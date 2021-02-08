Our Favorite Baking Tools for Cake Decorating and Beyond

I have enough rubber spatulas to cover my kitchen floor (you can never have enough in my opinion) but the one I always reach for is from Sur La Table. It tapers really thin at the end so you can get every last bit of buttercream out of the bowl. And the rubber part comes off so you can throw in the dishwasher and hand wash the wooden handle. Mine has roosters on it but they come in a range of designs.

Buy it! $14, surlatable.com