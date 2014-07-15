Benedict Cumberbatch is capping off his time in Boston with lobster.

The Sherlock star, who is wrapping up filming on Black Mass in Boston, stopped in at the Union Oyster House in Faneuil Hall on Saturday afternoon with his costar Joel Edgarton for a seafood feast.

“He said he was having his ‘last lobster on this trip to Boston,’” manager Jim Malinn told PEOPLE. “He said he can’t wait to come back for more.”

In the restaurant’s autograph book, Cumberbatch signed that he “loved it and never realized I was coming to the home of the toothpick,” which was popularized at the restaurant. In typical Boston style, he capped off his autograph with “Wicked.”

According to staff, the actors were very nice but kept a low profile, and ate shrimp and scallops with their lobster downstairs in the original oyster bar area.

Cumberbatch has been making the rounds while in town. Last week, he headed to the Boston Public Library, where he took a small-group tour of the art and architecture.Wearing casual knee-length jean shorts, a short-sleeved grey button-up shirt, reading glasses and a tweed Ivy cap, he toted a brown bag lunch in his hand as he learned about the historic building.

“He was listening to the two [guides] talk about the history of the building and he interjected with a few questions for them,” said a fellow library-goer.

In late June, the British actor was spotted at two popular Boston restaurants: Carmelina’s and Modern Pastry, where he had his first-ever cannoli.

—Megan Johnson

