Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Space-Themed Flavor with a Sugar Cookie Dough Core

Boots on the Moooo’n features milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee clusters around a sugar cookie dough core

The ice cream company has released a new limited batch flavor developed for Space Force, the Netflix comedy series starring Steve Carrell, out on May 29.

The flavor, Boots on the Moooo’n, features a “universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows & toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core,” according to the Ben & Jerry’s website.

“While Space Force works to get boots (back) on the moon, this cosmic concoction will launch your dreams into orbit,” the website says. “With fudgy astronaut cows & toffee meteors, space couldn't be any sweeter. Unless the moon was made out of sugar cookie dough. Which for this limited-time flavor, it actually is!”

To celebrate the new flavor, Ben & Jerry’s launched a pint of the Boots on the Moooo’n into space. A video released Tuesday shows the ice cream literally reaching new heights, carried by a balloon far above Earth’s surface.

For those who want to show their love of Ben & Jerry’s with a fashion statement, the brand has also recently teamed up with Nike to produce limited edition sneakers.

Image zoom NIKE

Image zoom NIKE

The sneakers, dubbed the Chunky Dunky, have cow print on the outside and tie-dye on the interior, as well as a dripping Nike Swoosh logo meant to resemble melting ice cream

“Ben & Jerry’s loves bringing creative and exciting experiences to our fans – and this is a one-of-a-kind shoe that only Nike SB could do,” Jay Curley, Global Head of Integrated Marketing at Ben & Jerry’s, said in a release.