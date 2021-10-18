Bengals Player Gets Sick During Game and Jokes It Was From Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant

Jackson Carman may be rethinking another visit to Eminem's recently opened Detroit restaurant.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old Cincinnati Bengals player posted on Twitter, asking his followers for food recommendations in Detroit, Michigan. "What's Detroit known for food wise?" he tweeted.

After numerous fans responded that the NFL star should check out Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti restaurant — which gets its name from a lyric in the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself" — Carman apparently checked the spot out, as he later blamed the restaurant for causing him to get sick the next day during his matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Carman unexpectedly left the field during the third quarter, which The Bengals tweeted was due to an "illness." They also added at the time that his return was "questionable."

"Jackson Carman just threw up on the field," one spectator tweeted.

Later that night, Carman posted on Twitter once more, this time seemingly claiming that Eminem's restaurant was the reason behind his game-time illness. "Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.." he tweeted.

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Eminem raps early on in the song, which he penned for the soundtrack to his film, 8 Mile. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Eminem, 42, (né Marshall Mathers) first transformed the popular "Lose Yourself" lyric into a food concept back in 2017, opening up Mom's Spaghetti as a pop-up shop at the Detroit music venue the Shelter while promoting the release of his album, Revival.

Last April, he sent containers of prepared spaghetti to frontline workers at Henry Ford and DMC hospitals, as they helped those in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Now, Mom's Spaghetti has a more permanent spot, taking up a bodega-sized portion of the ally next to Union Assembly — the two-story 14,800 square foot restaurant in District Detroit across from Comerica Park. (Union Joints, owner of Union Assembly, are partners with Eminem in the concept.)

Eminem Stops By His Detroit Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Credit: Jeremy Deputat

Late last month, Eminem made a rare public appearance, stopping by the grand opening of his new restaurant. The rapper posted at the spot's walk-up window, where customers can order from the restaurant's simple menu of Mom's Spaghetti ($9), Mom's Spaghetti with Meatballs ($12), and a variety of "pop" or water ($3). There's also the S'getti Sandwich ($11) which layers pasta between two slices of thick bread.