Image zoom Ben and Jerry's

Winter is fully here, so you know what that means…it’s officially cuffing season. You know, that time of the year when you’re extra motivated to find someone to cuddle with and eat ice cream by the pint while you watch The Bachelor?

Regardless of relationship status, though, Ben & Jerry’s new “Netflix & Chilll’d” ice cream flavor will allow people to get their daily dose of binge-watching without feeling too lonely.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is collaborating with Netflix to release the new flavor, which is made with a peanut butter ice cream base mixed with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies.

Netflix & Chilll’d is already popping up in grocery stores nationwide for around $5 and comes in both dairy and non-dairy versions. (PEOPLE got a chance to taste-test the treats ahead of time and can confirm that they are, in fact, delicious, creamy, and the perfect partner to eat with and use as a crutch during every episode of reality TV.)

RELATED: What’s Leaving Netflix in January

Image zoom Ben & Jerry's

While you’re waiting for your local grocery store to start stocking the new flavor, you can also check out Ben & Jerry’s snackable packs of sweet cookie dough chunks.

RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Is Now Selling Snackable Packs of Their Cookie Dough Chunks

If you’re the kind of person who forages for those chunks of dough in your ice cream, then you might be surprised to learn that Ben & Jerry’s actually sells them by the half pound in three different flavors: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Vegan Chocolate Chip. Each one comes in a bag with about eight servings per container.

According to Innovation Manager Jody Eley, fans had been asking for “just the chunks” for a long time prior to the new product’s release back in April 2019. “During a short market test in Vermont last summer, fans snatched up the dough in record time. Bags flew off the shelves in mere days and stores could not keep the delicious dough bites in stock!”

WATCH: Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founders Arrested During Protest at the U.S. Capitol

The snackable dough bites are safe to eat raw, unlike regular cookie dough, because they are made using pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.