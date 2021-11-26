Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Zwilling and More Kitchen Must-Haves Are Up to 68% Off for Black Friday
Black Friday has finally arrived — and we have to admit that the kitchen deals are better than ever. Whether you're grabbing a multi-purpose kitchen appliance for the foodie in your life, or upgrading your cookware set, the 24-hour sale event that's slashing prices up to 68 percent off across all kitchen categories is totally worth shopping.
There are hundreds of kitchen items on sale right now, so we rounded up a list of the 40 best to shop from small appliances to knives, cookware, bakeware, and even storage organizers. One of the best deals on this list is the Zwilling Steak Knife Set on sale for $50 (originally $160). It comes with eight stainless steel serrated knives that "[cut] steak like butter," all organized in one wood case. If you'd prefer a kitchen appliance that handles several jobs in one tool, the Ninja 8-in-1 pressure cooker is $80 off right now.
We don't know how long these deals will last, and prices are expected to change throughout the sale. Not to mention, so many of these sought-after kitchen deals on brands like Le Creuset, Instant Pot, and Nespresso are sure to sell out quickly, so be sure to get them before it's too late.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals:
Amazon and Walmart are offering some of the best deals on kitchen appliances like the Instant Pot Plus Air Fryer for $90, a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $40 off, and a SodaStream sparkling water maker for 40 percent off. You can even snag expensive items for less like a Vitamix blender that shoppers love for smoothies, soups, and sauces at a $60 discount.
- Instant Pot Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine, $127.46 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com
- Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $149 (orig. $229); walmart.com
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $89.99); target.com
- KitchenAid Five-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); walmart.com
- Black + Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle, $32 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Electric Cooker, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender, $289.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com
Best Cookware Deals:
No matter if you need to invest in a new cookware set or a cast iron pan, there's no better time to shop. The iconic French cookware brand Le Creuset is offering huge deals on their sauteuse oven for 40 percent off, and their grill pan that's designed to deliver grilled food year-round for $50 off. A more affordable cast iron option is the popular Lodge cast iron skillet with over 94,100 perfect ratings for just $18. And if you need a total cookware redo, this Calphalon 11-piece set is $160 off.
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan, $118.97 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com
- Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Set, $319.99 (orig. $479.99); amazon.com
- Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $115); walmart.com
- Our Place Perfect Pot, $125 (orig. $165); ourplace.com
- T-fal Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, $24.84 (orig. $38.24); amazon.com
- Farberware Nonstick Roaster Pan, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); target.com
Best Bakeware Deals:
'Tis the season of baked goods, and Black Friday is offering bakeware deals for as little as $10 right now. Grab a four-piece Staub bakeware set for 30 percent off, an OXO nonstick cookie sheet shoppers say is so easy to clean for $20, and a KitchenAid mixing bowl set for 34 percent in savings. This $32 Nordic Ware bundt pan is perfect for holiday cakes, but if you plan on making an assortment of treats this year, you can't go wrong with this six-piece bakeware set for 24 percent off.
- Staub Ceramic Bakeware Set of Four, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
- OXO Good Grips Nonstick Pro Bakeware Cookie Sheet, $19.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
- Silpat Perfect Cookie Nonstick Silicone Baking Mat, $21.99 (orig. $26.25); amazon.com
- Nordic Ware Platinum Collection Anniversary Bundt Pan, $31.95 (orig. $50); amazon.com
- Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, $9.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
- KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $21.66 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
- NutriChef Kitchen Oven Nonstick Six-Piece Bakeware Set, $49.99 (orig. $65.99); target.com
Best Knife Deals:
Your kitchen is only as good as the tools you cook with, and knives are a crucial part of the process. If your old, dull set is making it difficult to chop onions, consider getting a new block set from brands like Henckels, Farberware, and Cambridge starting at just $13. The Ina Garten-approved brand, Wüsthof, has an eight-piece steak knife set under-$100, or grab a Zwilling set at a jaw-dropping 68 percent off.
- Henckels Statement 20-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $139.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
- Wüsthof Stainless Steel Eight-Piece Steak Knife Set, $92 (orig. $115); amazon.com
- Farberware 12-Piece Nonstick Resin Cutlery Set, $13.17 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
- Zwilling Steak Knife Set of Eight, $49.99 (orig. $160); amazon.com
- Cambridge Silversmiths Rame 12-Piece Cutlery Set, $86.86 (orig. $96.57); amazon.com
- Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $36.77 (orig. $54); amazon.com
- Mercer Culinary M21820 Millennia Eight-Piece Knife Roll Set, $76.28 (orig. $184); amazon.com
Best Kitchen Storage and Organization Deals:
Lastly, there are so many deals on kitchen storage organizers that'll streamline your pantry, drawers, and fridge. Rubbermaid food-saving containers are 30 percent off, while reusable Stasher bags are under $10. Organize your new fall spices with the YouCopia pull-out storage container for 25 percent off or this three-tiered option for only $8.
- Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Containers, $28 (orig. $34.99); walmart.com
- Stasher Silicone Food-Grade Reusable Storage Bag, $9.10 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
- Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Drawer Organizer , $11.19 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Pantry Set of Seven, $48.57 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- YouCopia Adjustable Spice Rack, $30 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Anchor Hocking Round Food Storage Containers Set, $31.50 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
- YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer, $17.09 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Copco Nonskid Three-Tier Spice Organizer, $7.79 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Zwilling and More Kitchen Must-Haves Are Up to 68% Off for Black Friday
- Samsung's Frame TV Is at Unheard-Of Prices for Black Friday
- The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are Just $45 for Black Friday
- The 30 Best Black Friday Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon Before It's Too Late