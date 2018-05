THE BOOK: The TB 12 Method (out 9/19)

The New England Patriots quarterback’s extremely strict diet is no secret, but now he’s letting the public in on the specifics with his new book. A collection of healthy recipes are weaved inbetween tips for achieving Brady’s approach to fitness, including the occasional cheat day.

The NFL star writes that he’ll switch up his diet on special occasions—like a trip to Italy with wife Gisele Bündchen. “Last year, my wife and I went to Italy, a country that presents a lot of temptation,” he says in the book. “… In Italy I definitely ate some things that were not TB12-compliant! My brain and body needed that downtime.”