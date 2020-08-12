The brand's snackable packs of cookie dough now come in gingerbread and cinnamon bun

Ben & Jerry's Unveils 2 New Frozen Cookie Dough Flavors That Will Get You Excited for Fall

It may still be summertime, but autumn is just around the corner — and these new cookie dough chunks from Ben & Jerry's will get you excited to curl up by the fire and enjoy a bag (or two).

The ice cream brand just announced two new cozy flavors joining their snackable cookie dough lineup: Gingerbread and Vegan Cinnamon Bun. Luckily, you don't have to wait for the weather to cool down to get your hands on these — they're currently available at Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops and at supermarkets nationwide.

"There's no better way to ignore the heat and start planning for season's greetings," Ben & Jerry's Innovation Manager Jody Eley said in a press release. "The Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks are like building a holiday house in your mouth—the sweetness and spices are just like you remember as a kid. The Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks will get you in the mood for special weekend brunches, and they're vegan!"

Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Chunks launched last year and are already a fan favorite. They even won a PEOPLE Food Award.

The cookie dough chunks are made using the exact same cookie dough that you find in Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough ice cream. In addition to the new Vegan Cinnamon Bun and Gingerbread, available flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Half Baked.

For those who wanted to try their hand at making the edible dough themselves at home, Ben & Jerry's revealed their recipe. The cookie dough is completely safe to eat raw since the recipe doesn't require eggs and the flour is heat-treated to destroy any harmful contaminants like E. coli and Salmonella.