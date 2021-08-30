8 Best Bento Boxes to Buy on Amazon for Kids and Adults, According to Reviews
We've all had those days where you pack your work and school lunches only to have it damaged or soggy by the time the clock strikes noon. This year, pack your lunches smarter by stocking up on the Japanese staple, bento boxes.
Bento boxes are food containers that have separate dividers for individual items in your snack or meal — making them perfect for the picky eater who detests the look of different foods touching. They can hold most single portion meals because the compartments are typically made with different sizes to hold your main dish plus some sides, and maybe even dipping sauces and dressings. There are also stackable options that are great for packing a lunch with several sides and snacks.
While traditional bento boxes are made from wood or bamboo, plastic or stainless steel bento boxes are great for lunches too because they travel well and are easy to clean. They're also an environmentally-friendly option, as they nix the need for plastic and paper bags.
Finding the right bento box for you and your family can be tricky, but there are so many options on Amazon that can fit specific needs. Shop a range of models that are made to fit small backpacks and totes, stackable boxes fit for leftovers and midday snacks, cool kids' boxes with eye-catching designs, and even a box designed for salads. Keep scrolling to find the perfect fit for you.
Related Items
Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Box
With two stackable containers that fit 3.5 cups of food, a reusable plastic utensil set, and a strap that keeps it all in place, it's no wonder why this bento box is a best-seller at Amazon. It's safe to use in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, and the containers can be separated if you don't need both for your lunch. Shoppers love that it's small enough for easy travel yet roomy enough for a healthy lunch. They also love that the separate containers make it easy to reheat foods at different microwave times.
Buy It! Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Box, $14.99; amazon.com
Bentgo Kids Leak-Proof Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box
Over 16,800 Amazon customers are fans of this best-selling bento box for kids because it features five compartments that separate food into healthy-sized portions. It has rubber-coated edges for durability and leak-proof latches to prevent spills at school. Plus, the dishwasher- and microwave-safe box comes in 14 kid-friendly designs that feature mermaids, fairies, puppies, sharks, space, sports, and more.
"I absolutely love packing my daughter's lunch in these lunch boxes," this reviewer said. "The different compartments are the perfect size for her little fingers and big appetite. Once you close the lid, everything is airtight. I've packed oatmeal, noodle soup, and yogurt without a problem. I have a bunch of these lunch boxes so I can meal prep some of the compartments at the beginning of the week."
Buy It! Bentgo Kids Leak-Proof Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Freshmage Stainless Steel Bento Box for Adults & Kids
This large bento box is designed with three stackable containers and leak-proof latches on all sides to carry just about any meal. The bottom two containers feature stainless steel and plastic trays to maintain your food's temperature after packing. Note: If you need to microwave your meal, be sure to transfer your food from the stainless steel tray to the plastic one.
Buy It! Freshmage Stainless Steel Bento Box for Adults & Kids, $23.98; amazon.com
Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container
There's nothing more disappointing than packing your perfect salad filled with chicken, veggies, onions, nuts and seeds, bacon, and blue cheese dressing only to find it as soggy mush by your lunch break. Luckily, this bento box is specifically designed to keep every element of your salad separate until it's ready to eat. The salad base fits about 4 cups of veggies, so you won't feel hungry by the end of the day, and the top container has four compartments for plenty of toppings. It even comes with a fork and removable dressing cup.
One reviewer said, "This is one of the best salad containers I've found. It keeps everything separated until you want to combine everything. Portion control is great and can be used for other things besides salads."
Buy It! Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container, $14.99; amazon.com
EasyLunchBoxes Bento Lunch Boxes
This plastic set of four bento boxes is perfect for busy families. They feature three compartments to hold main and side portions and they're dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe. And since they're small and stackable, you can easily store them in tight kitchen cabinets. Amazon customers love these top-rated containers because they fit nicely in kids' lunch boxes and they're sturdy enough to wash and reheat repeatedly without wearing down.
Buy It! EasyLunchBoxes Bento Lunch Boxes, $13.25 with coupon; amazon.com
Lovina Bento Boxes for Adults
This basic bento box comes with three compartments that fit enough food for your lunch without a bulky stackable design. The microwave- and dishwasher-safe bento box is also leakproof and shock-resistant to keep your food secure from home to work. Plus, it comes with a reusable spoon and fork.
"I love this bento box so much," this shopper wrote. "I'm a teacher and often don't have time to reheat my lunches. This has been a game changer! I also love that it comes with a compact fork and spoon — no more disposable silverware. No issues with leaking whatsoever."
Buy It! Lovina Bento Boxes for Adults, $19.99; amazon.com
Grub2Go Premium Bento Lunch Box
This large bento box holds up to 68 ounces of food in two stackable layers. Both containers come with adjustable dividers for customized lunches. It also includes a sauce container, utensil set, and carrying bag. Reviewers commented that the bento box holds plenty of food and seals tightly to prevent leaks.
Buy It! Grub2Go Premium Bento Lunch Box, $32.88; amazon.com
Edsty Bento Box for Kids and Adults
Designed with minimalism in mind, this narrow bento box includes three stackable containers that are the perfect portions for kids and adults. It has strong leak-proof latches and comes with a fork and spoon. Many reviewers say it's essential to take to work every day and holds more food than it looks. Can't beat that.
Buy It! Edsty Bento Box for Kids and Adults, $16.14 with coupon; amazon.com
- This $52 Stick Vacuum Is So Shockingly Powerful, Shoppers Actually 'Threw Away' Their $400 One
- 8 Best Bento Boxes to Buy on Amazon for Kids and Adults, According to Reviews
- Hallmark and Funko Launched Holiday Ornaments That Sold Out Immediately — but They're Back (for Now)
- These $11 Throw Pillow Covers with 41,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are a 'Great Way to Upgrade Any Room'