, which both scored slightly less than the Cuisinart model.

If you prefer the traditional cold brewing method (by letting coffee grounds steep in cold water for up to a day), Consumer Reports also tested manual cold brew makers, of which the Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker scored the highest.

Buy It! Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $20.09 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

So, what are you waiting for? Add one to your cart and get that cold brew brewin’ ASAP!