The Best Bread Makers We Tested in Our Kitchen
When it comes to bread, there's no denying that nothing compares to a homemade loaf. No grocery store or bakery product can match up to the incredible smell and warm, moist taste of a fresh product right from your own kitchen. That said, it can be near impossible to find the time required to make bread from scratch. The amount of mixing, kneading and babysitting required can turn off even the most experienced of breadmakers.
Thankfully, a considerable amount of devices exist to cut that time and effort down so that anyone can turn a kitchen into their very own bakery. Interest in bread makers hit a new peak early on in the pandemic, when people like The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner posted on Twitter asking for advice on which he should buy. But with so many bread makers to choose from, how do you know which is best for your kitchen and lifestyle? We spent a day PEOPLE Testing these in our kitchen, to evaluate how well these devices work, how easy they were to clean and how user-friendly they are. Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker came out on top thanks to its extensive customization settings, ease of use, and nonstick ability that cuts down on cleaning time.
The bread makers below were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
Best Overall: Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker
Pros: The Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker is very quiet, intuitive, and easy to clean.
Cons: It's expensive and takes up a good amount of counter space.
After extensive testing, it's this bread maker that came out on top. The intuitive machine is packed with features that can churn out the perfect rectangular loaf, as well as an extensive series of settings to customize your bread in a number of ways. While the Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus is one of the heavier and more expensive options on the market, you'd be hard-pressed to find another bread maker that can so easily provide options including whole wheat, gluten-free, salt-free or sugar-free. It's also one of the only bread makers with a sourdough starter setting built into the machine.
The machine has two paddles working simultaneously, compared to most that only have one, which ensures the dough is completely kneaded and all of the ingredients are pulled from every side. It has a 13-hour delay timer, and once the device gets down to the last 30 minutes or so it starts to count down, meaning you don't have to worry about keeping constant tabs on your bread. But if you do want to check in, a large window allows you to monitor the progress.
Our food testers loved the machine's results. Not only could they leave it baking without having to stress about the finished product, but the loaf had a perfect upright shape and came out looking long, rectangular and gorgeous. While it didn't come with a banana bread recipe inside (just pound cake and cinnamon bread), our tester's amazing loaf had beautiful browning with a top that wasn't overly crusted. To top it off, the bread tasted just as good a few days later, retaining its moisture and light, airiness without becoming dried out or gummy. The whole wheat bread is tasty with amazing flavor and an incredible crust. The gluten-free option has a nice texture and tasty flavor, while the classic white bread has the light, airy crust you dream of.
It has two handles on the side of the bread holder, plus smooth, nonstick material, making it a breeze for the bread to come out. Out of all the machines that were tested, Zojirushi's Virtuoso was also the easiest to clean.
With the high price and larger size, this is not the optimal choice for a bread-making novice. But for this who have a bit of experience, and are determined to make their home their permanent source for high quality break, this is your best choice.
|
Dimensions
|
18 x 10.5 x 12.9 inches
|
Loaf Size
|
2 pounds
|
Settings
|
9 pre-programmed course settings
|
Timer delay
|
13 hours
Best Compact: Cuisinart Compact Bread Maker
Pros: It has a 'Keep Warm' setting that automatically turns on when a loaf is ready.
Cons: While it has the space to make a 2-pound loaf, we found that it cannot handle more than a 1.5-pound loaf before hitting the ceiling.
For those with less space to devote to a bread maker or loaves of bread, Cuisinart has created the perfect compromise: their Compact Automatic Bread Maker. It bakes the bread vertically to save space and still features a viewing window and interior light to help you keep an eye on the progress.
Despite the smaller size, the machine still includes three loaf sizes, three crust shades, and 12 preprogrammed options. Conveniently, you can also plan ahead with the 13-hour delay start feature. Our testers loved the bright display and included backlight, which made it easy to see and operate. It also manages a quiet bake while avoiding any steam coming out of the sides like other devices. A feature not found on other bakers is a keep it warm setting that automatically turns on when a loaf is ready.
The banana bread had gorgeous, even coloring, despite being a little dry. The wheat loaf had a thick crust but had a texture that was almost too aerated. The gluten-free and white bread options don't compare to the Zojirushi, but for the size and ease of sliding loaves out of the bread holder, you likely won't be too bothered with this amazing machine.
The one major downside to the Compact is that it cannot handle more than 1.5-pound loaves, despite having the space to make up to 2 pounds. Our testers attempted the largest possible loaf, but it only rose perfectly before hitting the ceiling of the machine and slightly caving in on itself. It also runs hot, so it's important to keep any children away while making bread.
|
Dimensions
|
10.25 x 13.25 x 11.25 inches
|
Loaf Size
|
1.5 pounds
|
Settings
|
12 preprogrammed menu options and three crust shades (light, medium, dark)
|
Timer delay
|
13 hours
Best Features: Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker
Pros: It comes with a great menu for an assortment of loaves, and can even make pasta and pizza dough.
Cons: There's more prep work involved to get a nice and airy loaf compared to the others on this list, and it's also the loudest machine our testers tried.
Breville has created the ideal device for people hoping to drastically improve their baking abilities with the Custom Loaf Bread Maker. It includes four loaf sizes from 1 to 2.5 pounds, automatic and custom programs, a pause function to reshape the dough or add a glaze, and the ability to store up to nine personal recipes. Users can adjust kneading time, rise time, and baking temperature to suit a specific recipe, humidity, or altitude, making it one of the most feature-heavy options on the market.
