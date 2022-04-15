The Best Air Fryers We Tested in Our Kitchen

What really stood out to us during our PEOPLE Testing process is that it was easy to set up and get cooking right after you plugged it in. We didn't need to read a complicated manual to get dinner on the table. The countdown timer let us know when the air fryer was preheated as well as when our food was about to be ready, a feature many other models didn't have. Our French fries came out crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside (much like regular frying) and we didn't have to flip the fries over in cooking because the air fryer provides an even cook.