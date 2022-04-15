The Best Cast Iron Pans to Cook With, According to Our Tests

Cast iron pans can be bought in two finishes: bare or seasoned. The more seasoned a pan is, the less nonstick it will be. Unseasoned skillets are ideal for those who either consider themselves cast iron veterans or DIYers as they should be ready to season it themselves before its first use. In some cases, if ordered bare, the skillet is dipped in mineral oil to protect it in transit but a simple wash with water will wash it all off and be ready to season. If ordered seasoned, the pans will have already been seasoned by the seller with coats of oil, which may include canola, grapeseed, or sunflower oil. Unlike the bare option, a seasoned skillet will arrive ready to cook, right out of the box.