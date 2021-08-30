8 Best Bento Boxes to Buy on Amazon for Kids and Adults, According to Reviews

Bentgo Kids Leak-Proof Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box

Over 16,800 Amazon customers are fans of this best-selling bento box for kids because it features five compartments that separate food into healthy-sized portions. It has rubber-coated edges for durability and leak-proof latches to prevent spills at school. Plus, the dishwasher- and microwave-safe box comes in 14 kid-friendly designs that feature mermaids, fairies, puppies, sharks, space, sports, and more.

"I absolutely love packing my daughter's lunch in these lunch boxes," this reviewer said. "The different compartments are the perfect size for her little fingers and big appetite. Once you close the lid, everything is airtight. I've packed oatmeal, noodle soup, and yogurt without a problem. I have a bunch of these lunch boxes so I can meal prep some of the compartments at the beginning of the week."

