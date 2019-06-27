The Most-Ordered Dish at Each of America's Favorite Chain Restaurants

We asked the country's top casual-dining chains to reveal which menu items their customers order the most, and there's the scoop on each one
By Shay Spence
June 27, 2019 02:48 PM

HARD ROCK CAFE

Courtesy Hard Rock Cafe

Legendary Burger

An onion-ring topped burger stacked so high, you’ll forget all about that Elvis jumpsuit framed on the wall.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

Courtesy Outback Steakhouse

Special Sirloin 

While their Bloomin’ Onion gets most of the glory, diners are still all about the steak.

RED LOBSTER

Courtesy Red Lobster

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

About 350 million of these garlic-cheddar-and-parsley-studded biscuits are made each year. The recipe is top secret, but you can bake up a batch using their pre-measured biscuit mix. $2, target.com

TGI FRIDAYS

Courtesy TGI Fridays

Loaded Potato Skins

The restaurant claims to have invented this now-ubiquitous appetizer, which debuted on the menu in 1974.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

Courtesy California Pizza Kitchen

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Adding chicken on top of pizza was practically unheard of until CPK came along in 1985 with their now-iconic, must-order pie.

CRACKER BARREL

Courtesy Cracker Barrel

Hash Brown Casserole

Shredded potatoes baked in a cheesy sauce round out many of their southern-style, stick-to-your-ribs meals.

CHEESECAKE FACTORY

Courtesy Cheesecake Factory

Avocado Egg Rolls 

This deep-fried appetizer is so popular, they go through 4.2 million lbs. of avocados a year to make them.

P.F. CHANG'S 

Courtesy PF Changs

Lettuce Wraps

Your taste buds can’t help but crave these over and over thanks to a secret “umami sauce.”

RED ROBIN

Courtesy Red Robin

Royal Red Robin Burger

With more than two dozen burgers and 100 toppings on the menu, the most-ordered version is this bacon cheese-burger crowned with a fried egg.

ON THE BORDER

Courtesy On the Border

Sizzling Fajitas

The Mexican chain actually invented an official holiday, National Fajita Day (Aug. 18), inspired by their bestselling item.

OLIVE GARDEN

Courtesy Olive Garden

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

The Italian restaurant shares their actual recipe for their most popular pasta dish with us so you can make it at home—but you’ll have to B.Y.O. bread sticks.

NOODLES & CO.

Courtesy Noodles and Company

Wisconsin Mac and Cheese

No surprise here: Cheesy pasta is always a crowd-pleaser.

MAGGIANO'S LITTLE ITALY

Courtesy Maggianois

Mom’s Lasagna

This dish lives up to its name for folks craving Italian comfort food.

IHOP

Courtesy IHOP

Breakfast Sampler

Diners want it all wtih this platter of pancakes, eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and hash browns. 

FRIENDLY'S

Courtesy Friendly's

Honey BBQ Chicken Melt

This chicken-tender sandwich with cheese, bacon and ranch dressing is even more popular than their ice cream.

CHILI'S

Courtesy Chili's

Old Timer With Cheese

This Texas-style beef burger was on the original menu in 1975.

CARRABBA'S

Courtesy Carrabba's

Chicken Bryan

The Italian chain’s grilled chicken with goat cheese and lemon-basil butter is so beloved, they’ve also made it in pizza and panini form.

APPLEBEE'S

Courtesy Applebees

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp

Diners can’t get enough of this sizzling, Cajun-spiced surf ‘n’ turf platter.

BUBBA GUMP SHRIMP CO.

Courtesy Bubba Gump

Forrest’s Seafood Feast

They’ve got every type of shrimp you can name, but this deep-fried meal of shrimp, cod and hush puppies takes the top spot.

BOSTON MARKET

Courtesy Boston Market

Rotisserie Chicken  

They dish out more than 21 million of these garlic-and-herb-marinated birds annually.

BONEFISH GRILL

Courtesy Bonefish Grill

Bang Bang Shrimp

Battered shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce has become the seafood restaurant’s signature dish. 

