Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Alcohol delivery services eliminate the hassle typically involved with picking up beer, wine, or spirits. There's no need to spend time or gas traveling to the liquor store. Simply wait for your order to arrive at your doorstep. These services not only make it convenient for you to enjoy your favorites, but they can also make it easy to discover something new.
Some alcohol services specialize in a specific style of alcohol, while others allow you to order any number of beer, wine, and spirits. You'll usually find well-known national brands and regional favorites, which can be purchased at the click of a button. In some cases, you may even find some special in-house offerings. Here, we break down our choices for the best alcohol delivery services available.
Best Alcohol Delivery Services of 2022
- Best Overall: Drizly
- Best Variety: Minibar
- Best for Beer: Tavour
- Best for Wine: Winc
- Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip
- Best for Liquor: Mash & Grape
- Best for Sake: Tippsy Sake
- Best for Apéritifs: Haus
- Best for Cocktails: Cocktail Courier
Best Overall: Drizly
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 31 states
- Delivery Fee: $6.99
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? Yes
Why You Should Try It
This service brings your neighborhood liquor store to your door, and fast. It's the perfect blend of convenience, selection, and speed.
Pros
- Orders arrive in under 60 minutes
- Broad selection of beer, wine, and spirits
- Can filter for women, Black, and LGTBQ-owned producers
Cons
- Only available in 31 states
- $6.99 delivery fee
Drizly's speedy delivery model almost acts as an alcohol-on-demand service. After you enter your address, peruse their selection, and place your order, your liquor will be at your door within an hour. This makes it an ideal option for those times when you need that extra bottle for your party, friends unexpectedly stop by, or you simply want to enjoy something delicious without leaving home.
The service works with liquor stores within your area to source their selection of beer, wine, and spirits. You can choose what store you prefer if multiple retailers carry the same selection. The site features a host of filters that break down each alcohol by price, but also by key metrics like country of origin, ABV, brand ownership, and style, making the act of finding precisely what you want as efficient as receiving your order.
Pricing and Plans
- Price varies based on selection
Best Variety: Minibar
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 23 states
- Delivery Fee: $0
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? Yes
Why You Should Try It
You'll have easy access to bottles that can sometimes be very difficult to track down. If you're into "unicorns," this is the service for you.
Pros
- Large selection of beer, wine, spirits, and more
- Stocks hard-to-find bottles
- Orders delivered within 60 minutes
Cons
- Only available in 23 states
Searching for "unicorns"—unique or popular bottles that are tough to find at brick-and-mortar liquor stores—can be a frustrating ordeal. Minibar's app-based delivery service carries a wide array of these selections, thanks in part to key partnerships with regional chains and local independent stores. Instead of running around town, simply punch in your bottle of choice and place your order. You'll not only be able to buy it, but you'll also have it in your hands within 60 minutes.
Minibar's selections encompass spirits, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, and its inventory boasts a wealth of popular labels. The precise selection will depend on what's currently available in your area, and what you'll pay depends on what you're buying and where it's coming from. You can also shop for mixers, sodas, garnishes, and snacks, just in case you're in the mood for a spontaneous cocktail hour.
Pricing and Plans
- Price varies based on selection
Best for Beer: Tavour
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 47 states
- Delivery Fee: Varies
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
Featuring craft beers from 47 states, Tavour's marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to explore what's new and exciting in the American craft brewing scene.
Pros
- Features more than 650 craft breweries
- Constantly changing selection in marketplace
Cons
- No free shipping on "crate" service
The craft beer landscape is widespread, and Tavour does an excellent job of consolidating its massive sprawl through its website. The delivery service sources craft beers from more than 650 craft breweries, creating an impressive, app-based marketplace featuring unique and intriguing IPAs, sours, stouts, and other popular styles. You'll find beers you won't find locally; because their inventory constantly changes, you'll never run out of new options to try.
After you download the app, you are provided a virtual "crate" you can use to load up on an unlimited number of beers. The "crate's" contents ship to your address once a month. In addition to the delivery service, Tavour offers a subscription service where they send you a hand-picked selection of beers based on your preferences. These boxes arrive once a month, although you can also choose your shipments to arrive every other month or once a quarter.
Pricing and Plans
- Price varies based on selection
- 6-pack subscription service: $55-$69, depending on style and shipping frequency
- 12-pack subscription service: $90-$123, depending on style and shipping frequency
Best for Wine: Winc
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: Not disclosed
- Delivery Fee: Varies
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
Enjoy sustainably-farmed, natural-intervention wines from top winemaking regions that you won't normally find on the retail market.
