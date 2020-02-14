Ben & Jerry's Has a New Banana Split Flavor Packed with Peanut Butter Cups

Image zoom Ben & Jerry's

Banana splits are always going to be an American ice cream staple, but sometimes classics need a little upgrade, and Ben & Jerry’s new flavor is here to take it to a whole new level.

The ice cream giant’s newest addition is Chocolate Peanut Butter Split. The nutty concoction is made up of chocolate and banana ice creams and is stuffed to the brim with mini peanut butter cups. If you like banana splits or Ben & Jerry’s favorite Chunky Monkey flavor, this will most likely be another winner in your household.

The Instagram account @theimpulsivebuy was one of the first to spot this flavor at Safeway. The carton has an “exclusive” wrapping on it, and a rep for Ben & Jerry’s confirmed to PEOPLE that Chocolate Peanut Butter Split is an Albertsons exclusive, so this flavor will be available at all Albertsons stores including Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaws and Vons.

2020 has only just begun and Ben & Jerry’s has already rolled out a ton of innovations. In late January, three new vegan-friendly flavors were unveiled: “Milk” & Cookies, Crème Brûlée Cookie, and Mint Chocolate Cookie. These non-dairy ice creams are made from sunflower butter making them safe for ice cream lovers with nut allergies, too. Ben & Jerry’s was the first to nationally roll out frozen desserts made from sunflower butter.

The company also recently collaborated with Netflix to release the Netflix & Chill’d flavor — just in time for cuffing season. It’s made with a peanut butter ice cream base mixed with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies.