Australia

At Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival, you can eat your way around the world with dishes like this seared lamb chop topped with mint pesto and potato crunchies at the Australian marketplace. Dave Kesting, general manager of Epcot festivals, tells PEOPLE most of their dishes are designed as tasting portions—so it leaves room for lots of snacking. This chop costs $7.75 and is available as one of the snacks options on the Disney Dining Plan (as are all offerings at the festival).