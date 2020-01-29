Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s is always rolling out exciting innovations from new ice cream flavors to cookie dough chunks, and now they’re expanding their vegan selection with three new offerings.

On Tuesday, the company announced the addition of “Milk” & Cookies, Crème Brûlée Cookie, and Mint Chocolate Cookie flavors. These non-dairy ice creams are made from sunflower butter making them safe for ice cream lovers with nut allergies, too.

Ben & Jerry’s is the first to nationally roll out desserts made from sunflower butter and, trust us, they’re just as creamy as the dairy counter-parts.

Each of the new flavors are packed with cookie chunks. “Milk” & Cookies obviously isn’t made with real milk, but it has a vanilla frozen dessert base mixed with chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate cookie swirls.

Crème Brûlée Cookie is a burnt caramel base with brown sugar cookies and salted caramel swirls.

And finally Mint Chocolate Cookie is a mint frozen dessert base packed with chocolate sandwich cookies.

The ice cream giant also recently collaborated with Netflix to release the Netflix & Chill’d flavor — just in time for cuffing season. It’s made with a peanut butter ice cream base mixed with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies.

The brand also added more flavors of Snackable Cookie Dough Chunks after their huge success in 2019. The tiny dough bites are safe to eat raw and the new flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Half Baked Chunks.