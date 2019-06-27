The Most-Ordered Dish at Each of America's Favorite Chain Restaurants

HARD ROCK CAFE
Legendary Burger
An onion-ring topped burger stacked so high, you’ll forget all about that Elvis jumpsuit framed on the wall.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
Special Sirloin
While their Bloomin’ Onion gets most of the glory, diners are still all about the steak.
RED LOBSTER
Cheddar Bay Biscuits
About 350 million of these garlic-cheddar-and-parsley-studded biscuits are made each year. The recipe is top secret, but you can bake up a batch using their pre-measured biscuit mix. $2, target.com
TGI FRIDAYS
Loaded Potato Skins
The restaurant claims to have invented this now-ubiquitous appetizer, which debuted on the menu in 1974.
CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Adding chicken on top of pizza was practically unheard of until CPK came along in 1985 with their now-iconic, must-order pie.
CRACKER BARREL
Hash Brown Casserole
Shredded potatoes baked in a cheesy sauce round out many of their southern-style, stick-to-your-ribs meals.
CHEESECAKE FACTORY
Avocado Egg Rolls
This deep-fried appetizer is so popular, they go through 4.2 million lbs. of avocados a year to make them.
P.F. CHANG'S
Lettuce Wraps
Your taste buds can’t help but crave these over and over thanks to a secret “umami sauce.”
RED ROBIN
Royal Red Robin Burger
With more than two dozen burgers and 100 toppings on the menu, the most-ordered version is this bacon cheese-burger crowned with a fried egg.
ON THE BORDER
Sizzling Fajitas
The Mexican chain actually invented an official holiday, National Fajita Day (Aug. 18), inspired by their bestselling item.
OLIVE GARDEN
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
The Italian restaurant shares their actual recipe for their most popular pasta dish with us so you can make it at home—but you’ll have to B.Y.O. bread sticks.
NOODLES & CO.
Wisconsin Mac and Cheese
No surprise here: Cheesy pasta is always a crowd-pleaser.
MAGGIANO'S LITTLE ITALY
Mom’s Lasagna
This dish lives up to its name for folks craving Italian comfort food.
IHOP
Breakfast Sampler
Diners want it all wtih this platter of pancakes, eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and hash browns.
FRIENDLY'S
Honey BBQ Chicken Melt
This chicken-tender sandwich with cheese, bacon and ranch dressing is even more popular than their ice cream.
CHILI'S
Old Timer With Cheese
This Texas-style beef burger was on the original menu in 1975.
CARRABBA'S
Chicken Bryan
The Italian chain’s grilled chicken with goat cheese and lemon-basil butter is so beloved, they’ve also made it in pizza and panini form.
APPLEBEE'S
Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp
Diners can’t get enough of this sizzling, Cajun-spiced surf ‘n’ turf platter.
BUBBA GUMP SHRIMP CO.
Forrest’s Seafood Feast
They’ve got every type of shrimp you can name, but this deep-fried meal of shrimp, cod and hush puppies takes the top spot.
BOSTON MARKET
Rotisserie Chicken
They dish out more than 21 million of these garlic-and-herb-marinated birds annually.
BONEFISH GRILL
Bang Bang Shrimp
Battered shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce has become the seafood restaurant’s signature dish.
