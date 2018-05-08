The 100 Best Brunch Spots in the U.S., According to OpenTable Users

Maybe you’re looking for the perfect place to show your mom you love her in the form of bloody Marys and eggs benedict. Or maybe since spring has sprung and summer is on the way, you’re just in that brunching mood. Whatever your reasons for waking up at the crack of 10 a.m to indulge in the breakfast-meets-lunch scene are, restaurant reservation site and app OpenTable has rounded up the top 100 brunch restaurants for 2018. From a total of 45,000 restaurants and based on 12 million reviews, the top-scored restaurants were then sorted by the modifier “great for brunch.” Did your favorite spot make the cut?
California
- Beachcomber Cafe—Crystal Cove—Newport Coast, California
- Cafeteria 15L—Sacramento, California
- Catch LA—West Hollywood, California
- The Dead Fish—Crockett, California
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens—Corona Del Mar, California
- Geoffrey’s Restaurant—Malibu, California
- Gracias Madre—West Hollywood, California
- Great Maple San Diego—San Diego, California
- Greens Restaurant—San Francisco, California
- The Ivy—West Hollywood, California
- Las Brisas—Laguna Beach, California
- The Majestic Yosemite Hotel—Yosemite Village, California
- Maggiano’s—South Coast Plaza—Costa Mesa, California
- Perch LA—Los Angeles, California
- Pump—West Hollywood, California
- Queen Mary Champagne Sunday Brunch—Long Beach, California
- Spencer’s Restaurant—Palm Springs, California
- Town—San Carlos, California
- The Tropicale—Palm Springs, California
Colorado
- Bacon Social House—Denver, Colorado
Florida
- Oxford Exchange—Tampa, Florida
- Sundy House—Delray Beach, Florida
- Ulele—Tampa, Florida
Georgia
- Ray’s on the River—Sandy Springs, Georgia
Hawaii
- Hau Tree Lanai—Honolulu, Hawaii
Illinois
- Beatrix—River North—Chicago, Illinois
- The Clubhouse—Oak Brook—Oak Brook, Illinois
- The Hampton Social—Chicago, Illinois
- Little Goat—Chicago, Illinois
- Meson Sabika—Naperville, Illinois
- The Publican—Chicago, Illinois
- Shaw’s Crab House—Chicago—Chicago, Illinois
- Summer House Santa Monica—Chicago, Illinois
Lousiana
- Atchafalaya Restaurant—New Orleans, Louisiana
- Brennan’s—New Orleans, Louisiana
- Willa Jean—New Orleans, Louisiana
Maryland
- The Food Market—Baltimore, Maryland
- Gertrude’s—Baltimore—Baltimore, Maryland
- Rusty Scupper—Baltimore—Baltimore, Maryland
- Tower Oaks Lodge—Rockville, Maryland
- Woodberry Kitchen—Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusettes
- Beehive—Boston, Massachusetts
- Stephanie’s On Newbury—Boston, Massachusetts
Michigan
- Gandy Dancer—Ann Arbor, Michigan
Minnesota
- The Copper Hen—Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis—Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Lake Elmo Inn—Lake Elmo, Minnesota
Missouri
- Bristol Seafood Grill—Multiple Locations
Nevada
- Giada—The Cromwell—Las Vegas, Nevada
New York
- ABC Kitchen—New York, New York
- Balthazar—New York, New York
- Blend on the Water—Long Island City, New York
- Cafe Luxembourg—New York, New York
- Cookshop—New York, New York
- Jane—New York, New York
- Lafayette—New York, New York
- Le Coucou—New York, New York
- Red Rooster Harlem—New York, New York
- Sadelle’s—New York, New York
- Sarabeth’s—New York, New York
- The Smith—New York, New York
- Tavern on the Green—New York, New York
- Upland—New York, New York
- X2O Xaviars on the Hudson—Yonkers, New York
North Carolina
- Cafe Monte—Charlotte, North Carolina
- Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate—Asheville, North Carolina
- Print Works Bistro—Greensboro, North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
- Bud & Marilyn’s—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- The Dandelion—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Grand Concourse—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Parc—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Relish—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Talula’s Garden—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Terrain Garden Cafe—Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
- Warmdaddy’s—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- White Dog Cafe—Wayne—Wayne, Pennsylvania
South Carolina
- Halls Chophouse—Charleston, South Carolina
- High Cotton—Charleston—Charleston, South Carolina
- Magnolias—Charleston, South Carolina
Tennessee
- Mere Bulles—Brentwood, Tennessee
Texas
- Chez Zee—Austin, Texas
- Grace’s—Houston, Texas
- Ida Claire—Addison, Texas
Virginia
- LuLu’s—Richmond, Virginia
- Tupelo Honey—Arlington—Arlington, Virginia
Washington
- Palisade—Seattle, Washington
- SkyCity Restaurant at the Space Needle—Seattle, Washington
Washington D.C.
- Farmers & Distillers—Washington, D.C.
- Farmers Fishers Bakers—Washington, D.C.
- Georgia Brown’s—Washington, D.C.
- The Hamilton—Washington, D.C.
- Le Diplomate—Washington, D.C.
- Old Ebbitt Grill—Washington, D.C.
- Tabard Inn—Washington, D.C.
Multiple Locations
