The Best Bread Makers We Tested in Our Kitchen

Thankfully, a considerable amount of devices exist to cut that time and effort down so that anyone can turn a kitchen into their very own bakery. Interest in bread makers hit a new peak early on in the pandemic, when people like The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner posted on Twitter asking for advice on which he should buy. But with so many bread makers to choose from, how do you know which is best for your kitchen and lifestyle? We spent a day PEOPLE Testing these in our kitchen, to evaluate how well these devices work, how easy they were to clean and how user-friendly they are. Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker came out on top thanks to its extensive customization settings, ease of use, and nonstick ability that cuts down on cleaning time.