Pros
- Natural- intervention, sustainably-farmed wines
- Unique wines from top global regions
Cons
- Familiar brands not available
Winc built its unique wine delivery model with the goal of encouraging exploration. The service works with vineyards and winemakers from around the globe to produce exclusive labels that highlight different varietals from the world's top viticultural regions. Each label created for the service is made using sustainable farming techniques and minimal-intervention methods. If you find yourself in a wine-drinking rut, selecting labels from this unique service will pull you out of the doldrums.
The website provides plenty of information on each wine produced, so you'll be able to consider important metrics like body, sweetness, alcohol by volume, and tasting notes prior to making your purchase. If you prefer Winc to take the wheel, you can sign up for its monthly subscription service and fill out a survey regarding your wine preferences. You'll receive unique bottles based on your responses.
Pricing and Plans
- Individual bottles from $12.99
- Membership: $29.99 a month for four bottles
Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: Not disclosed
- Delivery Fee: None
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
Take a deep dive into the world of bubbles without feeling like a snob. With The Sip, you'll also be supporting a great cause.
Pros
- Robust selection of sparkling wines
- Black- and woman-owned
- Charitable component to each purchase
Cons
- Customer service is e-mail only
This Black-owned, women-owned site demonstrates that being serious about sparkling wine doesn't mean you have to be snobby. Each bottle listed in its online inventory gives you detailed information on varietal, flavor profile, region, and style, but does so in a way that's fresh and approachable, making it possible to find your next favorite bottle quickly.
Whatever you bottle you do buy, you'll also help do good. The Sip uses a percentage of each purchase to help fund clean water access and transitional housing projects. You can purchase individual bottles of bubbly, or you can opt to choose from one of six curated box sets featuring hand-picked sparkling wines. Turn these boxes into a gift or just keep them for yourself.
Pricing and Plans
- Individual bottles from $15.95
- Curated boxes: from $50.95
Best for Liquor: Mash&Grape
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 39 states
- Delivery Fee: Not disclosed
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
Mash&Grape stocks its marketplace with craft and small-batch spirits, giving you access to bottles you won't find in your local liquor store.
Pros
- Curated selection of craft and small-batch bottles
- Rare, unique, and limited-edition bottles available
Cons
- No free shipping
This delivery service makes it easier for aficionados to keep up with what's new in the world of craft spirits. Labels from small, independent, and regional distilleries make up a healthy chunk of their inventory. It also has a solid roster of global selections and will occasionally upload limited-edition goodies to its marketplace, like special collaborations or novelty bottles. You'll find collection-worthy "unicorn" bottles in their "Rare Finds" section, too.
Mash&Grape carries all major spirits categories and also features more esoteric expressions like pisco and schochu. The bottles in their "Rare Finds'' section are sold by private sellers vetted by the website. If you're into a particular spirit, you can sign up for one of six club offerings. These subscription services will send you hand-picked bottles of your choice on a monthly basis.
Pricing and Plans
- Prices vary by selection
- Membership boxes: from $44.00/month
Best for Sake: Tippsy Sake
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 43 states
- Delivery Fee: Varies
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
You'll not only enjoy a wide range of sake, you'll also have the materials you need to become a sake expert.
Pros
- Broad sake selection
- Robust sake education section
- Detailed notes on each bottle sold
Cons
- No free shipping for non-club members
Tippsy Sake does an outstanding job of making sake less intimidating and more approachable. The website provides education on the delicious Japanese libation at every opportunity, from basic lessons on sake types, storage, and serving etiquette to detailed tasting and food pairing notes for each bottle. Eventually, you won't just know you like sake—you'll know what kind of sake you prefer.
The website uses filters to easily break down its vast inventory by taste, price, category, and even sub-categories like sparkling or koshu ("aged sake"). Tippsy Sake offers stand-alone bottles and singular gift sets of hand-picked sakes arranged by category. You can also take a deep dive into sake—and enjoy free shipping—by signing up for the quarterly Sake Box subscription service.
Pricing and Plans
- all Prices vary by selection
- Sake box: from $99/quarter
Best for Apéritifs: Haus
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 36 states
- Delivery Fee: $0
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
This service creates its own low-alcohol apéritifs with fresh ingredients. It's an ideal alternative for when you want a break from the heavier stuff.
