Wolfgang Puck's Fall-Off-the-Bone Pork Ribs with Spicy Dipping Sauce

Pork Back Ribs with Spicy Dipping Sauce

4 tbsp. brown sugar

4 tbsp. onion powder

4 tbsp. garlic powder

4 tbsp. dried thyme

4 tbsp. dried oregano

2 tbsp. mild paprika

2 tbsp. hot paprika

4 tsp. cayenne

4 tsp. ground coriander

2 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. white pepper

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 racks of back ribs, membrane removed

Olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. honey

1 red jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves

1. In a bowl, mix together first 12 ingredients to make a seasoning rub. Sprinkle ½ cup of the rub on the ribs (reserve the rest for future use) and rub in well with your hands. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

2. For spicy dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, honey, jalapeno, oregano, and season with salt and whisk well. Reserve in the refrigerator.

3. Preheat the grill on high. When the grill is very hot, turn off 1 side, or push the coals to 1 side, keeping only 1 side hot. Place the ribs, fattier side down, on the cooler side of the grill and close the cover. Cook until browned, about 20 minutes. Turn the ribs over and continue to cook until the bones wiggle easily when twisted, about 1 1/2 hours, turning every 20 minutes or so. Remove from the grill and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Slice the ribs into desired size and serve with the spicy dipping sauce.