Benjamin Sormonte & Elisa Marshall's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies
The partners and co-owners of Maman bakeries share a homemade version of their popular "gooey on the inside, crispy on the outside" treat—which is featured in their new baking guide Maman: The Cookbook.
"With so many great cookies in NYC, we sought out to give a twist to a classic chocolate chip cookie, while still keeping that homemade taste," say Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall. "We wanted to have fun combining textures and flavors and elevating a classic recipe."
Sormonte and Marshall love to serve these cookies and to gift them. "These make the perfect cookie for holiday gift exchanges," suggest the chefs. "I love bringing these as hostess gifts either as pre-rolled balls in a beautiful glass tupperware so they can be put directly in the fridge or freezer, or baked in a loaf pan wrapped in a holiday tea towel."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Try to handle the dough as little as possible while rolling into balls, suggest the chefs. The heat from your hand will warm the dough, causing the cookies to flatten and spread as they bake.