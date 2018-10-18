Ben & Jerry's Releases 4 New Flavors with Fewer Calories

Ben & Jerry’s has given us four more reasons to shamelessly devour a full pint of ice cream in one sitting.

On Thursday, the beloved ice cream company introduced four new flavors as part of their Moo-phoria Light Ice Cream collection: P.B. Marshmallow, Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint, Mocha Fudge Brownie and Cherry Garcia with a Twist. Each pint has between 140 and 160 calories per ½-cup serving.

The Moo-phoria series now has seven flavors, which also includes Caramel Cookie Fix, P.B. Dough and Chocolate Milk and Cookies.

“These Moo-phoria pints are jam-packed with all the big chunks and swirls that Ben & Jerry’s fans expect, at a fraction of the fat, calories and sugar found in regular ice cream,” the company said in a press release. “While Moo-phoria sources organic milk and cream and non-GMO ingredients, what may be of interest to fans is what ISN’T in these light ice creams: sugar substitutes, sugar alcohols, and tons of calories.”

If you’re not interested in counting calories, earlier this year, Ben & Jerry’s added even more flavors to their ever-expanding lineup of original pints with Oat of this Swirled, Urban Bourbon, and Truffle Kerfuffle.

The new Moo-phoria flavors are available in pints at retailers nationwide and also at participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops for $4.89 each.