This is a machine that has something for everyone, whether it be gluten-free, yeast-free, crusty loaf or three crust color options. It automatically adjusts cooking times for each type of bread and has a dispenser that adds fruits, nuts, and other mix-ins at precisely the right time. If you plan on making an assortment of loaves or want to challenge yourself to try something new, this bread maker provides an endless assortment of options. You can even prepare pasta and pizza dough, and jams.
Our testers loved the handle on the outside as well as the great interface and intuitive knob scroll button. That said, having that many perks doesn't come without its hurdles. This is one of the loudest bread makers tested, and if the kneading paddle(s) remain in place during baking, bread loaves will have one or two holes where the paddle was located. Multiple paddles are preferable for the best kneading results, but if you'd prefer loaves without these holes, look for a bread machine that has collapsible or removable paddles.
This is also one bread maker that requires more prep work than others. While it came out on top for banana bread, with the perfect moisture and texture, it did need more mixing time built into its settings. It ended up evenly browned and with a really nice crust, but our testers had to slightly mix the ingredients by hand first. That was the only way to achieve the nice and airy wheat loaf, as well as a soft and fluffy gluten-free loaf.
|
Dimensions
|
9.8 x 15.7 x 13.9 inches
|
Loaf Size
|
2.5 pounds
|
Settings
|
13 manual and automatic settings
|
Timer delay
|
13 hours
Best for Beginners: Secura Bread Maker
Pros: It includes a 15-hour delay timer and an automatic one-hour 'Keep Warm' setting, so you can set it and forget it.
Cons: The machine runs hot, and our testers noticed a plastic smell after using it.
While it can be nice to have countless options and features, bread making has amassed lots of new fans who prefer to keep things simple. Thankfully, the Secura Bread Maker will give you classic delicious loaves without having to stress over getting confused by bells and whistles.
This machine includes a 15-hour delay timer and an automatic one-hour keep warm setting, making it easy to have a fresh loaf ready for breakfast. The three size options allow you to start small before moving up into the big loaves.
An add-in ingredient reminder and a convenient view window make this one of the best solutions for an aspiring baker who doesn't have time to do more than press a few buttons. The bread maker will beep when it's time to add final ingredients such as nuts and fruit, but expect loud noises that will be impossible to avoid. And while our testers found the LED screen tough to reach with small text and selected light up options, they noticed it was easy to pop in the basket and a lighter color bread holder made it convenient to look inside the window while working to see your loaf's progress (as well as making it easier to clean).
The top of the machine runs hot and you may notice a plastic smell when finished, but our testers couldn't deny that their banana bread loaf was super moist and flavorful and the wheat break had a nice rise.
|
Dimensions
|
16.5 x 15.5 x 12 inches
|
Loaf Size
|
2.2 pounds
|
Settings
|
19 preset menu settings, 3 loaf sizes, and 3 crust colors
|
Timer delay
|
15 hours
Things to Consider Before Buying a Bread Maker
Ease of Use
Consider finding the right bread maker for you. Although some machines come with plenty of options and settings, factor in how often you plan on using a bread maker and for what purposes. If a more complicated device will only confuse you, perhaps a simpler model will be a better fit. If you aren't concerned about creating a full menu of baked goods, don't make things more difficult for yourself by buying a bread maker with a ton of features and complicated instructions. The goal of a bread maker is to save time and effort, so you want to find one that fits your needs. Check to see if built-in settings are included to make different types of loaves or if precision is required in how/when you add ingredients.
Performance
Before investing in a bread machine, it's important to have an understanding of how well the final results will turn out. You'll want to know how well it works and whether or not the cheaper options still give you the same quality loaves. Find out if loaves consistently come out well and evenly browned, and if they are known for capturing the taste and texture you love from your bread.
Versatility
Bread makers can fulfill all of your carb dreams, so consider finding one that provides options to ensure you get maximum use. You'll want to know if the machine makes different types of loaves, different sizes (lbs), and different crust shades (light, medium, dark). Each machine has its own menu of settings, so you should know what will make the best experience for you. Find out if it kneads for you, if it has delayed start, a keep warm function, automatic nut/fruit addition, a gluten-free setting, or any other extra features that will improve your bread-making experience.
Ease of Cleaning
The least fun part of baking is cleaning up the aftermath, and unfortunately, that remains with bread makers. That said, there are options that require minimal cleaning, so you want to consider how much is necessary when choosing the right one. Find out if the bread maker is easy to disassemble and clean, as well as if it's easy to reassemble when you're finished. Also, check to see if any of the parts are dishwasher safe; really anything to minimize that post-baking hassle so you can spend more time enjoying your fresh loaves.
When to Buy a Bread Maker
Bread makers typically go on sale for big holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day. You can also typically find models on sale on Amazon but they may not always be the brand name you are looking for.
How We Tested Bread Makers
We PEOPLE Tested 10 bread makers in our industrial kitchen setting. Here, we baked loaves of white, wheat, gluten-free and banana bread. From these tests we rated the models on ease of use, performance, versatility, and ease of cleaning, so we could give you the best recommendation for your household.
What is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