Pros
- Unique aperitifs made in-house
- Made with organic ingredients
- Low-ABV products
Cons
- Only available in 36 states
Haus' house-made apéritifs fill an important niche for the home bar. They're refreshing enough to be enjoyed on their own and versatile enough to be used in a low-proof cocktail. Each apéritif features organic ingredients grown by trusted purveyors, and they're used to make unique expressions that are only available through their marketplace.
The website breaks down each bottle by its nutritional value, its ingredients, and where the ingredients are sourced, whenever possible. They'll even provide cocktail suggestions for some selections. Planning on entertaining? Pick up a smaller-sized quartet of apéritifs by ordering a spritz or cocktail kit. You can also sign up for a membership and receive a new bottle every month.
Pricing and Plans
- $35 a bottle
- Spritz and cocktail kits: $50
Best for Cocktails: Cocktail Courier
Key Specs
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Delivery Fee: $0
- Same-/Next-Day Shipping? No
Why You Should Try It
You'll get everything you need to make proper cocktails at home—including the spirits.
Pros
- Spirits provided
- Partners with familiar spirits brands
- Free shipping
Cons
- Small online bottle shop
- Customer service is e-mail only
Some cocktail kits require you to provide the spirit to make their drinks. Not Cocktail Courier. They'll provide you with the spirit along with the other ingredients needed to make a delicious libation. Cocktail Courier will also toss other goodies like glassware or cutting boards into the package. Partnerships with recognizable brands like Patrón and Bacardi mean you won't get anything too esoteric in your kit.
You can order kits by spirit or by specific cocktail type. Spirits come in full 750 ml bottles or smaller, depending on the kit. Shipping is included with each order. Cocktail Courier also offers a fully customizable subscription service that delivers kits based on your preferences and desired delivery frequency. You can even order these kits without spirits if you wish to use your own favorites at home.
Pricing and Plans
- Cocktail kits from $29.99
- Subscription kits without spirits: $29.99 per kit
- Subscription kits with spirits: $49.99 per kit
Final Verdict
Alcohol delivery services are a convenient way to enjoy whatever type of alcohol you're into, whether it's beer, wine, or spirits. While these services all possess their own unique benefits, Drizly's blend of broad selection and speedy service makes it stand out from the rest regardless of the alcohol you want. The service nearly functions as an on-demand operation, making it a convenient service option for any occasion.
Compare the Best Alcohol Delivery Services
|
Company
|
Delivery Area
|
Delivery Fee
|
Same-/Next-Day Shipping?
|
Alcohol Types
|
Club Options?
|
Drizly
|
31 states
|
$6.99
|
Yes
|
Beer, wine, liquor
|
No
|
Minibar
|
23 states
|
None
|
Yes
|
Wine, liquor, beer, mixers
|
No
|
Tavour
|
47 states
|
Varies
|
No
|
Beer
|
Yes
|
Winc
|
Not disclosed
|
Varies
|
No
|
Wine
|
Yes
|
The Sip
|
Not disclosed
|
$0
|
No
|
Wine
|
Yes
|
Mash&Grape
|
39 states
|
Not disclosed
|
No
|
Bourbon, scotch, gin, agave, whiskey
|
Yes
|
Tippsy Sake
|
43 states
|
Varies
|
No
|
Sake
|
Yes
|
Haus
|
36 states
|
$0
|
No
|
Aperitif
|
Yes
|
Cocktail Courier
|
48 states
|
$0
|
No
|
Aperitif, digestif, cognac/brandy,gin, liqueur/cordial, rum, tequila/mezcal, vodka, whiskey
|
Yes
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do Alcohol Delivery Services Work?
Alcohol delivery services typically partner with producers or retail stores to access bottles. You can then order these bottles via the service's website or smartphone app. You will then receive your bottle, either via direct delivery or packaged shipment depending on the service.
What Are the Perks of Alcohol Delivery Services?
Alcohol delivery services eliminate the need to run to the local liquor or grocery store. They may also have unique offerings through their partnerships, which can allow you to try different products that may otherwise not be available locally. Most delivery services also offer subscription services, which can further introduce you to new or limited-edition products.
Are There Any Fees Associated With Alcohol Delivery?
Some alcohol delivery services charge a delivery fee with their services, while others may also charge service fees. These fees may be waived if you sign up for one of their subscription service options.
Methodology
We considered more than 50 subscription services to build our list. Decisions were made based on the types of alcohol offered, delivery options, delivery time, pricing, and product quality. By combining all these factors, we were able to create a list of services to fit a variety of needs and budgets. Cheers!