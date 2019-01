The Clean Plate

After writing three New York Times-bestselling cookbooks, the goop founder is releasing a fourth book focused on clean eating, rebalancing the body and finding simple ways to do so. The book, set to hit shelves on January 8, contains meal plans, detoxes and doctor-approved cleanses.

Recipes include Turkey Meatball Pho, Sheet Pan Chicken Broccolini, Butternut Squash Tacos, and desserts like Cashew Turmeric Iced Lattes and Chocolate Chia Pudding.

