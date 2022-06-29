Best Alcohol Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Drizly

Key Specs

Delivery Area: 31 states

31 states Delivery Fee: $6.99

$6.99 Same-/Next-Day Shipping? Yes

Why You Should Try It

This service brings your neighborhood liquor store to your door, and fast. It's the perfect blend of convenience, selection, and speed.

Pros



Orders arrive in under 60 minutes

Broad selection of beer, wine, and spirits

Can filter for women, Black, and LGTBQ-owned producers

Cons



Only available in 31 states

$6.99 delivery fee

Drizly's speedy delivery model almost acts as an alcohol-on-demand service. After you enter your address, peruse their selection, and place your order, your liquor will be at your door within an hour. This makes it an ideal option for those times when you need that extra bottle for your party, friends unexpectedly stop by, or you simply want to enjoy something delicious without leaving home.

The service works with liquor stores within your area to source their selection of beer, wine, and spirits. You can choose what store you prefer if multiple retailers carry the same selection. The site features a host of filters that break down each alcohol by price, but also by key metrics like country of origin, ABV, brand ownership, and style, making the act of finding precisely what you want as efficient as receiving your order.

Pricing and Plans